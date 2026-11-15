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2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country Results: Full Men's And Women's Results
By Amelia Engstrom,4 days ago
NC State’s Hannah Gapes and Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruto led the charge at the 2026 NCAA Division I Southeast Cross Country Regional on Friday, Nov. 13, claiming individual titles as the race for national championship berths unfolded in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
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Gapes set the pace in the women’s 6K, crossing the finish line in 18:42.2 and helping NC State secure the team title with 71 points. In the men’s 10K, Kipruto pulled away from the field to win in 28:20.3, while Wake Forest claimed the team crown with 72 points.
With the protest window closed and results now official, NC State, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Eastern Kentucky have punched their tickets to the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Nov. 21 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Watch Live
2026 NCAA XC Championships
2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Women's 6K Results
NC State’s Hannah Gapes won the 6K in 18:42.2, ahead of South Carolina’s Salma Elbadra (18:56.7) and Eastern Kentucky’s Brighter Jepchumba (19:00.9).
Women's Top 10 Individual Results
Place
Athlete
School
Time
1
Hannah Gapes
NC State
18:42.2
2
Salma Elbadra
South Carolina
18:56.7
3
Brighter Jepchumba
Eastern Kentucky
19:00.9
4
Nancy Cherop
Clemson
19:01.2
5
Ann Lemirisho
Kentucky
19:05.7
6
Silvia Jelelgo
Clemson
19:06.3
7
Bethany Michalak
NC State
19:07.2
8
Edna Chelulei
Eastern Kentucky
19:08.7
9
Judy Kosgei
Clemson
19:15.5
10
Doricah Minsari Isoe
Kentucky
19:19.4
Women's Top 10 Team Results
Place
Team
Points
1
NC State
71
2
South Carolina
100
3
Clemson
105
4
Virginia Tech
137
5
Virginia
139
6
Duke
179
7
North Carolina
197
8
Kentucky
205
9
Eastern Kentucky
216
10
Wake Forest
270
Women's Individual National Championship Qualifiers
The four highest finishers from teams outside the two automatic qualifying positions were:
Overall Place
Athlete
School
Time
3
Brighter Jepchumba
Eastern Kentucky
19:00.9
4
Nancy Cherop
Clemson
19:01.2
5
Ann Lemirisho
Kentucky
19:05.7
6
Silvia Jelelgo
Clemson
19:06.3
Individual qualification remains subject to final NCAA at-large team selections and individual selection procedures.
2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Men's 10K Results
Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruto won the 10K in 28:20.3, ahead of Virginia Tech’s George Couttie (28:36.8) and Eastern Kentucky’s Taha Er Raouy (28:41.6).
Men's Top 10 Individual Results
Place
Athlete
School
Time
1
Elsingi Kipruto
Louisville
28:20.3
2
George Couttie
Virginia Tech
28:36.8
3
Taha Er Raouy
Eastern Kentucky
28:41.6
4
Aurelien Radja
Wake Forest
28:45.7
5
Nickson Kogei
Louisville
28:48.8
6
Edward Bird
Kentucky
28:55.8
7
Collins Kiprop Kipngok
Kentucky
29:01.5
8
Brett Rushman
Eastern Kentucky
29:18.6
9
Caden Leonard
North Carolina
29:20.4
10
Finlay Ross-Davie
Duke
29:21.0
Men's Top 10 Team Results
Place
Team
Points
1
Wake Forest
72
2
Eastern Kentucky
104
3
Virginia Tech
105
4
North Carolina
144
5
Duke
152
6
Furman
163
7
App State
217
8
Kentucky
244
9
Virginia
249
10
Louisville
263
Men's Individual National Championship Qualifiers
The four highest finishers from teams outside the two automatic qualifying positions were:
Overall Place
Athlete
School
Time
1
Elsingi Kipruto
Louisville
28:20.3
2
George Couttie
Virginia Tech
28:36.8
5
Nickson Kogei
Louisville
28:48.8
6
Edward Bird
Kentucky
28:55.8
Individual qualification remains subject to final NCAA at-large team selections and individual selection procedures.
Full 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Women's Individual Results
All listed finishing positions and times below are from the official results.
