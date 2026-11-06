Damion Hahn Sees Big Potential In South Dakota State's New Chapter

Now in his ninth year leading the South Dakota State men’s wrestling program, Damion Hahn is dealing with a recurring annual sensation.

Shoot, it’s also a monthly, weekly and daily sensation, for that matter.

“I think most coaches, if you’re anything like me, there’s never enough time in the day with everything we’ve got going on,” Hahn said with his team on the precipice of a new season.

Sure, it’s been seven-plus months since the NCAA Championships came to a close last March. And like most high-level programs, the work has continued ever since in the SDSU practice room.

But when the clock ultimately strikes zero on the time between a season past and a season present, someone like Hahn still can’t help but wish that there were a few more moments to coach his guys before match day arrives.

Alas, that’s a wish he acknowledges he’ll never be able to fulfill. And as Hahn also admits, “There comes that point in time where we gotta go.”

And for the 2026-27 Jackrabbits, that point in time officially arrives this weekend with a pair of events in their Brookings backyard.

Buffalo Dual, Daktronics Invitational Usher In New Season

SDSU jumps right into the fire for its season-opening weekend, hosting Buffalo for a Saturday afternoon dual (4 p.m. CT) before turning around for Sunday’s Daktronics Invitational (10 a.m. CT start) — with each event streaming live on FloWrestling.

At the latter, ranked teams such #3 Nebraska, #8 Minnesota and #14 Iowa State — plus Buffalo and North Dakota State — will all have athletes in the field. Of course, that’s in addition to SDSU, which Hahn said he expects “90 percent of our guys” to compete at “barring any changes from Saturday to Sunday.”

Meanwhile, with all the unknowns brought about by competitive matches against foreign opponents, Hahn keeps it very simple in terms of what he’s looking for out of his team:

“I think every one of these guys (Division I athletes) are wrestling at the highest level,” Hahn said. “They are skilled, and they know how to wrestle, right?”

“I think our biggest thing is that they control the things that you can control — and that is your effort (and) your attitude. I feel like those things are important.

“We’re looking to see that effort and how these guys respond.”

“We generally have a good handle on what we think they need, but you never know until they step up to that line and that whistle blows and it’s go-time. So, we’re looking for that effort, that attitude, (and) that energy that they’re going to bring into competition. And then we will adjust as time goes on.”

'I would give back everything I have ever done as an individual athlete if I could transfer it to my guys.'

Hahn’s emphasis on attitude and effort reflects his eagerness to give everything he has to wrestlers willing to do the same.

A two-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American at Minnesota (2001-04), Hahn’s perspective on his role within the sport changed in a monumental way a few years later, circa 2008:

“I was at Cornell,” he said. “I was training and coaching. And our athletes benefitted from it, don’t get me wrong — from wrestling me (and) me being on the mat and training myself.

“But it was about me. And they kind of got drug along because I had to do what I needed to do to get ready.

“The day I decided, ‘Hey, you had a good run, (but) it’s the time now to change your mindset. It’s time to devote what you have to the coaching side of it and the athletes’…my whole world changed.

“It was almost like, I don’t want to say a relief, but it was almost like a new beginning. It was a fresh start, and I enjoyed it so much. It was so much more fun.

“People might call me crazy…but I truly mean this: I would give back everything I have ever done as an individual athlete if I could transfer it to my guys, because I want them to experience the joys that I had. I want them to experience all the feelings — the highs, the lows, what it did for me.

“I would give it all back if I can give it to them because it’s unique. And I was fortunate to have the career that I had, the success that I had, I guess. And that’s why I coach. I coach to help mentor the next generation of kids that are coming through that love this sport and want to make a difference — not only in the sport, but in life.

“I think that is the unique thing about what we do. There’s just a different type of relationship (in wrestling). There’s a different type of bond that we have with our student-athletes than any other sport. I believe that. And so, it all kind of changed after 2008 for me.

“We live a life of service, man. And I get great joy out of going through it with my guys and trying to help them reach and obtain their goals.”

Culture Builders, Ceiling Raisers

Speaking of the guys looking to reach their goals for SDSU this season, their head coach is bullish on his latest team.

In Brady Roark (125), Cael Swensen (157) and Luke Rasmussen (285), the Jackrabbits return three NCAA qualifiers from a year ago, plus 2025 qualifier Drake Rhodes (174), who missed last season due to injury.

