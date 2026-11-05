2026 Bill Farrell Memorial Women's Freestyle Pre-Seeds

The women's freestyle pre-seeds are set for the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open, with several accomplished American wrestlers leading the fields across 10 weight classes.

The tournament takes place Nov. 6-7 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Women's freestyle competition is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6.

The tournament provides an opportunity for American wrestlers to compete against international opponents as they continue their preparations for the 2027 season.

Here are the women's freestyle pre-seeds for the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open.

Watch Live

2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

Women's Freestyle Pre-Seeds

50 kg

Katie Gomez (United States) Erin Golston (United States) Alexis Miller (United States) Jaclyn Bouzakis (United States)

53 kg

Sarah Hildebrandt (United States) Konami Ono (Japan) Karissa Turnwall (United States) Carolina Castillo Hidalgo (Colombia) Taylor Whiting (United States) Serena Di Benedetto (Canada)

55 kg

Karlee Brooks (United States) Virginia Foard (United States) Tonya Flournory (United States) Alisha Paradise (United States)

57 kg

Amanda Martinez (United States) Laurence Beauregard (Canada) Xochitl Mota Pettis (United States) Karoline Ortize Rosado (Puerto Rico)

59 kg

Amani Jones (United States) Michaela Beck (United States) Paula Montoya Garcia (Colombia) Maria Ruiz Garcia (Colombia)

62 kg

Macey Kilty (United States) Claire DiCugno (United States) Alara Boyd (United States) SaVannah Cosme (United States) Hanna Errthum (United States)

65 kg

Emma Bruntil (United States) Nina Makem (United States) Alexa Cuero Cuadrado (Colombia) Anays Meza Valencia (Colombia)

68 kg

Kaylynn Albrecht (United States) Skylar Grote (United States) Aleah Nickel (Canada) Miki Rowbottom (Canada) Nolle Gaffney (United States) Skylar Hattendorf (United States) Marthe Laplante Brady (Canada) Vanessa Keefe (Canada)

72 kg

Alexandria Alli (United States) Madison Sandquist (United States) Aireka Steigler (United States) Kassandra Villarreal (United States)

76 kg

Vianne Rouleau (Canada) Shauna Kuebeck (Canada) Joye Levendusky (United States) Salila Shrive (United States)

How To Watch The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open takes place Nov. 6-7 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Fans can watch the tournament live on FloWrestling.

Streaming: FloWrestling

FloWrestling Dates: Nov. 6-7, 2026

Nov. 6-7, 2026 Location: New York Athletic Club — New York City

New York Athletic Club — New York City Live Stream:2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

Women's Freestyle Schedule



Friday, Nov. 6

9:30 a.m. ET: Women's freestyle qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

2:30 p.m. ET: Women's freestyle qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

6:30 p.m. ET: Women's freestyle repechage and third-place matches

8 p.m. ET: Women's freestyle finals

How to Live Stream 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open:

STREAMING: Watch the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open on FloWrestling. SIGN UP TO WATCH.

On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO, & LG.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

FloWrestling Archived Footage

Video footage from the event will be archived and stored in a video library for FloWrestling subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

Take Your Wrestling Coverage to the Next Level With NextGen Wrestling

Looking for more ways to stay connected to the sport? NextGen Wrestling brings wrestling fans closer to the action with features built for the modern wrestling community.

Follow the latest results, keep up with athletes and teams, explore rankings and matchups, and get the information you need in one place.

Whether you're a coach tracking your team, a wrestler following the competition or a fan keeping tabs on the season, NextGen Wrestling makes it easier to stay informed from the first whistle to the final result.

Join the Conversation on Social