Place
Athlete
School
Time
1
Hannah Gapes
NC State
18:42.2
2
Salma Elbadra
South Carolina
18:56.7
3
Brighter Jepchumba
Eastern Kentucky
19:00.9
4
Nancy Cherop
Clemson
19:01.2
5
Ann Lemirisho
Kentucky
19:05.7
6
Silvia Jelelgo
Clemson
19:06.3
7
Bethany Michalak
NC State
19:07.2
8
Edna Chelulei
Eastern Kentucky
19:08.7
9
Judy Kosgei
Clemson
19:15.5
10
Doricah Minsari Isoe
Kentucky
19:19.4
11
Victoria Garces
Duke
19:27.5
12
Angelina Napoleon
NC State
19:30.9
13
Nancy Chepleting
Louisville
19:39.6
14
Abir Reffas
South Carolina
19:40.5
15
Allie Zealand
Liberty
19:40.5
16
Louise Bailly
South Carolina
19:44.2
17
Emma Lindner
Virginia Tech
19:44.5
18
Janet Jepkemboi AmimoJR
Kentucky
19:45.4
19
Aniya Mosley
Virginia Tech
19:46.8
20
Gladys Chepngetich
Clemson
19:47.4
21
Tessa Walter
Furman
19:47.7
22
Emily Wisniewski
NC State
19:48.5
23
Brooke Wilson
Wake Forest
19:48.9
24
Tatum David
Virginia
19:50.7
25
Cassidy Armstrong
Duke
19:52.5
26
Stella Kermes
Virginia
20:03.7
27
Brenda Jeptoo
Virginia Tech
20:04.9
28
Carly Wilkes
Virginia
20:06.7
29
Ellie Shea
NC State
20:06.9
30
Gillian Bushee
Virginia
20:07.8
31
Cate DeSousa
Virginia
20:11.3
32
Abigail White
South Carolina
20:11.4
33
Briley Bickerstaff
NC State
20:12.5
34
Joan Chepkorir
Virginia Tech
20:13.3
35
Katelyn Rupe
North Carolina
20:14.0
36
Teresa Cherotich
South Carolina
20:14.4
37
Anya Arroyo
South Carolina
20:16.5
38
Ciara O'Shea
North Carolina
20:18.3
39
Maddie Gardiner
North Carolina
20:19.0
40
Katie Bohlke
Virginia Tech
20:19.4
41
Hattie Reynolds
Duke
20:19.6
42
Kinley Wolfe
North Carolina
20:20.3
43
Pia Beaulieu
North Carolina
20:22.3
44
Mallory Weller
NC State
20:24.8
45
Danielle Jensen
High Point
20:26.2
46
Logan St. John Kletter
North Carolina
20:26.8
47
Maisie Wilmer
Wake Forest
20:29.0
48
Morgan Kobylinski
Eastern Kentucky
20:30.0
49
Hannah Weber
Elon
20:31.1
50
Sundara Weber
Duke
20:31.5
51
Tatum Olesen
Virginia
20:32.3
52
Anna Callahan
Duke
20:32.8
53
Elly Velasquez
Furman
20:33.6
54
Libby Castelli
North Carolina
20:34.6
55
Emry Schwalm
Wake Forest
20:35.8
56
Thais Rolly
Duke
20:36.4
57
Ava Gordon
Liberty
20:38.3
58
Georgy Helmers
Furman
20:40.6
59
Emma Torbert
South Carolina
20:41.2
60
Sarah Maple
Davidson
20:43.2
61
Jule Lindner
Virginia Tech
20:43.9
62
Temi Ariyo
Louisville
20:45.5
63
Brianna Malone
High Point
20:46.0
64
Elizabeth Dowty
Louisville
20:49.1
65
Haley Meade
Louisville
20:50.3
66
Elizabeth Ilanda
Clemson
20:52.6
67
Shelby Lamb
Morehead State
20:55.1
68
Nimrit Ahuja
Duke
20:55.5
69
Elaina Pierce
Virginia
20:57.2
70
Metrine Jelimo
Eastern Kentucky
20:58.6
71
Victoria Rodriguez
Wake Forest
20:59.6
72
Winnie Ndiwa
Louisville
21:00.4
73
Adela Konirova
UNC-Asheville
21:04.5
74
Julia Score
Wake Forest
21:06.0
75
Bridget Dunn
Furman
21:06.0
76
Nysa Males
Furman
21:07.9
77
Madison Timms
Clemson
21:10.1
78
Sharon Chepchirchir
Virginia Tech
21:10.2
79
Janie Spicer
Winthrop
21:10.7
80
Lyric Olson
Kentucky
21:12.4
81
Emily Pierce
Campbell
21:14.4
82
Grace Wassell
Wake Forest
21:15.6
83
Brynne Gordon
Elon
21:16.8
84
Anna Pucilowski
James Madison
21:17.1
85
Alicen Ashley
Elon
21:19.1
86
Caroline Sapperstein
William & Mary
21:20.4
87
Ines Mrabet
Eastern Kentucky
21:22.7
88
