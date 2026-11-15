Who Won The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country South Regional? See The Results Here

The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships will take place later this month in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The hopeful athletes eyeing national titles don’t have to run all the way to the Hoosier State, but they did have to be among the top performers in their respective regional meets across nine locations Friday.

Teams at each location competed for automatic spots in the Nov. 21 national events (women and men), while individual runners also had the opportunity to advance.

Though the NCAA Regional meets weren't streaming live on FloTrack, FloCollege or the FloSports app, we have results articles for each region and another article with live updates from all nine locations.

If you’ve made it this far, it’s because you’re curious about what happened at the 2026 NCAA South Regional at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.

The day was hosted by Florida State University, the No. 3 team in the latest NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country Regional Rankings (South Region) and the No. 7 squad on the men’s side.

Alabama tops both lists, but the South Region was loaded with elite talent from the ACC, SEC, C-USA, ASUN, Missouri Valley Conference and the Big 12.

Competition in Tallahassee got underway Friday morning with the women’s 6-kilometer (6,000 meters) championship.

The men hit the course for their 10-kilometer (10,000 meters) race at 9:30 a.m. EST.

How To Watch The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country South Regional

The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country South Regional were broadcast live on ESPN+.

Continued coverage of the end-of-season collegiate events will be available on FloCollege, FloTrack and the FloSports app.

How Qualification Works At The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Regional Meets

There were nine regional events taking place simultaneously across the United States.

The top two women’s teams and top two men’s teams from each regional automatically qualified for the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, set for Nov. 21 in Indiana.

The 32-team field for the national event will be completed with 14 at-large selections, which will be announced on NCAA.com on Nov. 14.

An additional 38 athletes will be invited to compete in the NCAA Championships using an automatic qualifier/at-large selection process. Then, the first four finishers from each region who are not part of a team that qualifies automatically or earns an at-large bid also will advance.

The reigning Division I national champions are Oklahoma State (men) and North Carolina State (women). The NC State women have won four of the last six championships, with BYU taking the other two. The OSU men won in 2023 and 2025.

The 2026 Women’s Cross Country Championship and the 2026 Men’s Cross Country Championship will be held Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terra Haute. Both races will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Division I Cross Country Regions

Great Lakes

Host: Michigan State | Site: Forest Akers | Lansing, Mich.

Mid-Atlantic

Host: Lehigh | Site: Goodman Campus Cross Country Course | Bethlehem, Pa.

Midwest

Host: Iowa State | Site: Iowa State Cross Country Course | Ames, Iowa

Mountain

Host: New Mexico | Site: North Golf Course | Albuquerque, N.M.

Northeast

Host: Hofstra | Site: Bethpage State Park | Bethpage, N.Y.

South

Host: Florida State | Site: Apalachee Regional Park | Tallahassee, Fla.

South Central

Host: Texas A&M | Site: Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course | College Station, Texas

Southeast

Host: South Carolina Upstate | Site: Roger Milliken Center | Spartanburg, S.C.

West

Host: Sacramento State | Site: Arcade Creek Cross Country Course | Sacramento, Calif.

2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country South Regional Results

See how your favorite teams and athletes performed at the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country South Regional:

Women

Top 15 Teams

Alabama – 21 Florida – 74 Vanderbilt – 115 Florida State – 115 Middle Tennessee – 133 Tennessee – 192 Lipscomb – 196 Auburn – 230 Georgia – 275 Ole Miss – 333 Georgia Tech – 359 Mississippi State – 361 Jacksonville State – 401 UCF – 402 Kennesaw State – 438

