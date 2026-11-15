2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country Results: Full Men's And Women's Results

NC State’s Hannah Gapes and Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruto led the charge at the 2026 NCAA Division I Southeast Cross Country Regional on Friday, Nov. 13, claiming individual titles as the race for national championship berths unfolded in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Gapes set the pace in the women’s 6K, crossing the finish line in 18:42.2 and helping NC State secure the team title with 71 points. In the men’s 10K, Kipruto pulled away from the field to win in 28:20.3, while Wake Forest claimed the team crown with 72 points.

With the protest window closed and results now official, NC State, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Eastern Kentucky have punched their tickets to the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Nov. 21 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Watch Live

2026 NCAA XC Championships

2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Women's 6K Results

NC State’s Hannah Gapes won the 6K in 18:42.2, ahead of South Carolina’s Salma Elbadra (18:56.7) and Eastern Kentucky’s Brighter Jepchumba (19:00.9).

Women's Top 10 Individual Results

Place Athlete School Time 1 Hannah Gapes NC State 18:42.2 2 Salma Elbadra South Carolina 18:56.7 3 Brighter Jepchumba Eastern Kentucky 19:00.9 4 Nancy Cherop Clemson 19:01.2 5 Ann Lemirisho Kentucky 19:05.7 6 Silvia Jelelgo Clemson 19:06.3 7 Bethany Michalak NC State 19:07.2 8 Edna Chelulei Eastern Kentucky 19:08.7 9 Judy Kosgei Clemson 19:15.5 10 Doricah Minsari Isoe Kentucky 19:19.4

Women's Top 10 Team Results

Place Team Points 1 NC State 71 2 South Carolina 100 3 Clemson 105 4 Virginia Tech 137 5 Virginia 139 6 Duke 179 7 North Carolina 197 8 Kentucky 205 9 Eastern Kentucky 216 10 Wake Forest 270

Women's Individual National Championship Qualifiers

The four highest finishers from teams outside the two automatic qualifying positions were:

Overall Place Athlete School Time 3 Brighter Jepchumba Eastern Kentucky 19:00.9 4 Nancy Cherop Clemson 19:01.2 5 Ann Lemirisho Kentucky 19:05.7 6 Silvia Jelelgo Clemson 19:06.3

Individual qualification remains subject to final NCAA at-large team selections and individual selection procedures.

2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Men's 10K Results

Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruto won the 10K in 28:20.3, ahead of Virginia Tech’s George Couttie (28:36.8) and Eastern Kentucky’s Taha Er Raouy (28:41.6).

Men's Top 10 Individual Results

Place Athlete School Time 1 Elsingi Kipruto Louisville 28:20.3 2 George Couttie Virginia Tech 28:36.8 3 Taha Er Raouy Eastern Kentucky 28:41.6 4 Aurelien Radja Wake Forest 28:45.7 5 Nickson Kogei Louisville 28:48.8 6 Edward Bird Kentucky 28:55.8 7 Collins Kiprop Kipngok Kentucky 29:01.5 8 Brett Rushman Eastern Kentucky 29:18.6 9 Caden Leonard North Carolina 29:20.4 10 Finlay Ross-Davie Duke 29:21.0

Men's Top 10 Team Results

Place Team Points 1 Wake Forest 72 2 Eastern Kentucky 104 3 Virginia Tech 105 4 North Carolina 144 5 Duke 152 6 Furman 163 7 App State 217 8 Kentucky 244 9 Virginia 249 10 Louisville 263

Men's Individual National Championship Qualifiers

The four highest finishers from teams outside the two automatic qualifying positions were:

Overall Place Athlete School Time 1 Elsingi Kipruto Louisville 28:20.3 2 George Couttie Virginia Tech 28:36.8 5 Nickson Kogei Louisville 28:48.8 6 Edward Bird Kentucky 28:55.8

Individual qualification remains subject to final NCAA at-large team selections and individual selection procedures.

Full 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Women's Individual Results

All listed finishing positions and times below are from the official results.

