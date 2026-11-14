Merrimack Upsets Monmouth 29-28 In Nonconference Clash With Last-Minute Field Goal

Senior Day for the Monmouth Hawks didn’t end how they were hoping, but there was still time to turn the day around and make it one for the record books.

Monmouth led for most of Saturday’s meeting with Merrimack, but the Warriors had an answer for every MU score and used a fourth-quarter interception to spoil the day and record one of the biggest wins in program history.

Merrimack started its game-winning drive near midfield and completed the 29-28 upset of the No. 14 Hawks with a season-best 39-yard field goal from senior punter-turned-kicker Mike Ryan.

Saturday’s showdown at Kevin Callahan Field at Kessler Stadium in West Long Branch, New Jersey, was the first meeting in history between MU and Merrimack, and all of the action was broadcast live on FloCollege and the FloSports app.

The teams combined for more than 850 yards of total offense and four passing touchdowns for each quarterback.

Monmouth’s redshirt sophomore Frankie Weaver completed 27 of 46 passes for 354 yards, but his interception with less than two minutes to play was the difference in the game.

Junior defensive back Garret Jackson made the pick at the Merrimack 20-yard line and returned it 26 yards to give the Warriors an opportunity to upset the Hawks with 1:50 left on the clock.

Ryan, whose first field goal attempt of the year game in Merrimack’s eighth game, was called upon with 15 seconds left on the clock. The result was his fourth field goal in five attempts this season and helped the Warriors improve to 5-6 overall.

Weaver and the Hawks did have one final opportunity to regain control, but Weaver was sacked at the Monmouth 25-yard line on the first play of the final drive, ending the game.

The loss moves Monmouth to 8-3 overall, denies the Hawks their sixth nine-win season, ends their perfect record at home this year (4-1) and ends their winning streak at seven games. They started the season at 1-2.

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2026 Merrimack vs Monmouth

Fortunately, Saturday’s matchup was not a conference game for Monmouth, so the day still had a chance to end on a high note, despite the loss.

No one would be surprised if the MU players and coaches headed back to the locker room and flipped on FloCollege to settle in for the end of the Coastal Athletic Association battle going on between Campbell and Elon in North Carolina.

Last week, Monmouth clinched at least a share of this year’s CAA title, the eighth conference championship in program history, and the Hawks are perched atop the conference standings at 7-0. Campbell was in second place in the CAA at 5-1.

If Campbell (8-2, 5-1) was able to beat Elon (5-5, 3-3) on Saturday afternoon, that would've made next week’s clash between Monmouth and Campbell the decider for the conference’s automatic bid to the 2026 NCAA Division I FCS Championship.

A win for the Hawks over Campbell would give them the title outright, along with the playoff spot. It would be their fourth solo conference championship and send them to the FCS Playoffs for the fourth time.

The Hawks won the Northeast Conference title five times from 1996-2006 and added Big South championships in 2019 and 2020. They’ve been to Division I FCS Playoffs three times – 2017, 2019, 2020, compiling a 1-3 record. The lone win came against Holy Cross in the opening round in 2019.

The first Monmouth football team took the field in 1993, and the Hawks joined the CAA for the 2022 season.

Head coach Jeff Gallo is in his first season as the head coach. He previously spent 21 seasons on the sidelines in Monmouth in a variety of roles under longtime leader Kevin Callahan.

A Camels victory next week, after a win over Elon this week, would've meant co-champions and would've launched Campbell into the playoff bracket for the first time since joining the CAA for the 2023 season.

If Elon managed to defeat Campbell, that would lock up everything for Monmouth and make next week’s Campbell-Monmouth game just a spirited warm-up for the playoffs.

At halftime, Campbell was leading the Phoenix 17-0. However, the Phoenix caught fire after the break and used 28 second-half points to escape with a 28-24 victory.

Monmouth's fate is now sealed, and Campbell will have to hope for a head-to-head win next week and for the selection committee to be generous with the at-large selections.

Merrimack’s season likely will end next week at home against CAA newcomer Sacred Heart, unless Saturday’s win was enough to put the Warriors on the national radar and land them in the playoffs, too.

The Warriors are currently without a home conference and playing as an FCS independent. The rest of the school’s teams compete in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, but the MAAC doesn’t sponsor football.

Recap the game below as it happened, or subscribe to watch the replay on FloCollege.

More About Merrimack And Monmouth’s 2026 Showdown

Merrimack scored first in both halves but only led briefly after a first-quarter touchdown and again after the go-ahead field goal in the final minute.

The game opened with a 44-yard pass from Weaver to graduate tight end Greg Genross, getting the Hawks to the Merrimack 9-yard line, but the drive stalled there and ended with a missed 29-yard field goal attempt from redshirt sophomore kicker Sky Sholder.