Top 100 Individuals

Caren Kiplagat, Alabama – 19:20.6 Cynthia Jemutai, Alabama – 19:25.6 Faith Chelangat, Auburn – 19:28.1 Mary Ogwoka, Tennessee – 19:32.0 Brenda Tuwei, Alabama – 19:33.3 Milicent Wafula, Alabama – 19:33.6 Mildred Rono, Alabama – 19:40.2 Evalyne Wambui, Middle Tennessee – 19:41.1 Desma Chepkoech, Florida – 19:51.6 Mercy Sergon, Jacksonville State – 19:57.9 Claire Stegall, Florida – 19:58.4 Maggie Jebitok, Vanderbilt – 20:05.8 Nicole Dinan, Florida State – 20:07.7 Lily Kriegel, Vanderbilt – 20:08.7 Bieke Schipperen, Florida State – 20:09.1 Maggie McCormick, Florida – 20:10.7 Harley Kletz, Lipscomb – 20:13.6 Reagan Gilmore, Florida – 20:14.5 Faith Chepchumba, Tennessee – 20:15.1 Isobelle Jones, Florida – 20:19.3 Elizabeth Magoma, Middle Tennessee – 20:20.8 Claire Shelton, Georgia Tech – 20:21.4 Betsy Jepkemei, Vanderbilt – 20:21.7 Bella Grenier, Florida State – 20:22.9 Rylee Blade, Florida State – 20:25.1 Lauren Eilers, Lipscomb – 20:30.0 Camila Gomes, Auburn – 20:30.4 Odilia Jepchumba, Middle Tennessee – 20:30.8 Gladys Muriithi, Middle Tennessee – 20:31.3 Matilda Cole, Lipscomb – 20:32.6 Alexandra Raquet, UCF – 20:34.0 Bria Bennis, Vanderbilt – 20:35.0 Berit Janowitz, Mississippi State – 20:42.5 Claire Petersen, Vanderbilt – 20:43.1 Maddie Scheier, Miami (Fla.) – 20:43.3 Myrto Valacha, Vanderbilt – 20:47.3 Mary Grace Parker, Mercer – 20:47.4 Brooke Hooper, Florida State – 20:47.6 Felicity Hamilton, Samford – 20:49.0 Anastasia Nilsson, Georgia – 20:50.1 Lottie Chappell, Georgia Tech – 20:50.2 Addison Scott, Georgia – 20:50.4 Madeleine Holland, Georgia – 20:54.4 Tessa Ebert, Florida State – 20:54.7 Milicent Kemboi, Mississippi State – 20:55.0 Alicia Hy-Finnis, Ole Miss – 20:55.2 Privillege Chikara, Middle Tennessee – 20:55.7 Sharon Kipchumba, Alabama – 20:58.9 Keeghan Edwards, Florida – 20:59.6 Celina Coryell, Alabama – 21:00.1 Cady McPhail, Auburn – 21:02.1 Sophie Nicholls, Belmont – 21:02.4 Leah Penick, Ole Miss – 21:03.0 Tula Fawbush, Tennessee – 21:04.1 Aiden Harrand, Southern Miss – 21:10.6 Kaitlyn Vanderkolk, Tennessee – 21:10.8 Viola Jepleting, Jacksonville State – 21:11.2 Isabella Harte, Belmont – 21:12.2 Summer Schuster, Tennessee – 21:12.7 Piper Schuster, Lipscomb – 21:13.1 Madison Seiler, Kennesaw State – 21:14.4 Mary Nesmith, Florida – 21:15.5 Jerica Glasser, Lipscomb – 21:15.8 Ceyda Pinar, Georgia – 21:17.1 Audrey Dunn, Auburn – 21:17.8 Nichole Harris, Mercer – 21:17.9 Jillian Candelino, Ole Miss – 21:18.7 Caroline Moon, UCF – 21:19.8 Josie Hutchinson, Samford – 21:20.0 Hannah Huyler, Vanderbilt – 21:21.3 Madie King, Florida State – 21:21.9 Stella Chambless, Georgia Tech – 21:22.2 Mayson Humpert, Kennesaw State – 21:22.5 Brooke Preputnick, Ole Miss – 21:22.8 Lakin Hailey, Tennessee Tech – 21:25.6 Madison Patchan, UCF – 21:26.0 Samantha McGarity, Kennesaw State – 21:27.0 Leila Hailey, Chattanooga – 21:28.8 Katelyn O'Brien, North Florida – 21:29.0 Deena Ludtke, East Tennessee State – 21:29.6 Madeline Castillo, North Florida – 21:29.7 Rhyen Foley, Florida Gulf Coast – 21:31.5 Sophia Aldridge, North Florida – 21:32.1 Mary Ellen Eudaly, Auburn – 21:33.4 Hannah Governor, Lipscomb – 21:34.1 Erin Musty, Georgia – 21:34.1 Ania San Roman Lopez, Mercer – 21:34.3 Jaci Sievers, Tennessee – 21:34.4 Larkin Johnson, Mississippi State – 21:38.4 Addison Rainey, Southern Miss – 21:38.6 Caroline Lyerly, Tennessee – 21:38.7 Ella Johnson, Lipscomb – 21:39.4 Hannah Doyle, Ole Miss – 21:39.8 Corinne Croy, Southern Miss – 21:41.2 Arianna Roy, Auburn – 21:42.5 Kaitlyn Burge, Mississippi State – 21:44.1 Alise Petrova, Florida Gulf Coast – 21:45.0 Louise Stonham, Mississippi State – 21:46.2 Lauren Skeens, Georgia – 21:46.5 Zaria Hall, Miami (Fla.) – 21:47.2

The event featured 30 women’s teams and 217 individuals.