Place Athlete School Time 1 Hannah Gapes NC State 18:42.2 2 Salma Elbadra South Carolina 18:56.7 3 Brighter Jepchumba Eastern Kentucky 19:00.9 4 Nancy Cherop Clemson 19:01.2 5 Ann Lemirisho Kentucky 19:05.7 6 Silvia Jelelgo Clemson 19:06.3 7 Bethany Michalak NC State 19:07.2 8 Edna Chelulei Eastern Kentucky 19:08.7 9 Judy Kosgei Clemson 19:15.5 10 Doricah Minsari Isoe Kentucky 19:19.4 11 Victoria Garces Duke 19:27.5 12 Angelina Napoleon NC State 19:30.9 13 Nancy Chepleting Louisville 19:39.6 14 Abir Reffas South Carolina 19:40.5 15 Allie Zealand Liberty 19:40.5 16 Louise Bailly South Carolina 19:44.2 17 Emma Lindner Virginia Tech 19:44.5 18 Janet Jepkemboi AmimoJR Kentucky 19:45.4 19 Aniya Mosley Virginia Tech 19:46.8 20 Gladys Chepngetich Clemson 19:47.4 21 Tessa Walter Furman 19:47.7 22 Emily Wisniewski NC State 19:48.5 23 Brooke Wilson Wake Forest 19:48.9 24 Tatum David Virginia 19:50.7 25 Cassidy Armstrong Duke 19:52.5 26 Stella Kermes Virginia 20:03.7 27 Brenda Jeptoo Virginia Tech 20:04.9 28 Carly Wilkes Virginia 20:06.7 29 Ellie Shea NC State 20:06.9 30 Gillian Bushee Virginia 20:07.8 31 Cate DeSousa Virginia 20:11.3 32 Abigail White South Carolina 20:11.4 33 Briley Bickerstaff NC State 20:12.5 34 Joan Chepkorir Virginia Tech 20:13.3 35 Katelyn Rupe North Carolina 20:14.0 36 Teresa Cherotich South Carolina 20:14.4 37 Anya Arroyo South Carolina 20:16.5 38 Ciara O'Shea North Carolina 20:18.3 39 Maddie Gardiner North Carolina 20:19.0 40 Katie Bohlke Virginia Tech 20:19.4 41 Hattie Reynolds Duke 20:19.6 42 Kinley Wolfe North Carolina 20:20.3 43 Pia Beaulieu North Carolina 20:22.3 44 Mallory Weller NC State 20:24.8 45 Danielle Jensen High Point 20:26.2 46 Logan St. John Kletter North Carolina 20:26.8 47 Maisie Wilmer Wake Forest 20:29.0 48 Morgan Kobylinski Eastern Kentucky 20:30.0 49 Hannah Weber Elon 20:31.1 50 Sundara Weber Duke 20:31.5 51 Tatum Olesen Virginia 20:32.3 52 Anna Callahan Duke 20:32.8 53 Elly Velasquez Furman 20:33.6 54 Libby Castelli North Carolina 20:34.6 55 Emry Schwalm Wake Forest 20:35.8 56 Thais Rolly Duke 20:36.4 57 Ava Gordon Liberty 20:38.3 58 Georgy Helmers Furman 20:40.6 59 Emma Torbert South Carolina 20:41.2 60 Sarah Maple Davidson 20:43.2 61 Jule Lindner Virginia Tech 20:43.9 62 Temi Ariyo Louisville 20:45.5 63 Brianna Malone High Point 20:46.0 64 Elizabeth Dowty Louisville 20:49.1 65 Haley Meade Louisville 20:50.3 66 Elizabeth Ilanda Clemson 20:52.6 67 Shelby Lamb Morehead State 20:55.1 68 Nimrit Ahuja Duke 20:55.5 69 Elaina Pierce Virginia 20:57.2 70 Metrine Jelimo Eastern Kentucky 20:58.6 71 Victoria Rodriguez Wake Forest 20:59.6 72 Winnie Ndiwa Louisville 21:00.4 73 Adela Konirova UNC-Asheville 21:04.5 74 Julia Score Wake Forest 21:06.0 75 Bridget Dunn Furman 21:06.0 76 Nysa Males Furman 21:07.9 77 Madison Timms Clemson 21:10.1 78 Sharon Chepchirchir Virginia Tech 21:10.2 79 Janie Spicer Winthrop 21:10.7 80 Lyric Olson Kentucky 21:12.4 81 Emily Pierce Campbell 21:14.4 82 Grace Wassell Wake Forest 21:15.6 83 Brynne Gordon Elon 21:16.8 84 Anna Pucilowski James Madison 21:17.1 85 Alicen Ashley Elon 21:19.1 86 Caroline Sapperstein William & Mary 21:20.4 87 Ines Mrabet Eastern Kentucky 21:22.7 88 Eden Alexander Liberty 21:23.7 89 Molly Weithman William & Mary 21:23.8 90 Abigail Mogg Col. of Charleston 21:23.9 91 Olivia Alessandrini Louisville 21:25.5 92 Madelyn McCartney