Eden Alexander
Liberty
21:23.7
89
Molly Weithman
William & Mary
21:23.8
90
Abigail Mogg
Col. of Charleston
21:23.9
91
Olivia Alessandrini
Louisville
21:25.5
92
Madelyn McCartney
Kentucky
21:26.2
93
Lily Rogers
Charlotte
21:29.9
94
Millie Gold
Elon
21:30.4
95
Julia Schmitt
Louisville
21:32.0
96
Ailbhe Barnes
George Mason
21:33.0
97
Sophie Farley
Longwood
21:36.0
98
Rachel Hill
Liberty
21:36.6
99
Mia Bateson
Charlotte
21:37.3
100
Abby Lane
William & Mary
21:37.5
101
Raini Mayo
Liberty
21:37.6
102
Delaney Horton
Campbell
21:38.4
103
Emily Myers
Charlotte
21:38.9
104
Olivia Fischlein
Coastal Carolina
21:39.1
105
Reagan Gilman
VMI
21:42.4
106
Quinn Smith
Elon
21:42.6
107
Aneta Kucerova
UNC-Asheville
21:43.0
108
Simone Mouras
Queens
21:43.3
109
Zoie Lamanna
Furman
21:44.0
110
Brooke Greenwell
Western Kentucky
21:46.6
111
Sophia Park
Liberty
21:47.5
112
Stella Nappa
Charlotte
21:48.0
113
Sarah Clark
George Mason
21:48.6
114
Katherine Hopkins
Western Carolina
21:50.8
115
Anna Conrad
Winthrop
21:51.3
116
Ava Dennis
Wofford
21:51.9
117
Veronica Znajda
William & Mary
21:51.9
118
Natalia Martin
Charlotte
21:54.0
119
Josie Jackson
App State
21:54.4
120
Kiera Lowman
Richmond
21:55.3
121
Celia Dawson
William & Mary
21:57.1
122
Jazzlyn Garmer
Furman
21:59.2
123
Gail Vaikutis
Col. of Charleston
22:00.3
124
Brittany Arnold
Northern Kentucky
22:01.1
125
Abby Smith
Davidson
22:03.6
126
Tessa Massa
App State
22:03.9
127
Maeve Evans
William & Mary
22:04.5
128
Grace Biddle
Northern Kentucky
22:04.8
129
Ruby Frazier
Richmond
22:05.8
130
Charlize Antia
Charleston Southern
22:06.1
131
Baylor Wolfe
App State
22:07.2
132
Mackenzie Babcock
Liberty
22:07.4
133
Ruth Metaferia
High Point
22:07.7
134
Chloe Miller
William & Mary
22:09.0
135
Molly Robertson
Murray State
22:09.8
136
Kayla Fields
Radford
22:10.3
137
Caroline Spain
Richmond
22:10.9
138
Megan Devanny
Gardner-Webb
22:12.4
139
Hadil Chiha
Eastern Kentucky
22:14.3
140
Emilia Smith
Elon
22:15.7
141
Kynzlei Bassett
Bellarmine
22:15.7
142
Lauren Hagg
High Point
22:16.2
143
Cami Glebocki
Elon
22:16.3
144
Taylor Myers
James Madison
22:19.8
145
Gilly Shumate
Davidson
22:20.1
146
Zoe Brandt
Coastal Carolina
22:20.7
147
Ann Kiplagat
Eastern Kentucky
22:20.7
148
Lizzy Weltz
Charlotte
22:20.7
149
Lily Parke
Kentucky
22:21.0
150
Lucy McNamara
Charleston Southern
22:21.8
151
Audrey Neilson
Richmond
22:22.2
152
Miranda Pinon
George Mason
22:22.3
153
Emelyn Lacour
Campbell
22:22.4
154
Hilaree Vega
Charlotte
22:22.9
155
Bella Hudson
Col. of Charleston
22:22.9
156
Freya Buglass
Charleston Southern
22:24.1
157
Mullane Baumiller
James Madison
22:24.3
158
Lily Strebel
Richmond
22:25.0
159
Cate Rossomanno
Western Kentucky
22:25.4
160
Elizabeth Dokulil
UNCW
22:26.0
161
Lily Kelpin
Campbell
22:26.1
162
Lilly Brooks
Western Kentucky
22:26.7
163
Ashby Williams
App State
22:28.5
164
Sidney Walters
James Madison
22:28.6
165
Autumn Egleston
Murray State
22:30.6
166
Sadie Wortman
App State
22:31.8
167
Isabel Richardson
UNC-Asheville
22:32.8
168
Adda Helmers
Charleston Southern
22:33.1
169
Jordan Thornton
USC Upstate
22:34.0
170
Ava Linnell
Davidson
22:34.7
171
Anna Kelly
Col. of Charleston
22:35.0
172
Samantha Bolen
Longwood
