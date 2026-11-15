Ferris State Football Breaks NCAA D2 Record For Longest Winning Streak With Win Over Roosevelt

Ferris State Football has officially made NCAA Division II history.

The Bulldogs defeated Roosevelt 63-20 on Saturday, Nov. 14, earning their 41st consecutive victory and breaking the Division II record for the longest winning streak in college football history.

With the win, Ferris State moved past the previous record of 40 consecutive victories set by rival Grand Valley State from 2005-2007. The Bulldogs now own the longest winning streak in Division II history outright.

The historic victory also completed an undefeated regular season for Ferris State, which entered the matchup ranked No. 1 in the country at 10-0.

While the final score showed a dominant performance, the Bulldogs' offensive explosion made sure there was little doubt about who would leave with the record.

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2026 Roosevelt vs Ferris State

Ferris State Jumps Out To 35-0 Halftime Lead

Ferris State wasted no time putting Roosevelt on its heels. The Bulldogs found the end zone three times in the opening quarter, using a combination of explosive plays through the air and big runs to build an early 21-0 advantage.

Taariik Brett got things started with a 23-yard touchdown run, breaking through the Roosevelt defense for the game's opening score. Chase Carter then connected with Tae Boyd on a 29-yard touchdown pass before finding Brett for another scoring strike to close out the first quarter.

The Bulldogs showed no signs of slowing down in the second quarter.

Dakari Neely added a 7-yard rushing touchdown, and Marcel Jones powered his way into the end zone for a 2-yard score late in the half. By halftime, Ferris State had built a 35-0 lead and was firmly in control of the game.

Bulldogs Answer Roosevelt's Scores And Keep Rolling

Brett opened the second-half scoring with his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon, pushing Ferris State's lead to 42-0.

Roosevelt finally broke through when Julius May scored from 3 yards out, but the Bulldogs quickly answered. Jones ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down play, showcasing the explosiveness that made Ferris State's offense so difficult to contain.

The Lakers found another opening when Stacey Terry recovered a Jones fumble and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown. However, Roosevelt's defensive score did little to change the overall momentum.

Ferris State entered the fourth quarter with a 49-14 advantage and continued to add to its historic afternoon.

Jake Price powered in for a 4-yard touchdown, and Jones added his third rushing score of the game with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Roosevelt added a late touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Justin Bland to Michael Prokos, who lateraled to May for the final score of the afternoon.

By the final whistle, Ferris State had put 63 points on the scoreboard and secured a place in the Division II record books.

Marcel Jones, Zak Ahern Lead Ferris State's Explosive Offense

Ferris State's offense had contributions from throughout its lineup, but the ground game was particularly dominant.

Zak Ahern led the Bulldogs with 97 rushing yards on just eight carries, averaging 12.1 yards per attempt. Jones followed with 87 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, including a 33-yard score that highlighted his performance.

Chase Carter added 74 rushing yards on five attempts, while Price finished with 71 yards and a touchdown. Brett contributed 38 rushing yards and two scores, giving Ferris State another major threat in the backfield.

Carter also delivered through the air, completing seven of 13 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Brett was his favorite target, finishing with three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Boyd added two catches for 43 yards and a score, while Tarick Bower averaged 42 yards per reception on his lone catch.

Roosevelt's Offensive Leaders Against Ferris State

Despite the lopsided result, Roosevelt found some production on offense, particularly from its rushing attack.

May led the Lakers with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also contributed to Roosevelt's final scoring play with a lateral following Bland's completion to Prokos.

Bland provided the Lakers' most efficient passing performance, completing six of 10 attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Tony Chahino completed seven of 16 passes for 74 yards but threw three interceptions.

Prokos led Roosevelt with four receptions for 48 yards, while Dashaun Gage Jr. added 41 yards on two catches. Johnnie Robertson also contributed two receptions for 27 yards.

Ferris State Makes Division II History With 41 Straight Wins

Ferris State's historic winning streak began Sept. 7, 2024, with a victory over Lake Erie College following a season-opening loss to Pittsburg State Football.

Since then, the Bulldogs have been nearly impossible to stop. The program captured back-to-back NCAA Division II national championships in 2024 and 2025 before entering the 2026 season looking to extend its remarkable run.

Saturday's victory over Roosevelt officially pushed the streak to 41 games, breaking the record previously held by Grand Valley State.

With an undefeated regular season complete and the Division II record now belonging to Ferris State, the Bulldogs have another opportunity to add to their legacy as the postseason approaches.

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