Kentucky 21:26.2 93 Lily Rogers Charlotte 21:29.9 94 Millie Gold Elon 21:30.4 95 Julia Schmitt Louisville 21:32.0 96 Ailbhe Barnes George Mason 21:33.0 97 Sophie Farley Longwood 21:36.0 98 Rachel Hill Liberty 21:36.6 99 Mia Bateson Charlotte 21:37.3 100 Abby Lane William & Mary 21:37.5 101 Raini Mayo Liberty 21:37.6 102 Delaney Horton Campbell 21:38.4 103 Emily Myers Charlotte 21:38.9 104 Olivia Fischlein Coastal Carolina 21:39.1 105 Reagan Gilman VMI 21:42.4 106 Quinn Smith Elon 21:42.6 107 Aneta Kucerova UNC-Asheville 21:43.0 108 Simone Mouras Queens 21:43.3 109 Zoie Lamanna Furman 21:44.0 110 Brooke Greenwell Western Kentucky 21:46.6 111 Sophia Park Liberty 21:47.5 112 Stella Nappa Charlotte 21:48.0 113 Sarah Clark George Mason 21:48.6 114 Katherine Hopkins Western Carolina 21:50.8 115 Anna Conrad Winthrop 21:51.3 116 Ava Dennis Wofford 21:51.9 117 Veronica Znajda William & Mary 21:51.9 118 Natalia Martin Charlotte 21:54.0 119 Josie Jackson App State 21:54.4 120 Kiera Lowman Richmond 21:55.3 121 Celia Dawson William & Mary 21:57.1 122 Jazzlyn Garmer Furman 21:59.2 123 Gail Vaikutis Col. of Charleston 22:00.3 124 Brittany Arnold Northern Kentucky 22:01.1 125 Abby Smith Davidson 22:03.6 126 Tessa Massa App State 22:03.9 127 Maeve Evans William & Mary 22:04.5 128 Grace Biddle Northern Kentucky 22:04.8 129 Ruby Frazier Richmond 22:05.8 130 Charlize Antia Charleston Southern 22:06.1 131 Baylor Wolfe App State 22:07.2 132 Mackenzie Babcock Liberty 22:07.4 133 Ruth Metaferia High Point 22:07.7 134 Chloe Miller William & Mary 22:09.0 135 Molly Robertson Murray State 22:09.8 136 Kayla Fields Radford 22:10.3 137 Caroline Spain Richmond 22:10.9 138 Megan Devanny Gardner-Webb 22:12.4 139 Hadil Chiha Eastern Kentucky 22:14.3 140 Emilia Smith Elon 22:15.7 141 Kynzlei Bassett Bellarmine 22:15.7 142 Lauren Hagg High Point 22:16.2 143 Cami Glebocki Elon 22:16.3 144 Taylor Myers James Madison 22:19.8 145 Gilly Shumate Davidson 22:20.1 146 Zoe Brandt Coastal Carolina 22:20.7 147 Ann Kiplagat Eastern Kentucky 22:20.7 148 Lizzy Weltz Charlotte 22:20.7 149 Lily Parke Kentucky 22:21.0 150 Lucy McNamara Charleston Southern 22:21.8 151 Audrey Neilson Richmond 22:22.2 152 Miranda Pinon George Mason 22:22.3 153 Emelyn Lacour Campbell 22:22.4 154 Hilaree Vega Charlotte 22:22.9 155 Bella Hudson Col. of Charleston 22:22.9 156 Freya Buglass Charleston Southern 22:24.1 157 Mullane Baumiller James Madison 22:24.3 158 Lily Strebel Richmond 22:25.0 159 Cate Rossomanno Western Kentucky 22:25.4 160 Elizabeth Dokulil UNCW 22:26.0 161 Lily Kelpin Campbell 22:26.1 162 Lilly Brooks Western Kentucky 22:26.7 163 Ashby Williams App State 22:28.5 164 Sidney Walters James Madison 22:28.6 165 Autumn Egleston Murray State 22:30.6 166 Sadie Wortman App State 22:31.8 167 Isabel Richardson UNC-Asheville 22:32.8 168 Adda Helmers Charleston Southern 22:33.1 169 Jordan Thornton USC Upstate 22:34.0 170 Ava Linnell Davidson 22:34.7 171 Anna Kelly Col. of Charleston 22:35.0 172 Samantha Bolen Longwood 22:36.1 173 Ashlei Summers UNCW 22:36.4 174 Carol-Anne Garrett James Madison 22:36.4 175 Sofia Day Col. of Charleston 22:36.9 176 Sophia Scherwinski Charleston Southern 22:37.2 177 Bre Budzinski App State 22:40.3 178 Addie Frisch Western Kentucky 22:42.6 179 Priscilla Keller Longwood 22:43.5 180 Allison Nelson Radford 22:45.2 181 Jenna VanRyn Campbell 