22:36.1
173
Ashlei Summers
UNCW
22:36.4
174
Carol-Anne Garrett
James Madison
22:36.4
175
Sofia Day
Col. of Charleston
22:36.9
176
Sophia Scherwinski
Charleston Southern
22:37.2
177
Bre Budzinski
App State
22:40.3
178
Addie Frisch
Western Kentucky
22:42.6
179
Priscilla Keller
Longwood
22:43.5
180
Allison Nelson
Radford
22:45.2
181
Jenna VanRyn
Campbell
22:45.6
182
Abigail Crask
Murray State
22:45.8
183
Maggie Whitham
High Point
22:45.9
184
Madeline Hladik
Western Carolina
22:46.0
185
Kirsten Morley
Longwood
22:47.6
186
Elizabeth Ritter
High Point
22:47.9
187
Hazel Wells
George Mason
22:49.3
188
Sharon Magut
N.C. Central
22:50.0
189
Faith Thomas
Radford
22:50.6
190
Brianna Adams
Charleston Southern
22:51.1
191
Camryn Quinn
Davidson
22:51.6
192
Megan Dolan
Coastal Carolina
22:53.7
193
Addie Cohen
Richmond
22:54.0
194
Kara Mickelson
George Mason
22:54.9
195
Olivia Goeser
Coastal Carolina
22:56.3
196
Aya Ryan
Richmond
22:58.4
197
Erin McQuitty
Coastal Carolina
22:58.7
198
Morgan Bissonnette
Murray State
23:00.6
199
Marika Dickel
UNC-Asheville
23:00.8
200
Maggie May
Western Kentucky
23:01.5
201
Carlie Condit
Northern Kentucky
23:03.8
202
Isabelle Shearer
Morehead State
23:04.0
203
Ariana Logsdon
James Madison
23:04.0
204
Katelyn Campbell
Radford
23:04.4
205
Ella Moore
UNC-Asheville
23:05.8
206
Caitlin Perkins
Western Kentucky
23:06.8
207
Maggie Dirks
Gardner-Webb
23:11.8
208
Hannah Glassmeyer
Western Kentucky
23:12.2
209
Lowa Branth
Clemson
23:14.3
210
Kaylie Dziedzina
Radford
23:14.4
211
Nikole Baikova
UNC-Asheville
23:14.9
212
Mary Ella Bichey
Campbell
23:17.9
213
Riley Humphries
UNC-Asheville
23:19.4
214
Emily Foley
Northern Kentucky
23:20.2
215
Teagan Gilhooly
Radford
23:20.6
216
Cora Gentzel
Radford
23:23.6
217
Claire Bauer
Gardner-Webb
23:24.7
218
Navi McDowell
N.C. Central
23:25.7
219
Bridget Snider
George Mason
23:26.6
220
Megan Cash
Campbell
23:29.3
221
Emma Coakley
Morehead State
23:30.8
222
Meredith Campbell
Morehead State
23:31.9
223
Sophia Outhous
USC Upstate
23:32.2
224
Madison Davis
Longwood
23:33.1
225
Lukah Sandine
VMI
23:33.8
226
Cara Grace Phillips
Col. of Charleston
23:36.0
227
Grace Glassmeyer
USC Upstate
23:40.3
228
Bethany Simpson
Coastal Carolina
23:42.2
229
Natalie Dempsey
Queens
23:44.7
230
Aine Trapp
Col. of Charleston
23:47.7
231
Sami Govey
Northern Kentucky
23:48.0
232
Lika Strydom
App State
23:49.0
233
Amron Rice
Charleston Southern
23:49.1
234
Hannah Crain
Murray State
23:51.6
235
Allison Reese
Winthrop
23:51.7
236
Annie Sewell
Bellarmine
23:55.9
237
Julia Hageman
Northern Kentucky
23:58.2
238
Olivia Martinec
Queens
23:59.8
239
Emily Johnston
Longwood
24:04.9
240
Adi Fuller
Morehead State
24:05.8
241
Lina Mills-Zacapa
Queens
24:06.1
242
Elizabeth Rainey
James Madison
24:07.0
243
Parker Mentzer
Morehead State
24:22.9
244
Jada Makis
USC Upstate
24:25.0
245
Gianna Ferreri
Bellarmine
24:25.9
246
Hallie Mosier
Murray State
24:26.6
247
Samantha Layton
VMI
24:31.0
248
Alexandra La Rue
USC Upstate
24:31.9
249
Lowndes Smith
Gardner-Webb
24:35.3
250
Gianna Mars
Queens
24:37.1
251
Camille Ludwig
Bellarmine
24:39.9
252
Katie Schweigardt
Bellarmine
24:41.6
253
Audrey Adkins
Morehead State
24:44.7
254
Shaianne Overall
