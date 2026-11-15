Argentina Holds Off Italy 19-14 After Late Drama In Genoa

Argentina Rugby survived a late Italian comeback and a difficult final quarter to win 19-14 in Genoa on Nov. 14, extending its winning streak against Italy to 10 matches in Round 5 of the Nations Championship.

The Pumas recovered from an early deficit with 19 unanswered points, but disciplinary problems gave Italy a chance to overturn the result. The hosts still had an opportunity after regulation time expired.

Instead, Italy Rugby was left with another defeat and the frustration of a match it could have won. Argentina improved to 2-3 in the competition, while Italy fell to 0-5 despite a much more competitive performance than the previous week.

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Argentina Recovers From Italy’s Fast Start

Monty Ioane scored in the fifth minute, and Tommaso Allan converted to give Italy a 7-0 lead.

The hosts initially disrupted Argentina’s attack with physical defense. Their opportunity grew when Pumas flyhalf Tomás Albornoz was yellow-carded before the half-hour, but Italy could not build a larger advantage.

Bautista Bernasconi brought Argentina back into the match with a try from a driving maul shortly before halftime. Albornoz’s conversion tied the score at 7-7.

Argentina continued to threaten after the break. Mateo Carreras had a try disallowed following a review for an earlier knock-on, but Rodrigo Isgró subsequently crossed to put the visitors ahead. The conversion struck the upright, leaving the score at 12-7.

Italy lost Enoch Opoku Gyamfi to a yellow card, and Carreras then scored the try that extended Argentina’s lead. Albornoz converted for a 19-7 advantage with approximately 20 minutes remaining.

Italy’s Final Opportunity Slips Away

A penalty try brought Italy within five points. Argentina’s Joel Sclavi and Efraín Elías were yellow-carded during the closing quarter, temporarily leaving the visitors with 13 players.

Italy could not turn the pressure into a winning score. After earning a penalty with the clock in the red, Paolo Garbisi overhit his kick toward the corner, ending the chance to launch a potentially decisive attacking lineout.

“We had the tools and the opportunity to win, but we let it slip away,” Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada told Reuters.

Captain Giacomo Nicotera also pointed to possession management, organization and control as areas that had cost Italy. Manuel Zuliani was named player of the match despite finishing on the losing side.

What Comes Next For Argentina And Italy?

Italy’s performance was a substantial improvement on its 66-7 loss to South Africa, but the losing bonus point was its first championship point. The result left Italy certain to finish bottom of the Northern Hemisphere group.

Argentina moved to 11 points and next visits France on Nov. 21. Italy hosts Fiji in Udine the same day.

The Pumas will take the victory, but the late cards made their finish far more difficult than the 12-point lead had suggested.

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