22:45.6 182 Abigail Crask Murray State 22:45.8 183 Maggie Whitham High Point 22:45.9 184 Madeline Hladik Western Carolina 22:46.0 185 Kirsten Morley Longwood 22:47.6 186 Elizabeth Ritter High Point 22:47.9 187 Hazel Wells George Mason 22:49.3 188 Sharon Magut N.C. Central 22:50.0 189 Faith Thomas Radford 22:50.6 190 Brianna Adams Charleston Southern 22:51.1 191 Camryn Quinn Davidson 22:51.6 192 Megan Dolan Coastal Carolina 22:53.7 193 Addie Cohen Richmond 22:54.0 194 Kara Mickelson George Mason 22:54.9 195 Olivia Goeser Coastal Carolina 22:56.3 196 Aya Ryan Richmond 22:58.4 197 Erin McQuitty Coastal Carolina 22:58.7 198 Morgan Bissonnette Murray State 23:00.6 199 Marika Dickel UNC-Asheville 23:00.8 200 Maggie May Western Kentucky 23:01.5 201 Carlie Condit Northern Kentucky 23:03.8 202 Isabelle Shearer Morehead State 23:04.0 203 Ariana Logsdon James Madison 23:04.0 204 Katelyn Campbell Radford 23:04.4 205 Ella Moore UNC-Asheville 23:05.8 206 Caitlin Perkins Western Kentucky 23:06.8 207 Maggie Dirks Gardner-Webb 23:11.8 208 Hannah Glassmeyer Western Kentucky 23:12.2 209 Lowa Branth Clemson 23:14.3 210 Kaylie Dziedzina Radford 23:14.4 211 Nikole Baikova UNC-Asheville 23:14.9 212 Mary Ella Bichey Campbell 23:17.9 213 Riley Humphries UNC-Asheville 23:19.4 214 Emily Foley Northern Kentucky 23:20.2 215 Teagan Gilhooly Radford 23:20.6 216 Cora Gentzel Radford 23:23.6 217 Claire Bauer Gardner-Webb 23:24.7 218 Navi McDowell N.C. Central 23:25.7 219 Bridget Snider George Mason 23:26.6 220 Megan Cash Campbell 23:29.3 221 Emma Coakley Morehead State 23:30.8 222 Meredith Campbell Morehead State 23:31.9 223 Sophia Outhous USC Upstate 23:32.2 224 Madison Davis Longwood 23:33.1 225 Lukah Sandine VMI 23:33.8 226 Cara Grace Phillips Col. of Charleston 23:36.0 227 Grace Glassmeyer USC Upstate 23:40.3 228 Bethany Simpson Coastal Carolina 23:42.2 229 Natalie Dempsey Queens 23:44.7 230 Aine Trapp Col. of Charleston 23:47.7 231 Sami Govey Northern Kentucky 23:48.0 232 Lika Strydom App State 23:49.0 233 Amron Rice Charleston Southern 23:49.1 234 Hannah Crain Murray State 23:51.6 235 Allison Reese Winthrop 23:51.7 236 Annie Sewell Bellarmine 23:55.9 237 Julia Hageman Northern Kentucky 23:58.2 238 Olivia Martinec Queens 23:59.8 239 Emily Johnston Longwood 24:04.9 240 Adi Fuller Morehead State 24:05.8 241 Lina Mills-Zacapa Queens 24:06.1 242 Elizabeth Rainey James Madison 24:07.0 243 Parker Mentzer Morehead State 24:22.9 244 Jada Makis USC Upstate 24:25.0 245 Gianna Ferreri Bellarmine 24:25.9 246 Hallie Mosier Murray State 24:26.6 247 Samantha Layton VMI 24:31.0 248 Alexandra La Rue USC Upstate 24:31.9 249 Lowndes Smith Gardner-Webb 24:35.3 250 Gianna Mars Queens 24:37.1 251 Camille Ludwig Bellarmine 24:39.9 252 Katie Schweigardt Bellarmine 24:41.6 253 Audrey Adkins Morehead State 24:44.7 254 Shaianne Overall Bellarmine 24:48.0 255 Breanna Sturtevant USC Upstate 24:51.7 256 Lillian Anderson Presbyterian 24:54.6 257 Leah Grossi Queens 24:55.0 258 Caroline Swinson VMI 24:55.5 259 Carmen Guerrero Bellarmine 25:00.7 260 Lexi Marion Winthrop 25:20.4 261 Caidence Bazemore Winthrop 25:25.1 262 Alexis Blue VMI 25:26.3 263 Sofia Strom USC Upstate 25:29.3 264 Kelsey Martin Winthrop 25:42.8 265 Annika Lackstrom Presbyterian 25:52.1 266 Abby Donaldson Presbyterian 26:04.8 267 Evelyn Anderson VMI 26:17.3 268 Natalia Dias VMI 26:43.8

