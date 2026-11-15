D2 Football Scores: CSU Pueblo Stays Perfect, Benedict Wins SIAC

FloCollege Top 25 No. 4 CSU Pueblo stayed perfect on the final Saturday of the D2 regular season, handing previously undefeated No. 5 Western Colorado their first loss of the season. No. 1 Ferris State and No. 2 Harding also rolled, and No. 9 Kutztown beat Seton Hill 47-7.

Unbeaten No. 3 Slippery Rock routed No. 10 East Stroudsburg 44-14 for the PSAC title, UNC Pembroke won Conference Carolinas, and Benedict and Virginia Union claimed the SIAC and CIAA, respectively. Augustana also beat bubble team Wayne State (NE).

The NCAA reveals the 32-team field Sunday at 6pm ET, and the FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown will analyze it all on Monday at 1pm ET.

Here's every score from the final week of the D2 regular season.

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2026 FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown

D2 Conference Championship Scores

SIAC Championship: No. 16 Benedict 52, Kentucky State 45 (OT) - Final

No. 16 Benedict 52, Kentucky State 45 (OT) - Final PSAC Championship: No. 3 Slippery Rock 44, No. 10 East Stroudsburg 14 - Final

No. 3 Slippery Rock 44, No. 10 East Stroudsburg 14 - Final Conference Carolinas Championship: UNC Pembroke 21, North Greenville 14 - Final

UNC Pembroke 21, North Greenville 14 - Final CIAA Championship: No. 14 Virginia Union 15, No. 20 Johnson C. Smith 14 - Final

D2 Playoff Bubble Scores

Fayetteville State 31, Virginia State 29 (Friday) - Final: Virginia State entered the week No. 9 in SR1.

Edward Waters 35, Chowan 29 - Final: Edward Waters entered the week No. 9 in SR2.

No. 18 Augustana (S.D.) 34, Wayne State (Neb.) 24 - Final: Wayne State entered the week No. 9 in SR3.

East Central 22, Southeastern Oklahoma State 17 - Final: Southeastern Oklahoma State entered the week No. 9 in SR4.

No. 11 Valdosta State 25, Delta State 20 - Final: Valdosta State entered the week No. 3 in SR2.

No. 16 Benedict 52, Kentucky State 45 (OT) - Final: Kentucky State entered the week No. 2 in SR2.

FloCollege Top 25 And Receiving Votes Scores

No. 1 Ferris State 63, Roosevelt 20 - Final

No. 2 Harding 70, Arkansas Tech 10 - Final

No. 3 Slippery Rock 44, No. 10 East Stroudsburg 14 - Final

No. 4 CSU Pueblo 24, No. 5 Western Colorado 17 - Final

No. 6 Northwood 17, Walsh 14 - Final

No. 8 Findlay 30, Tiffin 7 - Final

No. 9 Kutztown 47, Seton Hill 7 - Final

No. 11 Valdosta State 25, Delta State 20 - Final

No. 12 Michigan Tech 38, Wayne State (Mich.) 0 - Final

MSU Moorhead 34, No. 13 Minnesota State 28 - Final

No. 14 Virginia Union 15, No. 20 Johnson C. Smith 14 - Final

No. 15 Central Washington 51, West Texas A&M 14 - Final

No. 16 Benedict 52, Kentucky State (RV) 45 (OT) - Final

No. 17 Ouachita Baptist 35, No. 19 Henderson State 33 - Final

No. 18 Augustana (S.D.) 34, Wayne State (Neb.) (RV) 24 - Final

No. 21 Midwestern State 57, Eastern New Mexico 32 - Final

Grand Valley State (RV) 35, No. 22 Davenport 28 - Final

No. 23 Carson-Newman 31, Tusculum 10 - Final

No. 24 Newberry 28, Anderson (S.C.) 14 - Final

No. 25 Assumption 20, Pace 17 - Final

Receiving Votes

East Central 22, Southeastern Oklahoma State (RV) 17 - Final

Fort Hays State 22, Emporia State (RV) 17 - Final

Minot State 45, Minnesota Duluth (RV) 31 - Final

Northeastern State (RV) 34, West Alabama 13 - Final

UNC Pembroke (RV) 21, North Greenville (RV) 14 - Final

Washburn (RV) 28, Missouri Southern 20 - Final

D2 Football Scores On FloCollege

Saturday, Nov. 14

Other D2 Football Scores

Adams State 29, Fort Lewis 28 (OT) - Final

Albany State 37, Shorter 14 - Final

Arkansas-Monticello 49, Southern Arkansas 34 - Final

Bemidji State 34, Mary 14 - Final

Bentley 49, Post 20 - Final

California (Pa.) 7, Bloomsburg 6 - Final

Central Missouri 52, Nebraska-Kearney 18 - Final

Central Oklahoma 30, Missouri Western 24 (OT) - Final

Chadron State 44, South Dakota Mines 10 - Final

Charleston (W.Va.) 34, West Virginia State 19 - Final

Clarion 43, Millersville 42 - Final

Clark Atlanta 24, Fort Valley State 13 (Thursday) - Final

Colorado Mesa 24, Black Hills State 14 - Final

Colorado School of Mines 59, New Mexico Highlands 24 - Final

Concord 38, Ferrum 17 - Final

Erskine 28, Barton 26 (Thursday) - Final

Fairmont State 28, Frostburg State 7 - Final

Gannon 21, West Chester 7 - Final

Lock Haven 48, Lackawanna 10 - Final

Northern State 59, Jamestown 16 - Final

Shepherd 28, Indiana (Pa.) 0 - Final

Shippensburg 28, Edinboro 21 - Final

Sioux Falls 27, Concordia-St. Paul 20 - Final

Southern Nazarene 41, Oklahoma Baptist 27 - Final

Southwest Baptist 56, Quincy 23 - Final

Southwestern Oklahoma State 47, Northwestern Oklahoma State 6 - Final

Truman State 35, McKendree 21 - Final

UIndy 31, Upper Iowa 14 - Final

West Liberty 56, Wheeling 21 - Final

West Virginia Wesleyan 34, Glenville State 31 - Final

Western Oregon 66, Sul Ross State 14 - Final

William Jewell 52, Lincoln (Mo.) 28 - Final

Winona State 42, Southwest Minnesota State 14 - Final

When Is The D2 Football Selection Show?

The NCAA reveals the 2026 D2 football playoff field Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6pm ET.

FloCollege breaks down the full bracket Monday, Nov. 16, at 1pm ET on the 2026 FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown.

D2 Football Playoffs 2026 Schedule

First round: Saturday, Nov. 21

Second round: Saturday, Nov. 28

Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 5

Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 12

National championship: Saturday, Dec. 19, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, Texas

How Do The D2 Football Playoffs Work?

Thirty-two teams make the field, eight from each of the four super regions. The 15 conference champions with automatic bids are in, and the selection committee fills the other 17 spots with teams that are not automatically eligible. The selection committee will base its decision on the NCAA Power Index (NPI).

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