Bellarmine
24:48.0
255
Breanna Sturtevant
USC Upstate
24:51.7
256
Lillian Anderson
Presbyterian
24:54.6
257
Leah Grossi
Queens
24:55.0
258
Caroline Swinson
VMI
24:55.5
259
Carmen Guerrero
Bellarmine
25:00.7
260
Lexi Marion
Winthrop
25:20.4
261
Caidence Bazemore
Winthrop
25:25.1
262
Alexis Blue
VMI
25:26.3
263
Sofia Strom
USC Upstate
25:29.3
264
Kelsey Martin
Winthrop
25:42.8
265
Annika Lackstrom
Presbyterian
25:52.1
266
Abby Donaldson
Presbyterian
26:04.8
267
Evelyn Anderson
VMI
26:17.3
268
Natalia Dias
VMI
26:43.8
Full 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Women's Team Standings
Place
Team
Points
1
NC State
71
2
South Carolina
100
3
Clemson
105
4
Virginia Tech
137
5
Virginia
139
6
Duke
179
7
North Carolina
197
8
Kentucky
205
9
Eastern Kentucky
216
10
Wake Forest
270
11
Louisville
276
12
Furman
283
13
Liberty
359
14
Elon
417
15
William & Mary
509
16
Charlotte
523
17
High Point
556
18
Campbell
666
19
Davidson
675
20
Richmond
683
21
App State
691
22
Col. of Charleston
700
23
James Madison
708
24
George Mason
726
25
UNC-Asheville
733
26
Charleston Southern
763
27
Western Kentucky
790
28
Coastal Carolina
810
29
Longwood
832
30
Northern Kentucky
869
31
Murray State
886
32
Radford
890
33
Morehead State
915
34
Winthrop
915
35
Queens
1025
36
VMI
1053
37
USC Upstate
1067
38
Bellarmine
1080
Teams without a complete team score: Gardner-Webb, N.C. Central, Presbyterian, UNCW, Western Carolina and Wofford.
Did not finish (individual): Rowan Shannon | Queens; Myriam Garrouteigt | George Mason.
Full 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Men's Individual Results
All listed finishing positions and times below are from the official results.
Place
Athlete
School
Time
1
Elsingi Kipruto
Louisville
28:20.3
2
George Couttie
Virginia Tech
28:36.8
3
Taha Er Raouy
Eastern Kentucky
28:41.6
4
Aurelien Radja
Wake Forest
28:45.7
5
Nickson Kogei
Louisville
28:48.8
6
Edward Bird
Kentucky
28:55.8
7
Collins Kiprop Kipngok
Kentucky
29:01.5
8
Brett Rushman
Eastern Kentucky
29:18.6
9
Caden Leonard
North Carolina
29:20.4
10
Finlay Ross-Davie
Duke
29:21.0
11
Kelvin Kipleting
Louisville
29:21.9
12
Noah Martinson
App State
29:22.8
13
Bryce Gilmore
Wake Forest
29:23.8
14
Clinton Kipruto
Norfolk State
29:24.3
15
Paul Specht
Wake Forest
29:25.6
16
Hunter Jones
Wake Forest
29:25.6
17
Christopher Knight
Furman
29:28.8
18
Trevor Coggin
Furman
29:30.3
19
Michael Bohlke
Virginia Tech
29:31.9
20
Joe Barrett
North Carolina
29:32.5
21
Ryan Hagan
Virginia Tech
29:33.0
22
Alden Keller
Duke
29:33.5
23
Cameron Davis
Virginia Tech
29:35.7
24
Max Cervi-Skinner
Wake Forest
29:35.8
25
Henry Acorn
Virginia
29:37.5
26
Aden Bandukwala
Duke
29:41.3
27
Brian Kimutai
Eastern Kentucky
29:42.4
28
Brian Burns
North Carolina
29:43.9
29
Bradley Giblin
Eastern Kentucky
29:44.5
30
Jacob Laney
North Carolina
29:45.3
31
Landon Pretre
Wake Forest
29:45.3
32
Charlie Sprott
Wake Forest
29:46.2
33
Garrett Brown
Clemson
29:46.8
34
Martin Iriondo
Charleston Southern
29:47.1
35
Sean Gray
Virginia
29:47.4
36
Ty Jones
Furman
29:48.0
37
Enoch Bokaba
Eastern Kentucky
29:48.9
38
Owen Shifflett
Furman
29:49.4
39
Andrew Schultz
Liberty
29:51.0
40
Samuel Idiens
Virginia Tech
29:52.6
41
