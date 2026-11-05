FCS Playoff Committee Rankings 2026: Montana State Remains No. 1, Monmouth Left Out

Montana State remains the FCS playoff committee’s No. 1 team, while CAA Football leader Monmouth was left out of the committee’s second Top 10 rankings of the 2026 season.

The Bobcats stayed ahead of undefeated Tarleton State and Stephen F. Austin in the rankings released Thursday, Nov. 5, according to Northern Arizona athletics. No CAA team appeared in the Top 10 for the second straight reveal.



2026 FCS Playoff Committee Top 10 Rankings

Montana State and Tarleton State held their spots from the committee’s first rankings, while Stephen F. Austin moved up from No. 4 to No. 3. Tennessee Tech and Lamar entered the Top 10, replacing North Dakota and Harvard.

Where Is Monmouth In The FCS Playoff Picture?

Monmouth leads the CAA with a 6-0 conference record and has won six straight games, but the Hawks were not among the committee’s Top 10 teams.

The Hawks are 7-2 overall and ranked No. 14 in the latest AFCA FCS Coaches Poll. They host CAA member North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon ET.

Monmouth isn’t the only CAA team in the playoff conversation. Campbell is 7-2, while UAlbany improved to 6-3 with a 45-35 win over the Camels in Week 9. Both are 4-1 in conference play.

Being outside the committee’s Top 10 does not mean a team is out of the playoff field. The FCS playoffs include 24 teams, with 11 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large selections.

When Is The 2026 FCS Playoff Selection Show?

The 24-team FCS playoff bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 22, at noon ET on ESPNU. The top eight seeds receive first-round byes.

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