Full 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Women's Team Standings

Place Team Points 1 NC State 71 2 South Carolina 100 3 Clemson 105 4 Virginia Tech 137 5 Virginia 139 6 Duke 179 7 North Carolina 197 8 Kentucky 205 9 Eastern Kentucky 216 10 Wake Forest 270 11 Louisville 276 12 Furman 283 13 Liberty 359 14 Elon 417 15 William & Mary 509 16 Charlotte 523 17 High Point 556 18 Campbell 666 19 Davidson 675 20 Richmond 683 21 App State 691 22 Col. of Charleston 700 23 James Madison 708 24 George Mason 726 25 UNC-Asheville 733 26 Charleston Southern 763 27 Western Kentucky 790 28 Coastal Carolina 810 29 Longwood 832 30 Northern Kentucky 869 31 Murray State 886 32 Radford 890 33 Morehead State 915 34 Winthrop 915 35 Queens 1025 36 VMI 1053 37 USC Upstate 1067 38 Bellarmine 1080

Teams without a complete team score: Gardner-Webb, N.C. Central, Presbyterian, UNCW, Western Carolina and Wofford.

Did not finish (individual): Rowan Shannon | Queens; Myriam Garrouteigt | George Mason.

Full 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Men's Individual Results

All listed finishing positions and times below are from the official results.

