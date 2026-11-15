undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
D2 Football Scores: CSU Pueblo Stays Perfect, Benedict Wins SIAC
By R. R. Ellis,4 days ago
FloCollege Top 25 No. 4 CSU Pueblo stayed perfect on the final Saturday of the D2 regular season, handing previously undefeated No. 5 Western Colorado their first loss of the season. No. 1 Ferris State and No. 2 Harding also rolled, and No. 9 Kutztown beat Seton Hill 47-7.
- D2 Football Bubble Watch: One Last Chance To Punch A Ticket
- D2 Football Rankings: Two Top 10 Teams Fall Before The Final Week
- Watch The 2026 FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown Monday
Unbeaten No. 3 Slippery Rock routed No. 10 East Stroudsburg 44-14 for the PSAC title, UNC Pembroke won Conference Carolinas, and Benedict and Virginia Union claimed the SIAC and CIAA, respectively. Augustana also beat bubble team Wayne State (NE).
The NCAA reveals the 32-team field Sunday at 6pm ET, and the FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown will analyze it all on Monday at 1pm ET.
Here's every score from the final week of the D2 regular season.
Watch Live
2026 FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown
D2 Conference Championship Scores
- SIAC Championship: No. 16 Benedict 52, Kentucky State 45 (OT) - Final
- PSAC Championship: No. 3 Slippery Rock 44, No. 10 East Stroudsburg 14 - Final
- Conference Carolinas Championship: UNC Pembroke 21, North Greenville 14 - Final
- CIAA Championship: No. 14 Virginia Union 15, No. 20 Johnson C. Smith 14 - Final
D2 Playoff Bubble Scores
- Fayetteville State 31, Virginia State 29 (Friday) - Final: Virginia State entered the week No. 9 in SR1.
- Edward Waters 35, Chowan 29 - Final: Edward Waters entered the week No. 9 in SR2.
- No. 18 Augustana (S.D.) 34, Wayne State (Neb.) 24 - Final: Wayne State entered the week No. 9 in SR3.
- East Central 22, Southeastern Oklahoma State 17 - Final: Southeastern Oklahoma State entered the week No. 9 in SR4.
- No. 11 Valdosta State 25, Delta State 20 - Final: Valdosta State entered the week No. 3 in SR2.
- No. 16 Benedict 52, Kentucky State 45 (OT) - Final: Kentucky State entered the week No. 2 in SR2.
FloCollege Top 25 And Receiving Votes Scores
- No. 1 Ferris State 63, Roosevelt 20 - Final
- No. 2 Harding 70, Arkansas Tech 10 - Final
- No. 3 Slippery Rock 44, No. 10 East Stroudsburg 14 - Final
- No. 4 CSU Pueblo 24, No. 5 Western Colorado 17 - Final
- No. 6 Northwood 17, Walsh 14 - Final
- No. 8 Findlay 30, Tiffin 7 - Final
- No. 9 Kutztown 47, Seton Hill 7 - Final
- No. 11 Valdosta State 25, Delta State 20 - Final
- No. 12 Michigan Tech 38, Wayne State (Mich.) 0 - Final
- MSU Moorhead 34, No. 13 Minnesota State 28 - Final
- No. 14 Virginia Union 15, No. 20 Johnson C. Smith 14 - Final
- No. 15 Central Washington 51, West Texas A&M 14 - Final
- No. 16 Benedict 52, Kentucky State (RV) 45 (OT) - Final
- No. 17 Ouachita Baptist 35, No. 19 Henderson State 33 - Final
- No. 18 Augustana (S.D.) 34, Wayne State (Neb.) (RV) 24 - Final
- No. 21 Midwestern State 57, Eastern New Mexico 32 - Final
- Grand Valley State (RV) 35, No. 22 Davenport 28 - Final
- No. 23 Carson-Newman 31, Tusculum 10 - Final
- No. 24 Newberry 28, Anderson (S.C.) 14 - Final
- No. 25 Assumption 20, Pace 17 - Final
Receiving Votes
- East Central 22, Southeastern Oklahoma State (RV) 17 - Final
- Fort Hays State 22, Emporia State (RV) 17 - Final
- Minot State 45, Minnesota Duluth (RV) 31 - Final
- Northeastern State (RV) 34, West Alabama 13 - Final
- UNC Pembroke (RV) 21, North Greenville (RV) 14 - Final
- Washburn (RV) 28, Missouri Southern 20 - Final
D2 Football Scores On FloCollege
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Grand Valley State 35, Davenport 28 - Final
