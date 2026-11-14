Rocklin Zinkin Stuns NCAA Champion Vincent Robinson In Oklahoma State's Win Over Nebraska

Rocklin Zinkin delivered one of the biggest wins of the night for Oklahoma State, knocking off No. 4 Vincent Robinson in a dramatic 125-pound battle to help the Cowboys take down No. 3 Nebraska on Friday night.

Zinkin outlasted Robinson, 2-1, in the second tiebreaker at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, giving Oklahoma State an early lead and setting the tone for a dominant performance against the Cornhuskers.

The Cowboys went on to secure a 27-6 victory, winning eight of the 10 matches in front of a sold-out crowd of 12,527 fans.

Oklahoma State won the first six matches to build an 18-0 advantage before Nebraska finally got on the scoreboard at 174 lbs.

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Rocklin Zinkin Takes Down No. 4 Vincent Robinson

With 125-pound starter Troy Spratley unavailable, freshman Rocklin Zinkin stepped into the lineup and delivered against one of the toughest opponents in the country.

Robinson, the 2025 NCAA champion, scored the first point of the match with an escape in the second period. Zinkin answered with an escape in the third to send the bout into sudden victory tied 1-1.

Neither wrestler could find a takedown in sudden victory, setting up a round of 30-second rideouts.

Robinson chose down to start the second tiebreaker, but Zinkin rode him out for the entire period. Zinkin then chose bottom and Robinson let him up to take a 2-1 lead.

Robinson needed a takedown in the final 30 seconds but could not break through Zinkin's defense. The freshman held on for the upset, giving Oklahoma State three team points and handing Robinson just his fifth career dual loss.

The victory moved Zinkin to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 against ranked opponents.

Jax Forrest Dominates At 133 Pounds

Oklahoma State continued its momentum at 133 lbs with No. 1 Jax Forrest taking on No. 7 Jacob Van Dee.

Forrest controlled the match from the opening whistle, recording six takedowns on his way to a 21-6 technical fall at the six-minute mark.

The 2026 NCAA champion extended Oklahoma State's lead to 8-0 and gave the Cowboys their first bonus-point victory of the night.

Oklahoma State Builds A 21-0 Lead

No. 13 Jayden Raney added to the Cowboys' advantage at 141 lbs, earning a 10-2 major decision over Lincoln Sledzianowski to make it 12-0.

At 149 lbs, No. 1 Sergio Vega earned a 4-2 decision over No. 5 Anthony Echemendia, improving his career record against Echemendia to 3-0.

One of the night's biggest matches came at 157 lbs, where No. 1 Landon Robideau faced No. 3 Antrell Taylor in a rematch of the 2025 NCAA championship final.

Robideau came away with a 3-1 decision off of two late stall call points, earning his second victory over Taylor in three meetings and extending Oklahoma State's lead to 18-0.

No. 6 Casey Swiderski followed with a 4-2 decision over Meyer Shapiro at 165 lbs, putting the Cowboys ahead 21-0.

Nebraska Gets Two Wins, But Oklahoma State Finishes Strong

Nebraska finally got on the scoreboard at 174 lbs when No. 2 Christopher Minto defeated Lorenzo Norman, 5-1.

Oklahoma State responded at 184 lbs as No. 10 Mikey White earned a 9-5 decision over No. 14 Lucas Cochran. White's victory pushed the team score to 24-3.

At 197 lbs, No. 2 Cody Merrill faced No. 5 Camden McDanel in another matchup between ranked wrestlers. Merrill secured a 4-1 victory in sudden victory, adding three more team points for the Cowboys.

Nebraska heavyweight No. 9 Cade Ziola closed the dual with a 4-1 decision over No. 15 Dreshaun Ross. Ziola scored a takedown with two seconds remaining in regulation to secure the Cornhuskers' second victory of the night.

Despite the late win, Oklahoma State had already secured a convincing 27-6 victory.

Oklahoma State Makes A Statement Against Nebraska

The victory was one of Oklahoma State's most impressive performances under head coach David Taylor. The Cowboys won eight matches, recorded two bonus-point victories and allowed just two takedowns throughout the dual.

Oklahoma State improved to 2-0 on the season, while Nebraska dropped to 1-1.

The Cowboys will return to action Friday, Nov. 20, against Arizona State, while Nebraska will look to bounce back in its next dual against Penn on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Oklahoma State vs. Nebraska Full Dual Results

Final Score: No. 2 Oklahoma State 27, No. 3 Nebraska 6

125: Rocklin Zinkin (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 4 Vincent Robinson, 2-1, TB

Rocklin Zinkin (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 4 Vincent Robinson, 2-1, TB 133: No. 1 Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State) tech. No. 7 Jacob Van Dee, 21-6

No. 1 Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State) tech. No. 7 Jacob Van Dee, 21-6 141: No. 13 Jayden Raney (Oklahoma State) maj. dec. Lincoln Sledzianowski, 10-2

No. 13 Jayden Raney (Oklahoma State) maj. dec. Lincoln Sledzianowski, 10-2 149: No. 1 Sergio Vega (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 5 Anthony Echemendia, 4-2

No. 1 Sergio Vega (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 5 Anthony Echemendia, 4-2 157: No. 1 Landon Robideau (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 3 Antrell Taylor, 3-1

No. 1 Landon Robideau (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 3 Antrell Taylor, 3-1 165: No. 6 Casey Swiderski (Oklahoma State) dec. Meyer Shapiro, 4-2

No. 6 Casey Swiderski (Oklahoma State) dec. Meyer Shapiro, 4-2 174: No. 2 Christopher Minto (Nebraska) dec. Lorenzo Norman, 5-1

No. 2 Christopher Minto (Nebraska) dec. Lorenzo Norman, 5-1 184: No. 10 Mikey White (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 14 Lucas Cochran, 9-5

No. 10 Mikey White (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 14 Lucas Cochran, 9-5 197: No. 2 Cody Merrill (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 5 Camden McDanel, 4-1, SV

No. 2 Cody Merrill (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 5 Camden McDanel, 4-1, SV 285: No. 9 Cade Ziola (Nebraska) dec. No. 15 Dreshaun Ross, 4-1

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