Rendon Kuykendall
Duke
29:53.2
42
Abel Kirui
Eastern Kentucky
29:54.5
43
Avery Crowell
High Point
29:54.8
44
Biruk Beardsley
George Mason
29:59.1
45
Alex Jordan
William & Mary
29:59.2
46
Noah Valyo
NC State
29:59.2
47
Ian Kimutai
Norfolk State
29:59.5
48
Jackson Tuck
App State
29:59.8
49
Luke Hnatt
Virginia
30:00.2
50
Thomas Wlazlowski
App State
30:01.5
51
Philip Blum
NC State
30:01.8
52
Henry Stark
App State
30:03.6
53
Will Purnell
Duke
30:04.0
54
Colin Eckerman
Furman
30:04.0
55
Aaron Alukunyang
N.C. Central
30:04.4
56
Rowan Gwin
App State
30:05.8
57
Nixon Kosgei
Virginia Tech
30:11.1
58
Robert Mechura
North Carolina
30:11.3
59
Tommy Latham
North Carolina
30:11.4
60
Eyan Turk
Kentucky
30:12.5
61
Garrett Winter
Virginia Tech
30:12.7
62
Ethan Pedersen
Liberty
30:13.0
63
Asher Oates
NC State
30:17.7
64
Felix Rivet
Eastern Kentucky
30:18.3
65
John Cooper
Davidson
30:19.1
66
Evan Spreitzer
Furman
30:19.5
67
Luke Wiley
NC State
30:21.7
68
Salah Farah
Bellarmine
30:25.6
69
Brenden McMahon
Virginia
30:29.8
70
Trey Sullivan
Clemson
30:31.6
71
Brendan Gomez
Clemson
30:32.7
72
Hayes Trapp
William & Mary
30:38.1
73
Tristan Thurneysen
William & Mary
30:38.9
74
Alex Deroussel
George Mason
30:39.4
75
Andrew Jones
Virginia
30:41.6
76
Bence Acsadi
High Point
30:41.7
77
Tristian Merchant
Liberty
30:44.1
78
Connor Tyrrell
Charlotte
30:46.7
79
Elijah Jones
Charlotte
30:48.5
80
Zachary Parker
Duke
30:49.5
81
Daniel Kelmer
Charlotte
30:50.0
82
Alex Thole
Davidson
30:50.8
83
Dylan Nolan
Clemson
30:51.1
84
Andre Michaels
Charlotte
30:53.0
85
Garrison Fisher
Presbyterian
30:54.4
86
Aidan Morrow
App State
30:54.9
87
Philip Cupial
Virginia
30:55.7
88
Lincoln Herald
Kentucky
30:56.3
89
Aidan Massey
Morehead State
30:56.9
90
Jaleb Saunders
Western Carolina
30:59.4
91
Daniel Hayes
George Mason
31:00.5
92
Sami Hattab
Kentucky
31:01.2
93
Eli Phillips
William & Mary
31:01.7
94
Caleb Wilcox
William & Mary
31:02.3
95
Grattan O'Neill
Liberty
31:02.5
96
Jack Anstrom
NC State
31:02.8
97
Daniel Mathenge
Norfolk State
31:02.9
98
Gabe Schmid
NC State
31:03.0
99
Braden Lofquest
Duke
31:04.6
100
Luke Pash
North Carolina
31:05.2
101
Collin Kleinhen
Charleston Southern
31:06.1
102
Tadiyos Sloan-Westmor
UNC-Asheville
31:08.0
103
Tarek Benlamkaddem
George Mason
31:11.7
104
Jackson Keefer
High Point
31:12.1
105
Griffin Gillespie
Charleston Southern
31:13.9
106
Spenser Wolf
Louisville
31:16.6
107
Richard Moreno
Virginia
31:18.0
108
Andrew Cleland
Charleston Southern
31:18.0
109
Eli Clonch
Western Carolina
31:20.0
110
Aaron Kidd
App State
31:20.8
111
Zak Freeland
Charlotte
31:22.6
112
Bela Diettrich
UNC-Asheville
31:23.6
113
Blake Nicholson
High Point
31:23.7
114
Evan Taylor
Elon
31:24.5
115
Quinn Swanton
Davidson
31:25.9
116
Malachi Burnett
Liberty
31:26.1
117
Azrael Cabusao
Radford
31:27.4
118
Sam Herbig
Western Kentucky
31:27.5
119
Eric Fagan
William & Mary
31:29.4
120
Zach Youngblood
Furman
31:29.9
121
Thomas Nitz
Coastal Carolina
31:34.7
122
Lucas Gabbard
Morehead State
31:35.5
123
Alexander Ruge
Western Carolina
31:35.8
124
Harper Clark
Charlotte
31:35.9
125
Nolan Yeagle
William & Mary
31:37.5
126
Warner Clark
Charlotte
31:39.1
127
Simon Treizenberg
High Point
31:39.6
