Jade Avedisian Set To Return To USAC Midget Racing Out West

Jade Avedisian is preparing to return to USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget competition, marking an important milestone in her racing career after an injury sidelined her from dirt racing at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Watch Live

2026 USAC Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway

Avedisian will drive for Chad Boat Industries in this month's upcoming USAC California swing, she will compete at Plaza Park on November 18, at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway (Bakersfield) on November 24 and at Ventura Raceway on November 28 for the historic Turkey Night Grand Prix. All races will be streamed live on FloRacing.

Avedisian's last USAC dirt midget appearance came during the 2024 BC39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where she put together a spectacular performance and came agonizingly close to making history.

Starting fifth in the 39-lap finale, Avedisian worked her way forward throughout the race, eventually finding herself in contention for the victory. With eight laps remaining, she moved into second and began challenging Chase McDermand for the lead.

A caution ultimately shuffled the running order, and Avedisian was forced to settle for a runner-up finish behind Cannon McIntosh. The result marked the fourth runner-up finish of her USAC National Midget career. She also finished third in the preliminary feature earlier that evening.

However, what initially appeared to be a breakthrough weekend would become the final dirt racing appearance of her 2024 campaign.

In November 2024, Avedisian announced she would step away from dirt racing for the remainder of the season while continuing to deal with an injury sustained at the BC39.

"I've been dealing with an injury since BC39 and despite working with amazing doctors, I need time to heal properly and avoid making things worse," Avedisian explained at the time.

The decision brought an abrupt end to a strong season in which she recorded eight top-five finishes and 17 top-10 finishes in 37 national midget starts.

Before the injury, Avedisian had already established herself as one of the sport's most promising young talents.

In 2023, she captured the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship, becoming the first woman to win a national midget championship. She also finished sixth in USAC National Midget points that season, collecting three runner-up finishes and establishing herself as a consistent contender against the country's best midget racers.

Her accomplishments earned her a multiyear agreement with Toyota Racing Development, further elevating her profile within the motorsports industry.

Following her departure from dirt racing, Avedisian continued building her career in pavement racing, competing in Late Models, sports cars and stock cars, including opportunities in the ARCA ranks.

Avedisian, who is currently fourth in the ASA STARS National Tour championship standings, claimed her first pavement Super Late Model win of her career during February's World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway.