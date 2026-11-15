Wales Stuns All Blacks 35-28 To End 73-Year Wait In Cardiff

Wales Rugby ended its 73-year wait for a victory over New Zealand All Blacks Rugby with a 35-28 win on Nov. 14 at Principality Stadium, scoring five tries before holding off a sustained All Blacks comeback in the Nations Championship on Nov. 14.

The result stopped a run of 34 consecutive defeats against New Zealand and gave a crowd of 55,152 a breakthrough that had eluded generations of Welsh players.

Wales had to win the match twice. After surrendering a 14-point first-half advantage, it rebuilt that lead after halftime, then relied on a determined defensive effort to preserve it through the closing stages.

Wales Responds After All Blacks Erase Early Lead

Tomos Williams scored inside the opening two minutes after Louis Rees-Zammit kicked ahead. Captain Dewi Lake then crossed from close range, and Sam Costelow’s conversions gave Wales a 14-0 lead.

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Cortez Ratima answered for New Zealand before Archie Griffin’s try restored Wales’ two-score advantage.

The All Blacks fought back through Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo. Fineanganofo scored in first-half stoppage time after Wales continued playing rather than ending the half, and Richie Mo’unga’s conversion tied the match at 21-21.

Wales responded immediately after the break. Eddie James and Rees-Zammit scored, with Costelow converting both to establish a 35-21 lead.

The five-try performance was Wales’ first against New Zealand. Costelow finished with five conversions from five attempts.

Welsh Defense Protects Historic Victory

Peter Lakai crossed in the 53rd minute to bring the All Blacks within seven points. Mo’unga converted for the fourth time, but New Zealand did not score again.

Wales held the visitors up over the line three times during the late pressure and made more than 300 tackles across the match.

James Botham, named player of the match, credited the team’s conviction.

“It's come from belief,” Botham told Reuters.

Botham, Jac Morgan and Taine Basham contributed at the breakdown, while James and Max Llewellyn helped resist New Zealand’s midfield attacks. The defensive stand ensured Wales’ attacking work was rewarded rather than remembered as another missed opportunity.

Wales Turns Recent Frustration Into A Breakthrough

The victory carried added weight for a team that endured an 18-match losing streak after the 2023 World Cup.

Lake said scrutiny following the previous week’s narrow victory over Japan had led to difficult conversations within the squad.

“I'm very proud how the boys answered the questions from last week,” Lake told AFP.

Coach Steve Tandy praised the attacking intent and the refusal to lose belief after New Zealand drew level.

Wales next hosts Australia on Nov. 21. New Zealand visits England that day, having collected bonus points in defeat to move one point above South Africa in the Southern Hemisphere standings.

For Wales, the significance extended well beyond the table. A performance that began with attacking confidence ended with the defensive resolve needed to finally beat the All Blacks.

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