128
Eric Duncan
Liberty
31:39.6
129
Gitch Hayes
High Point
31:39.7
130
Max Bonilla
High Point
31:39.9
131
Spencer Thacker
Radford
31:40.5
132
Aidan Norris
Kentucky
31:40.6
133
Pierce Walker
Clemson
31:43.7
134
Quinlan Beegle
Radford
31:47.7
135
Juan Pablo Castillo-Zim
Elon
31:51.6
136
Dylan Ellis
Murray State
31:52.3
137
Adam Groves
Coastal Carolina
31:52.6
138
Caden Miracle
Kentucky
31:54.0
139
Ethan Rich
Campbell
31:54.6
140
James Callahan
NC State
31:54.7
141
Bryson Barnett
George Mason
31:55.9
142
Andrew Catapano
Col. of Charleston
31:56.0
143
Henry Kiser
Bellarmine
31:57.4
144
Jan Malek
UNC-Asheville
31:57.7
145
Luke Chisum
Elon
31:57.8
146
Jack Kane
Elon
32:01.3
147
Jemmel Green
Norfolk State
32:01.5
148
Andrew Hathaway
Longwood
32:02.0
149
Adrian Miller
Col. of Charleston
32:03.5
150
Ethan Brouw
Louisville
32:04.6
151
Anderson Boetsh
Clemson
32:07.2
152
Logan Wheelock
Radford
32:07.2
153
Logan Ruffner
UNC-Greensboro
32:08.0
154
Calvin Dovgalyuk
Coastal Carolina
32:09.0
155
Iwan Thomas
Charleston Southern
32:10.4
156
James Millare
George Mason
32:11.1
157
Kadin Nance
Western Carolina
32:11.5
158
Mathew Kipkoech
Norfolk State
32:11.6
159
Spencer Shealy
Winthrop
32:11.7
160
Ryder Harbaugh
Citadel
32:12.2
161
Bryce Revo
Western Kentucky
32:12.9
162
Trevor Hudnall
Western Kentucky
32:15.0
163
Thomas Flaig
Col. of Charleston
32:15.5
164
Greyson Brown
Col. of Charleston
32:16.4
165
Sterling Sellier
Coastal Carolina
32:19.1
166
Jared Fairbanks
Bellarmine
32:19.3
167
Nick Schmitz
Murray State
32:19.9
168
Yariel Ferretti
USC Upstate
32:26.8
169
Lenny Riebe
UNC-Asheville
32:26.9
170
Franklin Wimbish
Elon
32:30.0
171
Sherjeel Khan
Bellarmine
32:30.4
172
Noah Boeck
Queens
32:34.1
173
Matthias Peterson
Western Carolina
32:35.6
174
Kevin Steinman
Elon
32:35.9
175
Ian Frazer
George Mason
32:36.1
176
Talan Farrington
Gardner-Webb
32:37.8
177
Mateo Ramiro-Garcia
Coastal Carolina
32:37.9
178
Justin Doran
Western Kentucky
32:40.8
179
Rogan Arriaga
Charleston Southern
32:43.0
180
Lance Garner
Morehead State
32:43.8
181
Chase Liming
UNCW
32:48.5
182
AJ Koval
Longwood
32:49.4
183
Clinton Clancy
Longwood
32:49.6
184
Liam Jones
Wofford
32:50.3
185
Keller Brown
Clemson
32:51.2
186
Chase Austin
Bellarmine
32:51.5
187
Declan Byrne
Col. of Charleston
32:51.7
188
Malcolm Robertson
Bellarmine
32:52.6
189
Nathan Ruth
Northern Kentucky
32:53.0
190
Bailey Horvath
Queens
32:56.3
191
Brody Coleman
Morehead State
32:57.5
192
Spencer Slayton
UNC-Greensboro
32:58.0
193
Gabe Russell
Murray State
32:58.9
194
Grayson Norris
Radford
32:59.7
195
Mason Parish
USC Upstate
33:00.1
196
Carter Hayes
Western Kentucky
33:00.2
197
Ryan Richendollar
Morehead State
33:02.4
198
Ben Hunter
Bellarmine
33:02.5
199
Riley Hugues
Col. of Charleston
33:02.6
200
Samuel Corso
Western Carolina
33:09.2
201
Oliver Cooper
Queens
33:10.8
202
Patrick Lowry
VMI
33:11.7
203
Bryan Hampson
Elon
33:12.4
204
Lance Surles
UNC-Asheville
33:12.4
205
Josiah Hortin
Louisville
33:12.9
206
Aiden Abrahams
USC Upstate
33:16.6
207
Jonathan Marsden
UNC-Greensboro
33:17.5
208
Logan Hamilton
Radford
33:17.7
209
Cameron Lambert
VMI
33:18.6
210
Casey Claassen
Queens
33:18.7
211
Luke Vannoy
UNC-Asheville
