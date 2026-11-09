2026 NCAA Cross Country Great Lakes Regional Schedule: Race Times, Teams And Event Details

The road to the NCAA Cross Country Championships runs through East Lansing next week as some of the Midwest's top collegiate distance runners prepare to battle for a spot on the national stage.

Michigan State University will host the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Great Lakes Regional on Friday, Nov. 13, at Forest Akers East Golf Course, where programs including Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana will take on a competitive regional field.

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2026 Brooks XC Midwest Championships

The women's 6K championship race gets underway at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the men's 10K at 11 a.m. ET. With national championship qualification on the line, every second could make the difference between extending a season and heading home.

2026 NCAA Cross Country Great Lakes Regional Schedule

Friday's action begins with the women's 6K championship at 10 a.m. ET before the men's 10K takes center stage an hour later. Gates open at 8 a.m. ET, giving spectators plenty of time to settle in before the first runners hit the course.

The tentative race-day schedule for Friday, Nov. 13, is listed below.

Time (ET) Event 8:00 a.m. Gates Open 10:00 a.m. Women's 6K Championship Race 11:00 a.m. Men's 10K Championship Race

All times are Eastern and subject to change.

Where Is The 2026 NCAA Cross Country Great Lakes Regional?

Michigan State welcomes the Great Lakes region to Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan, for Friday's championship races.

The Spartans will have the advantage of competing on their home course as they line up against regional rivals looking to keep their national championship hopes alive.

Event: 2026 NCAA Cross Country Great Lakes Regional

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Venue: Forest Akers East Golf Course

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Host: Michigan State University

What Teams Are Competing At The 2026 NCAA Cross Country Great Lakes Regional?

The Great Lakes Regional brings together 35 university programs, setting the stage for a crowded and competitive field.

Traditional distance-running powers such as Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan and Indiana headline a lineup that also includes host Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue.

The participating programs are:

Ball State

Bowling Green

Butler

Central Michigan

Cleveland State

Eastern Michigan

Indiana

Indiana State

IU Indianapolis

Kent State

Marquette

Miami (Ohio)

Michigan

Michigan State

Notre Dame

Oakland

Ohio State

Ohio

Purdue

Purdue Fort Wayne

Akron

Cincinnati

Dayton

Detroit Mercy

Evansville

Southern Indiana

Toledo

Wisconsin

Green Bay

Milwaukee

Valparaiso

Western Michigan

Wright State

Xavier

Youngstown State

2026 NCAA Cross Country Great Lakes Regional Spectator Information

Fans making the trip to East Lansing should plan ahead before heading to Forest Akers East Golf Course.

All spectator parking will be located in Lot 89, where shuttles will transport attendees to and from the course. Spectators must purchase digital tickets through MSU Athletics before arriving, as tickets will not be sold at the gate. A valid event ticket is also required to board the shuttle.

ADA parking will be available in Lot 89, while concessions will be open near the practice green. Street parking is prohibited, and vehicles parked in restricted areas may be towed.

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