Place Athlete School Time 1 Elsingi Kipruto Louisville 28:20.3 2 George Couttie Virginia Tech 28:36.8 3 Taha Er Raouy Eastern Kentucky 28:41.6 4 Aurelien Radja Wake Forest 28:45.7 5 Nickson Kogei Louisville 28:48.8 6 Edward Bird Kentucky 28:55.8 7 Collins Kiprop Kipngok Kentucky 29:01.5 8 Brett Rushman Eastern Kentucky 29:18.6 9 Caden Leonard North Carolina 29:20.4 10 Finlay Ross-Davie Duke 29:21.0 11 Kelvin Kipleting Louisville 29:21.9 12 Noah Martinson App State 29:22.8 13 Bryce Gilmore Wake Forest 29:23.8 14 Clinton Kipruto Norfolk State 29:24.3 15 Paul Specht Wake Forest 29:25.6 16 Hunter Jones Wake Forest 29:25.6 17 Christopher Knight Furman 29:28.8 18 Trevor Coggin Furman 29:30.3 19 Michael Bohlke Virginia Tech 29:31.9 20 Joe Barrett North Carolina 29:32.5 21 Ryan Hagan Virginia Tech 29:33.0 22 Alden Keller Duke 29:33.5 23 Cameron Davis Virginia Tech 29:35.7 24 Max Cervi-Skinner Wake Forest 29:35.8 25 Henry Acorn Virginia 29:37.5 26 Aden Bandukwala Duke 29:41.3 27 Brian Kimutai Eastern Kentucky 29:42.4 28 Brian Burns North Carolina 29:43.9 29 Bradley Giblin Eastern Kentucky 29:44.5 30 Jacob Laney North Carolina 29:45.3 31 Landon Pretre Wake Forest 29:45.3 32 Charlie Sprott Wake Forest 29:46.2 33 Garrett Brown Clemson 29:46.8 34 Martin Iriondo Charleston Southern 29:47.1 35 Sean Gray Virginia 29:47.4 36 Ty Jones Furman 29:48.0 37 Enoch Bokaba Eastern Kentucky 29:48.9 38 Owen Shifflett Furman 29:49.4 39 Andrew Schultz Liberty 29:51.0 40 Samuel Idiens Virginia Tech 29:52.6 41 Rendon Kuykendall Duke 29:53.2 42 Abel Kirui Eastern Kentucky 29:54.5 43 Avery Crowell High Point 29:54.8 44 Biruk Beardsley George Mason 29:59.1 45 Alex Jordan William & Mary 29:59.2 46 Noah Valyo NC State 29:59.2 47 Ian Kimutai Norfolk State 29:59.5 48 Jackson Tuck App State 29:59.8 49 Luke Hnatt Virginia 30:00.2 50 Thomas Wlazlowski App State 30:01.5 51 Philip Blum NC State 30:01.8 52 Henry Stark App State 30:03.6 53 Will Purnell Duke 30:04.0 54 Colin Eckerman Furman 30:04.0 55 Aaron Alukunyang N.C. Central 30:04.4 56 Rowan Gwin App State 30:05.8 57 Nixon Kosgei Virginia Tech 30:11.1 58 Robert Mechura North Carolina 30:11.3 59 Tommy Latham North Carolina 30:11.4 60 Eyan Turk Kentucky 30:12.5 61 Garrett Winter Virginia Tech 30:12.7 62 Ethan Pedersen Liberty 30:13.0 63 Asher Oates NC State 30:17.7 64 Felix Rivet Eastern Kentucky 30:18.3 65 John Cooper Davidson 30:19.1 66 Evan Spreitzer Furman 30:19.5 67 Luke Wiley NC State 30:21.7 68 Salah Farah Bellarmine 30:25.6 69 Brenden McMahon Virginia 30:29.8 70 Trey Sullivan Clemson 30:31.6 71 Brendan Gomez Clemson 30:32.7 72 Hayes Trapp William & Mary 30:38.1 73 Tristan Thurneysen William & Mary 30:38.9 74 Alex Deroussel George Mason 30:39.4 75 Andrew Jones Virginia 30:41.6 76 Bence Acsadi High Point 30:41.7 77 Tristian Merchant Liberty 30:44.1 78 Connor Tyrrell Charlotte 30:46.7 79 Elijah Jones Charlotte 30:48.5 80 Zachary Parker Duke 30:49.5 81 Daniel Kelmer Charlotte 30:50.0 82 Alex Thole Davidson 30:50.8 83 Dylan Nolan Clemson 30:51.1 84 Andre Michaels Charlotte 30:53.0 85 Garrison Fisher Presbyterian 30:54.4 86 Aidan Morrow App State 30:54.9 87 Philip Cupial Virginia 30:55.7 88 Lincoln Herald Kentucky 30:56.3 89 Aidan Massey Morehead State 30:56.9 90 Jaleb Saunders Western Carolina 30:59.4 91 Daniel Hayes George Mason 31:00.5 92 Sami Hattab Kentucky 31:01.2 93 Eli Phillips William & Mary 31:01.7 94 Caleb Wilcox William & Mary 31:02.3 95 Grattan O'Neill Liberty 31:02.5 96 Jack Anstrom NC State 31:02.8 97 Daniel Mathenge Norfolk State 31:02.9 98 Gabe Schmid NC State 31:03.0 99 Braden Lofquest Duke 31:04.6 100 Luke Pash North Carolina 31:05.2 101 Collin Kleinhen Charleston Southern 31:06.1 102 Tadiyos Sloan-Westmor UNC-Asheville 31:08.0 103 Tarek Benlamkaddem George Mason 31:11.7 104 Jackson Keefer High Point 31:12.1 105 Griffin Gillespie Charleston Southern 31:13.9 106 Spenser Wolf Louisville 31:16.6 107 Richard Moreno Virginia 31:18.0 108 Andrew Cleland Charleston Southern 31:18.0 109 Eli Clonch Western Carolina 31:20.0 110 Aaron Kidd App State 31:20.8 111 Zak Freeland Charlotte 31:22.6 112 Bela Diettrich UNC-Asheville 31:23.6 113 Blake Nicholson High Point 31:23.7 114 Evan Taylor Elon 31:24.5 115 Quinn Swanton Davidson 31:25.9 116 Malachi Burnett Liberty 31:26.1 117 Azrael Cabusao Radford 31:27.4 118 Sam Herbig Western Kentucky 31:27.5 119 Eric Fagan William & Mary 31:29.4 120 Zach Youngblood Furman 31:29.9 121 Thomas Nitz Coastal Carolina 31:34.7 122 Lucas Gabbard Morehead State 31:35.5 123 Alexander Ruge Western Carolina 31:35.8 124 Harper Clark Charlotte 31:35.9 125 Nolan Yeagle William & Mary 31:37.5 126 Warner Clark