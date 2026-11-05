How to Watch: 2027 U20 World Championships | Wrestling

Here's how to watch the 2027 U20 World Championships on FloWrestling.

The 2027 U20 World Championships starts on Aug 23, 2027 and runs until Aug 29, 2027.

How to Live Stream 2027 U20 World Championships:

STREAMING: Watch the 2027 U20 World Championships on FloWrestling. SIGN UP HERE.

On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO, & LG.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

FloWrestling Archived Footage

Video footage from the event will be archived and stored in a video library for FloWrestling subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

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