Men

Top 15 Teams

Alabama – 48 Florida – 54 Tennessee – 120 Florida State – 122 Middle Tennessee – 133 Georgia – 133 Lipscomb – 175 Ole Miss – 182 Jacksonville State – 252 Georgia Tech – 278 Belmont – 342 North Florida – 350 Vanderbilt – 368 Tennessee Tech – 405 Miami (Fla.) – 421

Top 100 Individuals

Kelvin Cheruiyot, Florida – 29:01.5 Dennis Kipruto, Alabama – 29:02.2 Kidus Misgina, Ole Miss – 29:04.9 Nelson Setek, Tennessee – 29:07.1 Eliud Muchiri, Florida – 29:07.9 Rodgers Minatum, Alabama – 29:13.0 Duncan Gituku, Alabama – 29:20.5 Ezekiel Pitireng, Alabama – 29:21.9 Allan Kiplagat, Middle Tennessee – 29:27.7 Shadrack Kipkurgat, Jacksonville State – 29:34.0 Ryan Olree, Georgia – 29:41.0 Valentin Soca, Georgia – 29:53.3 Zouhair Redouane, Tennessee – 30:01.9 Kaden Levings, Florida State – 30:05.3 Jonathan Leon, Florida – 30:11.2 Oussama Allaoui, Florida – 30:11.3 Josh Ruiz, Florida – 30:11.8 Conner Rutherford, Georgia – 30:11.9 Geofrey Ronoh, Florida – 30:11.9 Owen Kelley, Ole Miss – 30:12.1 Isaac Hirshman-Chandler, Florida State – 30:14.5 Edger Ngibe, Middle Tennessee – 30:16.5 Taylor Wade, Georgia Tech – 30:17.3 Ethan Edgeworth, Tennessee – 30:19.9 Ethan Locke, Alabama – 30:19.9 Kelvin Tanui, Middle Tennessee – 30:24.4 Ty Steorts, Tennessee – 30:25.2 Hudson Betts, Florida State – 30:29.5 Finn Thomas, Florida State – 30:30.3 Aidan Ryan, Florida State – 30:32.1 Linus Chepkochei, Jacksonville State – 30:33.8 Harrison Boyd, Lipscomb – 30:36.1 Camden Khon, Lipscomb – 30:36.5 Will Jefferson, Lipscomb – 30:37.7 Owen Horevay, Lipscomb – 30:37.8 Nickson Chebii, Auburn – 30:41.1 Jackson Hogsed, Alabama – 30:44.0 Gabe Allen, Middle Tennessee – 30:46.4 John Shoemaker, Ole Miss – 30:51.8 Moses Lekokei, Middle Tennessee – 30:52.6 Mark Roper, Jacksonville State – 30:54.7 Max Hooper, Lipscomb – 30:55.5 Casey Goetschel, Georgia – 30:58.3 Jackson Martin, Chattanooga – 30:59.4 Joshua Kosgei, Auburn – 31:01.0 Michael Castillo, Miami (Fla.) – 31:02.0 Matt Castronuovo, Georgia Tech – 31:08.5 Liam Powers, Belmont – 31:08.5 Josh Hicks, Florida State – 31:11.9 Garrett Hawkins, East Tennessee State – 31:16.1 Jackson Harris, Alabama – 31:16.6 Kristers Kudlis, Georgia – 31:17.5 Kobey Yates, Lipscomb – 31:18.4 Ryan Achau, Jackson State – 31:19.2 Charli Mlotshwa, Tennessee – 31:19.9 Sam Darmanie, Vanderbilt – 31:23.2 Bertold Kalasz, Georgia – 31:24.0 Samuel Ferguson, Ole Miss – 31:25.6 Solomon Sayo, Middle Tennessee – 31:26.8 Liam Conway, Tennessee – 31:26.8 Charley Townsend, Belmont – 31:27.4 Drew Brill, Belmont – 31:27.6 Max Hardin, Auburn – 31:28.2 Parker Banzhaf, North Florida – 31:30.9 Wyatt Windham, Georgia Tech – 31:32.2 Luca Gambling, Tennessee Tech – 31:39.9 Michael Skora, Vanderbilt – 31:40.5 Paul Lespasio, North Florida – 31:42.6 Zak Myles-Hawkins, Tennessee Tech – 31:42.8 Sergio Del Barrio, Ole Miss – 31:43.6 Tomer Mualem, North Florida – 31:43.8 Innocent Ntwali, Florida Gulf Coast – 31:44.4 Jayden Santos-Gonzales, Bethune-Cookman – 31:44.6 Joey Sandel, Georgia Tech – 31:46.2 Luke Churchwell, Vanderbilt – 31:49.2 Evan Casterline, Florida Gulf Coast – 31:49.2 Ky Hehir, Ole Miss – 31:50.6 Kenan Willard, Stetson – 31:52.1 Seth Singer, Stetson – 31:52.2 Robert Randall, Memphis – 31:55.3 John Templeton, Miami (Fla.) – 31:59.2 Colton Lawson, North Florida – 32:02.0 Jonathan Pena, Stetson – 32:03.7 Victor Kemboi, Florida Gulf Coast – 32:08.9 William Jordan, Samford – 32:11.3 Nic Chambers, Tennessee Tech – 32:12.8 John Jessup, Georgia Tech – 32:15.1 Oliver Macdonald, Tennessee – 32:15.7 Alex Lennon, Georgia – 32:16.2 Samuel Freas, North Florida – 32:21.6 Beltran Flores, Jacksonville State – 32:22.2 Derek Mitchell, Chattanooga – 32:23.8 Finn Richards, Vanderbilt – 32:26.3 Pai Wynyard, Jacksonville State – 32:26.9 Jesiah Low, Belmont – 32:30.8 Ian Etheridge, Chattanooga – 32:32.0 Cason Mitchell, Miami (Fla.) – 32:33.1 Carson Smith, Belmont – 32:35.5 Alan Gallardo-Lopez, Florida State – 32:37.3 Billy Carlton, Georgia Tech – 32:39.6