Charlotte 31:39.1 127 Simon Treizenberg High Point 31:39.6 128 Eric Duncan Liberty 31:39.6 129 Gitch Hayes High Point 31:39.7 130 Max Bonilla High Point 31:39.9 131 Spencer Thacker Radford 31:40.5 132 Aidan Norris Kentucky 31:40.6 133 Pierce Walker Clemson 31:43.7 134 Quinlan Beegle Radford 31:47.7 135 Juan Pablo Castillo-Zim Elon 31:51.6 136 Dylan Ellis Murray State 31:52.3 137 Adam Groves Coastal Carolina 31:52.6 138 Caden Miracle Kentucky 31:54.0 139 Ethan Rich Campbell 31:54.6 140 James Callahan NC State 31:54.7 141 Bryson Barnett George Mason 31:55.9 142 Andrew Catapano Col. of Charleston 31:56.0 143 Henry Kiser Bellarmine 31:57.4 144 Jan Malek UNC-Asheville 31:57.7 145 Luke Chisum Elon 31:57.8 146 Jack Kane Elon 32:01.3 147 Jemmel Green Norfolk State 32:01.5 148 Andrew Hathaway Longwood 32:02.0 149 Adrian Miller Col. of Charleston 32:03.5 150 Ethan Brouw Louisville 32:04.6 151 Anderson Boetsh Clemson 32:07.2 152 Logan Wheelock Radford 32:07.2 153 Logan Ruffner UNC-Greensboro 32:08.0 154 Calvin Dovgalyuk Coastal Carolina 32:09.0 155 Iwan Thomas Charleston Southern 32:10.4 156 James Millare George Mason 32:11.1 157 Kadin Nance Western Carolina 32:11.5 158 Mathew Kipkoech Norfolk State 32:11.6 159 Spencer Shealy Winthrop 32:11.7 160 Ryder Harbaugh Citadel 32:12.2 161 Bryce Revo Western Kentucky 32:12.9 162 Trevor Hudnall Western Kentucky 32:15.0 163 Thomas Flaig Col. of Charleston 32:15.5 164 Greyson Brown Col. of Charleston 32:16.4 165 Sterling Sellier Coastal Carolina 32:19.1 166 Jared Fairbanks Bellarmine 32:19.3 167 Nick Schmitz Murray State 32:19.9 168 Yariel Ferretti USC Upstate 32:26.8 169 Lenny Riebe UNC-Asheville 32:26.9 170 Franklin Wimbish Elon 32:30.0 171 Sherjeel Khan Bellarmine 32:30.4 172 Noah Boeck Queens 32:34.1 173 Matthias Peterson Western Carolina 32:35.6 174 Kevin Steinman Elon 32:35.9 175 Ian Frazer George Mason 32:36.1 176 Talan Farrington Gardner-Webb 32:37.8 177 Mateo Ramiro-Garcia Coastal Carolina 32:37.9 178 Justin Doran Western Kentucky 32:40.8 179 Rogan Arriaga Charleston Southern 32:43.0 180 Lance Garner Morehead State 32:43.8 181 Chase Liming UNCW 32:48.5 182 AJ Koval Longwood 32:49.4 183 Clinton Clancy Longwood 32:49.6 184 Liam Jones Wofford 32:50.3 185 Keller Brown Clemson 32:51.2 186 Chase Austin Bellarmine 32:51.5 187 Declan Byrne Col. of Charleston 32:51.7 188 Malcolm Robertson Bellarmine 32:52.6 189 Nathan Ruth Northern Kentucky 32:53.0 190 Bailey Horvath Queens 32:56.3 191 Brody Coleman Morehead State 32:57.5 192 Spencer Slayton UNC-Greensboro 32:58.0 193 Gabe Russell Murray State 32:58.9 194 Grayson Norris Radford 32:59.7 195 Mason Parish USC Upstate 33:00.1 196 Carter Hayes Western Kentucky 33:00.2 197 Ryan Richendollar Morehead State 33:02.4 198 Ben Hunter Bellarmine 33:02.5 199 Riley Hugues Col. of Charleston 33:02.6 200 Samuel Corso Western Carolina 33:09.2 201 Oliver Cooper Queens 33:10.8 202 Patrick Lowry VMI 33:11.7 203 Bryan Hampson Elon 33:12.4 204 Lance Surles UNC-Asheville 33:12.4 205 Josiah Hortin Louisville 33:12.9 206 Aiden Abrahams USC Upstate 33:16.6 207 Jonathan Marsden UNC-Greensboro 33:17.5 208 Logan Hamilton Radford 33:17.7 209 Cameron Lambert VMI 33:18.6 210 Casey Claassen Queens 33:18.7 211 Luke Vannoy UNC-Asheville 33:21.6 212 Nick Brooks USC Upstate 33:21.7 213 Chris Novak Queens 33:24.5 214 Cameron Moors USC Upstate 33:24.6 215 Noah Luke Western Carolina 33:29.9 216 Robert DiMedio Col. of Charleston 33:32.5 217 Owen Mullins Coastal Carolina 33:36.3 218 Max Thomas Gardner-Webb 33:37.2 219 Jackson Lafser Murray State 33:40.8 220 Jason Heusinger USC Upstate 33:45.8 221 Carter Knox Louisville 33:47.8 222 Jonah Bowman Longwood 33:51.0 223 Eric Perry USC Upstate 33:53.6 224 Sullivan Yaden Western Kentucky 33:56.2 225 Aidan Whitsell Morehead State 33:58.4 226 Shane Myers Longwood 34:03.3 227 Colin Crenshaw VMI 34:09.8 228 Noah Towne Northern Kentucky 34:12.9 229 Miles Carrier Winthrop 34:19.3 230 Jack Wallace Citadel 34:24.6 231 Charlie Cody Presbyterian 34:26.4 232 Eian Holmes Citadel 34:29.6 233 Timothy Renquist VMI 34:31.8 234 Henry Hunt Presbyterian 34:40.8 235 Blakley Frank Gardner-Webb 34:44.8 236 Gregory Beard Northern Kentucky 34:49.7 237 Brendan Athy Gardner-Webb 34:49.8 238 Jordan Kent Winthrop 34:53.8 239 Noah Gray Murray State 34:58.9 240 Jake Hagan Morehead State 35:03.3 241 Brady Messer Northern Kentucky 35:04.5 242 Jackson Ruff Queens 35:12.2 243 Kaden Pratt Gardner-Webb 35:18.5 244 Holden Tutich Citadel 35:26.1 245 Blake Hubik Citadel 35:28.2 246 William Byrnes VMI 35:52.3 247 Zachary Schubert VMI 36:04.0 248 Aiden Carrier Winthrop 36:08.8 249 Sean Arjona Longwood 36:58.8

