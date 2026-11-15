France Holds Off Springboks 21-19 As Antoine Dupont Delivers In Paris

France Rugby built its lead with three first-half tries and protected it with a determined defensive stand, beating South Africa Rugby 21-19 on Nov. 13 at Stade de France in Round 5 of the Nations Championship.

Antoine Dupont helped create France’s decisive attacking moment, denied a potential Springbok try and secured possession during the closing sequence as the hosts survived without scoring after halftime.

The victory was France’s second in its last 11 meetings with South Africa and its first over the Springboks at Stade de France since 2005. It came despite a disrupted buildup and sustained pressure from the visitors’ scrum.

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France Builds A 21-7 Halftime Lead

France was without Romain Ntamack, Matthieu Jalibert, Thomas Ramos and Antoine Hastoy. Dupont wore No. 10 but shared responsibilities with Maxime Lucu, regularly operating at scrumhalf while Lucu handled flyhalf duties.

Another setback arrived during the warmup, when Julien Marchand’s injury brought Peato Mauvaka into the starting lineup.

France nevertheless struck first through Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang and Théo Attissogbe. Lucu converted both tries for a 14-0 advantage before Jan-Hendrik Wessels crossed for South Africa. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s conversion cut the deficit to seven.

Mauvaka then helped produce France’s outstanding attacking sequence, breaking from a ruck and linking with Dupont. The French captain kicked ahead for Louis Bielle-Biarrey to finish, and Lucu’s conversion restored the 14-point cushion.

All three members of France’s starting back three had scored before halftime.

Springboks Rally, But France Holds On

Cobus Reinach crossed early in the second half as South Africa began its comeback. The visitors also lost Jasper Wiese to a 20-minute red card after his yellow for a dangerous clearout involving Kalvin Gourgues was upgraded following review.

France had disciplinary problems of its own. Lucu, Grandidier-Nkanang and replacement prop Régis Montagne were sin-binned, while South Africa repeatedly earned scrum penalties.

Malcolm Marx’s try from a driving maul brought the Springboks within two points. Replacement flyhalf Manie Libbok missed the conversion that would have tied the match.

Dupont helped prevent Pieter-Steph du Toit from grounding the ball, and France survived the final attack when Bielle-Biarrey disrupted the visitors, Dupont secured possession and Lucu kicked into touch.

“In the head it's important to win matches that count, that are tough, that go down to the last minute,” Dupont, the player of the match, told AFP.

What Comes Next For France And South Africa?

France finished the match with 21 championship points and will host Argentina on Nov. 21. South Africa visits Ireland the same day.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi pointed to missed opportunities afterward. France had needed its final defensive intervention to secure the result, but its perfect first-half conversion record ultimately supplied the two-point difference.

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