Complete results: Team & Individual

Latest U.S. Track & Field And Cross Country Coaches Association Regional Rankings

As of Nov. 2

Women’s South Region Rankings

Alabama (SEC) Florida (SEC) Florida State (ACC) Vanderbilt (SEC) Tennessee (SEC) Middle Tennessee (C-USA) Auburn (SEC) Lipscomb (ASUN) Georgia (SEC) Ole Miss (SEC) Mississippi State (SEC) Georgia Tech (ACC) UCF (Big 12) Kennesaw State (C-USA)

Men’s South Region Rankings

Alabama (SEC) Florida (SEC) Tennessee (SEC) Ole Miss (SEC) Middle Tennessee (C-USA) Lipscomb (ASUN) Florida State (ACC) Georgia (SEC) Georgia Tech (ACC) Auburn (SEC) Jacksonville State (C-USA) North Florida (ASUN) Belmont (Missouri Valley) Stetson (ASUN) Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN)

See the 2026 College XC Rankings For Division I here.

About Apalachee Regional Park

The course was developed through a partnership between Leon County, Florida State University and the local Gulf Winds Track Club.

The terrain is challenging and forces the athletes to run over grass, crush shells, hills, lowlands, forest and more.

The park has become a familiar venue for elite events, including the ACC Cross Country Championships, NCAA regional competition and even the Division I Cross Country Championships in 2021.

Key Storylines For The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country South Regional

Alabama is the top-ranked team for the women and the men. Can the Tide sweep the titles?

Florida is ranked No. 2 on both sides. Can the Gators come away with one, or both, team trophies?

Florida State has the “home course” advantage. Will that help the Seminoles find success Friday?

Who will earn the at-large team and individual selections, which will be revealed Saturday?

The Science And Psychology Behind Coaching America’s Top Runners | David Roche Interview

Running coach David Roche explains the science and psychology behind coaching America’s top runners: high-carb fueling, bicarb, zone compression and the lactate shuttle, and why joy is a performance tool.

This was recorded 10 days after Jess McClain’s second-place finish at the 2026 New York City Marathon.

David Roche is a two-time Leadville 100 course record holder and co-founder of SWAP Running with Dr. Megan Roche.

Together they coach some of the best distance runners in the U.S., including Jess McClain and Allie Ostrander.





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