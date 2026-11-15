The 5 Biggest Rugby Upsets Of The Last 25 Years: Where Wales Ranks

Wales Rugby finally beat the New Zealand All Blacks. Now comes another question: Where does that result belong among rugby’s biggest modern upsets?

The 35-28 victory in Cardiff on Nov. 14 ended a 73-year wait and 34 consecutive defeats against New Zealand. Wales scored five tries, then protected its lead against sustained pressure.

That combination of history, recent struggles and performance earns it a place near the top of this ranking. Covering men’s international 15-a-side rugby from November 2001 through November 2026, these selections weigh the favorite’s strength, the underdog’s circumstances, the stage and the historical significance.

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1. Japan 34, South Africa 32 — 2015 Rugby World Cup

JapanRugby had an opportunity to pursue a draw in Brighton on Sept. 19, 2015. Captain Michael Leitch chose to chase something bigger.

His decision to decline a late penalty attempt was rewarded when Karne Hesketh scored the winning try against the two-time World Cup champions. Ayumu Goromaru contributed 24 points as Japan repeatedly answered South Africa Rugby.

The opponent, the World Cup stage and the courage of that final decision keep this result at No. 1. Japan did not settle for getting close. Pasted text(20261114-201147)

2. Wales 35, New Zealand 28 — 2026 Nations Championship

Wales’ first victory over New Zealand since 1953 was extraordinary on its own. The recent condition of Welsh rugby made it more remarkable.

An 18-match losing streak after the 2023 World Cup formed part of the backdrop. Yet Wales scored five tries against the All Blacks for the first time, rebuilt its lead after New Zealand tied the match and held on.

This was more than the end of a drought. Wales produced the attacking quality and defensive resistance to earn the breakthrough.

3. Tonga 19, France 14 — 2011 Rugby World Cup

Tonga Rugby won the match but could not change its tournament fate.

The Oct. 1 victory in Wellington did not provide the bonus-point outcome Tonga needed to advance from Pool A. France Rugby progressed despite losing, while Tonga was eliminated despite a landmark performance.

That distinction should not diminish the achievement. A place in the quarterfinals would have made the result even sweeter, but beating France on the World Cup stage was memorable in its own right.

4. Uruguay 30, Fiji 27 — 2019 Rugby World Cup

Uruguay Rugby's first World Cup victory in 16 years came in Kamaishi on Sept. 25, with three first-half tries establishing a 24-12 lead.

Santiago Arata, Manuel Diana and Juan Manuel Cat crossed, while Felipe Berchesi finished with 15 points. Uruguay held on for only its third World Cup victory.

The match took place at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, in a community devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Uruguay delivered a major sporting breakthrough on an already meaningful stage.

5. Argentina 25, New Zealand 15 — 2020 Tri Nations

Argentina Rugby entered its first test in 13 months after pandemic disruption, quarantine and fractured preparation. It left Sydney with its first victory over New Zealand.

Nicolás Sánchez scored all 25 points on Nov. 14 as the Pumas used disciplined defense and an effective kicking strategy to control the contest.

The circumstances make this more than another famous All Blacks defeat. Argentina overcame an extraordinary buildup to achieve something it had never done before — exactly six years before Wales ended its own wait.

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