Full 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Men's Team Standings

Place Team Points 1 Wake Forest 72 2 Eastern Kentucky 104 3 Virginia Tech 105 4 North Carolina 144 5 Duke 152 6 Furman 163 7 App State 217 8 Kentucky 244 9 Virginia 249 10 Louisville 263 11 NC State 316 12 William & Mary 365 13 Liberty 377 14 Clemson 378 15 Charlotte 420 16 George Mason 437 17 Norfolk State 446 18 High Point 448 19 Charleston Southern 484 20 Western Carolina 624 21 Elon 681 22 Radford 695 23 UNC-Asheville 697 24 Bellarmine 700 25 Coastal Carolina 721 26 Morehead State 739 27 Col. of Charleston 767 28 Western Kentucky 774 29 Murray State 897 30 Longwood 911 31 Queens 929 32 USC Upstate 937 33 Citadel 1032 34 Gardner-Webb 1033 35 VMI 1043

Teams without a complete team score: Campbell, Davidson, N.C. Central, Northern Kentucky, Presbyterian, UNC-Greensboro, UNCW, Winthrop and Wofford.

Did not finish (individual): Edwin Kiprop | Liberty; Khalid Abdullahi | UNC-Greensboro; Michael Carnell | Western Kentucky; Luke Huehn | UNC-Greensboro; Lane Prochaska | UNC-Greensboro; Elijah Pabon | Charleston Southern; Mohammed Mrahi | Norfolk State; Elijah Savoie | VMI.

When Are The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships?

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships take place Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course at the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. The top two teams from each regional earned automatic bids, while additional team and individual selections are determined under NCAA qualification procedures.

FloTrack Is The Streaming Home For Many Track And Field Meets Each Year

Don't miss all the track and field season action streaming on FloTrack.Check out the FloTrack schedule for more events.

FloTrack Archived Footage

Video footage from each event will be archived and stored in a video library forFloTrack subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscriptions.

Join The Track & Field Conversation On Social