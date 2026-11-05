England A Vs. Argentina XV Lineups: Rising Stars Ready To Make Their Mark In Bath

England A and Argentina XV have confirmed their lineups for Friday's international rugby clash at The Recreation Ground in Bath, with some of the brightest emerging talents from both nations set to take the field Nov. 6.

England A will be captained by No. 8 Fitz Harding, who leads a starting XV featuring fly-half Charlie Atkinson, scrum-half Caolan Englefield and fullback Joe Carpenter. The match provides England's next generation of international prospects an opportunity to impress against Argentine opposition.

One of the biggest stars on the field will be Saracens star Noah Caluori.

Argentina XV counters with captain Nicolás D'Amorim in the back row, alongside No. 8 Benjamín Grondona and fly-half Federico Serpa. The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET and will stream live exclusively on FloRugby in the United States and Canada.

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2026 England A vs Argentina XV - Men's

Here are the confirmed England A and Argentina XV lineups for Friday's match.

England A Rugby Lineup Vs. Argentina XV

Archie van der Flier Jamie Blamire Afolabi Fasogbon Joe Batley Ben Bamber Ethan Roots Jack Kenningham Fitz Harding (c) Caolan Englefield Charlie Atkinson George Hendy Max Ojomoh Luke Northmore Noah Caluori Joe Carpenter

England A Rugby Replacements

Nathan Jibulu

Alex O'Driscoll

George Kloska

Tom Lockett

Max Hicks

Lucas Friday

Billy Searle

Tobias Elliott

Argentina XV Rugby Lineup Vs. England A

Diego Correa Juan Manuel Vivas Pedro Delgado Rodrigo Fernández Criado Enzo Ocampo Nicolás D'Amorim (c) Juan Penoucos Benjamín Grondona Nicolás Viola Federico Serpa Franco Rossetto Benjamín Ordiz Agustín Fraga Santiago Pernas Tobías Wade

Argentina XV Rugby Replacements

Francisco Lusarreta

Ignacio Calles

Gael Galván

Francisco Sluga

Agustín Sarelli

Alejo Sugasti

Juan Martín Montilla

Matías Osadczuk

When Is England A Vs. Argentina XV Rugby?

England A faces Argentina XV on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at The Recreation Ground in Bath, England.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

The international fixture gives both nations an opportunity to evaluate players outside their senior national teams.

How To Watch England A Vs. Argentina XV Rugby

England A vs. Argentina XV will stream live exclusively on FloRugby in the United States and Canada.

Fans can stream the match live and watch replays on FloRugby.

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