3 Reasons France Beat The Springboks And What It Means For The 2027 Rugby World Cup

France Rugby did not need a perfect performance to beat South Africa Rugby. It needed a flexible playmaking partnership, three first-half tries and enough defensive resistance to protect a 21-19 victory in Paris on Nov. 13.

The Nations Championship win offered an encouraging look at what France can do when injuries disrupt its plans and an opponent threatens to take control.

For the 2027 Rugby World Cup, that matters more than a sweeping declaration about favorites. France showed how it could win an uncomfortable match against the world champions, while also revealing weaknesses that still need attention.

Watch Live

2026 Bordeaux-Begles vs Montpellier

1. Antoine Dupont And Maxime Lucu Made The Attack Work

With Romain Ntamack, Matthieu Jalibert, Thomas Ramos and Antoine Hastoy unavailable, France needed an alternative to its usual playmaking options.

Dupont wore No. 10, but the partnership with Lucu was not a straightforward positional switch. Dupont frequently operated at scrumhalf while Lucu took on flyhalf responsibilities, allowing France to adjust without losing its attacking direction.

Their combination helped produce a 21-7 halftime lead. Even a late disruption, with Peato Mauvaka replacing the injured Julien Marchand after the warmup, did not prevent France from finding attacking opportunities.

That does not establish Dupont as a permanent flyhalf. It does give France a successful example of adapting its personnel rather than allowing absences to dictate the match.

2. France Turned Its Chances Into A Defendable Lead

Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Théo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey each scored before halftime, giving France contributions from all three members of its starting back three.

The third try captured the hosts’ attacking threat. Mauvaka broke from a ruck, Dupont supplied the kick ahead and Bielle-Biarrey finished.

Lucu converted all three tries. South Africa also scored three but converted only two, making the difference from the kicking tee equal to the final margin.

France did not dominate every phase, and it failed to score after halftime. Its early execution nevertheless forced South Africa to chase the game and gave the defense a lead worth protecting.

In a knockout match, those points can matter as much as sustained control.

3. France Survived When The Match Turned Against It

South Africa’s scrum repeatedly put France under pressure, and the hosts had three players sin-binned. This was not a victory built on flawless discipline or set-piece superiority.

Instead, France found decisive defensive interventions. Dupont helped deny Pieter-Steph du Toit over the line, then secured possession after Bielle-Biarrey disrupted the closing Springbok attack.

South Africa had reduced the deficit to two points, but France kept the visitors from completing the comeback.

That resilience is encouraging. The scrum problems and yellow cards are warnings that should not disappear behind the result.

What This Means For The 2027 Rugby World Cup

The expanded World Cup includes a round of 16, meaning the champion must win four knockout matches. France will need more than one successful performance under pressure.

Still, beating South Africa despite missing personnel and a difficult second half strengthens its case as a contender. The lesson is not that France has solved everything. It is that France found several ways to win when its preferred route was unavailable.

How To Watch Rugby Matches In The United States On FloRugby

The France vs. South Africa test will stream on RugbyPass TV in the United States. FloRugby carries professional club rugby, including:

FloRugby is also home to match archives and replays. Check the FloRugby schedule for upcoming events.

Join The Rugby Conversation On FloRugby Social