- Findlay 30, Tiffin 7 - Final
- Thomas More 28, Kentucky Wesleyan 16 - Final
- Northwood 17, Walsh 14 - Final
- Hillsdale 65, Ohio Dominican 9 - Final
- Assumption 20, Pace 17 - Final
- Michigan Tech 38, Wayne State (Mich.) 0 - Final
- Emory & Henry 38, UVA Wise 6 - Final
- Wingate 27, Mars Hill 20 - Final
- Ferris State 63, Roosevelt 20 - Final
- Saginaw Valley State 59, Northern Michigan 10 - Final
- American International 17, Southern Connecticut 14 - Final
- Franklin Pierce 14, Saint Anselm 13 - Final
- Newberry 28, Anderson (S.C.) 14 - Final
- Angelo State 33, Western New Mexico 10 - Final
- Ashland 49, Lake Erie 14 - Final
- Carson-Newman 31, Tusculum 10 - Final
- Valdosta State 25, Delta State 20 - Final
- Central Washington 51, West Texas A&M 14 - Final
- Texas A&M-Kingsville 30, UT Permian Basin 24 (OT) - Final
- Midwestern State 57, Eastern New Mexico 32 - Final
- Lenoir-Rhyne 45, Catawba 38 - Final
Other D2 Football Scores
- Adams State 29, Fort Lewis 28 (OT) - Final
- Albany State 37, Shorter 14 - Final
- Arkansas-Monticello 49, Southern Arkansas 34 - Final
- Bemidji State 34, Mary 14 - Final
- Bentley 49, Post 20 - Final
- California (Pa.) 7, Bloomsburg 6 - Final
- Central Missouri 52, Nebraska-Kearney 18 - Final
- Central Oklahoma 30, Missouri Western 24 (OT) - Final
- Chadron State 44, South Dakota Mines 10 - Final
- Charleston (W.Va.) 34, West Virginia State 19 - Final
- Clarion 43, Millersville 42 - Final
- Clark Atlanta 24, Fort Valley State 13 (Thursday) - Final
- Colorado Mesa 24, Black Hills State 14 - Final
- Colorado School of Mines 59, New Mexico Highlands 24 - Final
- Concord 38, Ferrum 17 - Final
- Erskine 28, Barton 26 (Thursday) - Final
- Fairmont State 28, Frostburg State 7 - Final
- Gannon 21, West Chester 7 - Final
- Lock Haven 48, Lackawanna 10 - Final
- Northern State 59, Jamestown 16 - Final
- Shepherd 28, Indiana (Pa.) 0 - Final
- Shippensburg 28, Edinboro 21 - Final
- Sioux Falls 27, Concordia-St. Paul 20 - Final
- Southern Nazarene 41, Oklahoma Baptist 27 - Final
- Southwest Baptist 56, Quincy 23 - Final
- Southwestern Oklahoma State 47, Northwestern Oklahoma State 6 - Final
- Truman State 35, McKendree 21 - Final
- UIndy 31, Upper Iowa 14 - Final
- West Liberty 56, Wheeling 21 - Final
- West Virginia Wesleyan 34, Glenville State 31 - Final
- Western Oregon 66, Sul Ross State 14 - Final
- William Jewell 52, Lincoln (Mo.) 28 - Final
- Winona State 42, Southwest Minnesota State 14 - Final
When Is The D2 Football Selection Show?
The NCAA reveals the 2026 D2 football playoff field Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6pm ET.
FloCollege breaks down the full bracket Monday, Nov. 16, at 1pm ET on the 2026 FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown.
D2 Football Playoffs 2026 Schedule
- First round: Saturday, Nov. 21
- Second round: Saturday, Nov. 28
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 5
- Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 12
- National championship: Saturday, Dec. 19, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, Texas
How Do The D2 Football Playoffs Work?
Thirty-two teams make the field, eight from each of the four super regions. The 15 conference champions with automatic bids are in, and the selection committee fills the other 17 spots with teams that are not automatically eligible. The selection committee will base its decision on the NCAA Power Index (NPI).
Archived Footage On FloCollege
Video footage from all games will be archived and stored in a video library for FloCollege subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscriptions.
Join The College Football Conversation
- Follow us on X @FloCollegeFB
- Follow us on Instagram @FloCollegeFootball
- Follow us on TikTok @FloCollegeFootball
- Watch us on YouTube
- Like us on Facebook