Each brings a unique element to the room, Hahn said. But what they share is the ability to provide leadership and guidance to the teammates around them.

“Each one of those guys…they bring something different to the table, right? They do have valuable experience, and I think some of our younger guys that haven’t experienced that yet…they’re going to look towards them — they’re going to lean on some of their experiences.

“You can’t put a price tag on it. And we have a core group of guys that we’re going to rely on heavily, not only for what they can put on the mat and do, but also a little bit of mentorship.”

Meanwhile, new faces to the lineup may determine how high SDSU’s ceiling ultimately rises in 2026-27.

Among a bevy of names mentioned by Hahn, a pair of Wisconsin natives who redshirted last year as freshmen stand out.

Now down at 133 from 141, Liam Neitzel is “bigger and stronger” and has been “doing some great things” in the room, according to his head coach.

Similarly, expectations are high for Jacob Herm at 165 — who arrived in Brookings as a top-six-ranked recruit and won an early match last season against 2024 All-American Peyten Kellar (Oklahoma).

And with the NCAA’s new ‘five for five’ eligibility rules in place — which Hahn “absolutely loves” — keep an eye on another Wisconsinite, too.

Tyson Martin won his first and only state title last spring, then followed it up by earning runner-up honors at Fargo a few months later.

“He’s here and he wants that spot,” Hahn said of his new young heavyweight.

That said, regardless of how the lineup ultimately shakes out in time, Hahn feels great about the team he has and the trajectory it’s on.

“I think we have a stable of freaking horses,” he said. “I do believe that and I’m sure every program says it, but when you devote this much time and effort into these guys, you see things differently. You see what others don’t see. And these guys, I mean the culture is some of the best we’ve had and they’re fighting for one another — and you need that if you want to ultimately have success. You need a group of guys that are all moving in the same direction.”

A Great Opportunity. A New Challenge. A Necessity For The Sport.

Another defining element of SDSU’s season exists entirely beyond the wrestlers who will try to get their hand raised on the mat.

And that’s the fact that for the first time in a decade, the Jackrabbits are no longer members of the Big 12 Conference.

This April, it was announced that South Dakota State — and three other programs — were leaving the Big 12 to become affiliate members of the Pac-12.

And while the move away from a ‘Power Conference’ may seem counterintuitive to some, don’t count Damion Hahn among them.

“There was, I would say, a lot of reasons (for leaving the Big 12), but I think there were a lot of opportunities,” he said.

Hahn references his 12 years at Cornell, and the success of the program on a national level despite operating outside the traditional boundaries for the sport’s preeminent powers.

“We were top 10 almost a dozen times,” he said. “We took second (twice)…fourth, fifth. We won conference championships. We won the Ivy League. And it opened my eyes.

“And so, being as Cornell for so long and seeing what we were able to do, being in the conferences that we were in, I always said it doesn’t necessarily matter what conference you’re in. You can still become an All-American and a national champ.”

Aside from what his own program can accomplish — regardless of conference affiliation — Hahn also firmly believes the move is in the best interest of college wrestling in both the near and long-term.

“I have two boys, man, and they’re younger,” he said. “I want them to have the opportunity to continue to do this sport that I love — that they love. And if we didn’t do this, if the schools that went over (to the Pac-12) didn’t do this, we were going to have an issue with schools (having) wrestling in the West.

“So, part of me was like, ‘We need to do this for the sport of wrestling.’ I want the next generation of kids to have the opportunity to go to schools in California, at Oregon State…you talk about Little Rock.

“They only had four schools in their conference, and they were going to lose. They were going to lose allocations; they were going to lose some of these things. And wrestling is better when we have more conferences. The sport gets better when we have more opportunities. And the NCAA right now, they’ve got their things going on and they’re trying to wrap their head and arms around all the things that are happening in today’s collegiate landscape.

“This was an opportunity for us to do our part and help.”

In the end, South Dakota State’s leadership decided a change was in its best interests. And while there undoubtedly will be challenges along the way (just like in the sport of wrestling), the collective belief was that the opportunity was simply too good to pass up.

“We had lengthy conversations with our administration, with our president, and we all agreed when it came down to it (that) this was a good move for us in a lot of different ways,” Hahn said.

“I can’t see the negatives. I really can’t. I only see the positives of this move, and our guys are super excited about it — as is our institution and our staff and the community.”