Merrimack opened the scoring 10 minutes into the first quarter with a 22-yard touchdown strike from sophomore quarterback AJ Hairston Jr. to senior running back DeMarcus McElroy, but the Warriors were unable to convert on the two-point attempt after the score.

Across the four quarters, Merrimack missed two two-point conversions, and Monmouth missed a field goal.

Monmouth had an answer for the opening score in the first minute of the second quarter with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Weaver to redshirt junior wide receiver Tra Neal, and Sholder added the extra point to give the Hawks a 7-6 lead.

A Merrimack fumble inside the 10-yard line a few minutes later was the first turnover of the day, and instead of a third-down rushing touchdown for Hairston, the Hawks punched the ball loose, recovered the fumble and took over on their own 6-yard line.

Monmouth capitalized on the miscue and drove 94 yards on nine plays to extend its lead to 14-6. Weaver capped the long drive with a 23-yard pass to redshirt sophomore running back Elijah Jennings.

A one-play scoring drive for Merrimack quickly brought the deficit back to just two points at 14-12 with more than five minutes left to play in the first half.

Hairston connected with redshirt junior wide receiver Austin Palmer for a 75-yard score, but the Warriors again failed to convert their two-point attempt.

Monmouth used nearly every bit of the clock and used the final minute of the first half to add another Weaver-to-Neal touchdown with 33 ticks left before the break.

The drive was 13 plays for 75 yards and a 21-12 lead heading into the locker room.

In the first half, the teams combined for more than 500 yards of total offense.

Weaver was 19 for 28 for 237 yards and three touchdowns, accounting for all but 58 of the Hawks’ total offense.

Hairston was solid for the Warriors, too, completing 9 of 11 passes for 187 yards and two scores, plus an additional 16 rushing yards on two carries.

Halftime Stats From Merrimack-Monmouth 2026

Stats Merrimack Monmouth Total Yds 217 295 Pass Yds 187 237 Rush Yds 30 58 Penalties 1-10 2-30 1st Downs 7 18 3rd Downs 1-3 5-9 4th Downs 0-0 2-2 Total Plays 19 46 Avg Yds/Play 11.4 6.4 Avg Yds/Completion 20.8 12.5 Avg Yds/Rush 3.8 3.2 Sack-Adj Rush Yd (Avg) 30 (3.8) 64 (3.8) Red Zone 0-1 2-3 Time of Poss 9:28 20:32 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (7) 0 (0) Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Sacks (Def Yds) 1 (6) 0 (0) TFL (Def Yds) 2 (7) 0 (0) Points 12 21



Merrimack also scored first in the second half, using an eight-play, 80-yard drive that took almost five minutes to bring the score to 21-19.

The drive concluded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hairston to sophomore receiver Cooper Lehman.

It took until almost five minutes into the fourth quarter for Monmouth to respond, but the Hawks finally were able to pull away with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Weaver to redshirt senior wide receiver Gavin Nelson.

It was Weaver’s fourth passing touchdown and put MU ahead 28-19 after the extra point from Sholder.

Merrimack never missed a step and found the end zone one more time with a 61-yard touchdown reception from Palmer, who finished the game with five receptions for 172 yards, including touchdowns of 75 and 61 yards.

Hairston was 17 for 21 for 344 yards and four touchdowns, and the Warriors added 70 yards on the ground for 414 yards of total offense.

Monmouth had 354 yards through the air and 89 on the ground for 443 total yards of offense.

Even though the Hawks had limited success on the ground, the results were meaningful.

Redshirt sophomore running back Elijah Jennings and redshirt freshman running back Kenny Smith Jr. entered the game just shy of becoming just the second running back duo in Monmouth history to rush for 1,000 yards each in the same season.

Jennings carried the ball 13 times for 53 yards and now has 989 yards on the year. Smith got 17 touches Saturday for 40 yards and now sits at 1,009 for the season. The last Hawk duo to accomplish the feat was Julian Hayes and KB Asante in 2013.

Final Stats From 29-28 Merrimack Win Over Monmouth

Stats Merrimack Monmouth Total Yds 414 443 Pass Yds 344 354 Rush Yds 70 89 Penalties 5-45 7-90 1st Downs 16 28 3rd Downs 2-8 8-17 4th Downs 0-0 3-3 Total Plays 45 82 Avg Yds/Play 9.2 5.4 Avg Yds/Completion 20.2 13.1 Avg Yds/Rush 2.9 2.5 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 98 (4.7) 109 (3.3) Red Zone 0-1 2-3 Time of Poss 20:18 9:33 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (7) 1 (3) Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Sacks (Def Yds) 3 (20) 3 (28) TFL (Def Yds) 6 (24) 4 (32) Points 29 28



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