33:21.6
212
Nick Brooks
USC Upstate
33:21.7
213
Chris Novak
Queens
33:24.5
214
Cameron Moors
USC Upstate
33:24.6
215
Noah Luke
Western Carolina
33:29.9
216
Robert DiMedio
Col. of Charleston
33:32.5
217
Owen Mullins
Coastal Carolina
33:36.3
218
Max Thomas
Gardner-Webb
33:37.2
219
Jackson Lafser
Murray State
33:40.8
220
Jason Heusinger
USC Upstate
33:45.8
221
Carter Knox
Louisville
33:47.8
222
Jonah Bowman
Longwood
33:51.0
223
Eric Perry
USC Upstate
33:53.6
224
Sullivan Yaden
Western Kentucky
33:56.2
225
Aidan Whitsell
Morehead State
33:58.4
226
Shane Myers
Longwood
34:03.3
227
Colin Crenshaw
VMI
34:09.8
228
Noah Towne
Northern Kentucky
34:12.9
229
Miles Carrier
Winthrop
34:19.3
230
Jack Wallace
Citadel
34:24.6
231
Charlie Cody
Presbyterian
34:26.4
232
Eian Holmes
Citadel
34:29.6
233
Timothy Renquist
VMI
34:31.8
234
Henry Hunt
Presbyterian
34:40.8
235
Blakley Frank
Gardner-Webb
34:44.8
236
Gregory Beard
Northern Kentucky
34:49.7
237
Brendan Athy
Gardner-Webb
34:49.8
238
Jordan Kent
Winthrop
34:53.8
239
Noah Gray
Murray State
34:58.9
240
Jake Hagan
Morehead State
35:03.3
241
Brady Messer
Northern Kentucky
35:04.5
242
Jackson Ruff
Queens
35:12.2
243
Kaden Pratt
Gardner-Webb
35:18.5
244
Holden Tutich
Citadel
35:26.1
245
Blake Hubik
Citadel
35:28.2
246
William Byrnes
VMI
35:52.3
247
Zachary Schubert
VMI
36:04.0
248
Aiden Carrier
Winthrop
36:08.8
249
Sean Arjona
Longwood
36:58.8
Full 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Men's Team Standings
Place
Team
Points
1
Wake Forest
72
2
Eastern Kentucky
104
3
Virginia Tech
105
4
North Carolina
144
5
Duke
152
6
Furman
163
7
App State
217
8
Kentucky
244
9
Virginia
249
10
Louisville
263
11
NC State
316
12
William & Mary
365
13
Liberty
377
14
Clemson
378
15
Charlotte
420
16
George Mason
437
17
Norfolk State
446
18
High Point
448
19
Charleston Southern
484
20
Western Carolina
624
21
Elon
681
22
Radford
695
23
UNC-Asheville
697
24
Bellarmine
700
25
Coastal Carolina
721
26
Morehead State
739
27
Col. of Charleston
767
28
Western Kentucky
774
29
Murray State
897
30
Longwood
911
31
Queens
929
32
USC Upstate
937
33
Citadel
1032
34
Gardner-Webb
1033
35
VMI
1043
Teams without a complete team score: Campbell, Davidson, N.C. Central, Northern Kentucky, Presbyterian, UNC-Greensboro, UNCW, Winthrop and Wofford.
Did not finish (individual): Edwin Kiprop | Liberty; Khalid Abdullahi | UNC-Greensboro; Michael Carnell | Western Kentucky; Luke Huehn | UNC-Greensboro; Lane Prochaska | UNC-Greensboro; Elijah Pabon | Charleston Southern; Mohammed Mrahi | Norfolk State; Elijah Savoie | VMI.
When Are The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships?
The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships take place Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course at the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. The top two teams from each regional earned automatic bids, while additional team and individual selections are determined under NCAA qualification procedures.
FloTrack Is The Streaming Home For Many Track And Field Meets Each Year
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FloTrack Archived Footage
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