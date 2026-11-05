Gagliardi Trophy Watch: Week 9 Standouts And Week 10 Contenders

The Gagliardi Trophy race continued to heat up in Week 9, with several Division III quarterbacks delivering standout performances.

SUNY Cortland's Mike Rescigno helped lead the Red Dragons to a record-setting offensive performance, while North Central's Garret Wilson posted a career high through the air. Bethel's Cooper Drews came through in a close conference matchup, and Hampden-Sydney's Connor Creech put together one of the weekend's most impressive dual-threat performances.

With the regular season entering its final stretch, another weekend gives these players an opportunity to strengthen their cases for Division III's top individual honor.

The Gagliardi Trophy recognizes the most outstanding player in NCAA Division III football, honoring excellence in athletics, academics and community service.

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Who Impressed In Week 9?

Mike Rescigno, QB, SUNY Cortland

Rescigno helped SUNY Cortland Football make history in an 80-7 win over Alfred State College, as the Red Dragons shattered the school's single-game scoring record.

The quarterback completed 12 of 13 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown before the starters exited the game during the blowout victory.

Rescigno's efficient performance helped Cortland continue its strong season while adding another impressive outing to his Gagliardi Trophy resume.

Garret Wilson, QB, North Central College

Wilson delivered a career performance as North Central Football dominated Carthage College 55-3 on Senior Day.

The Cardinals quarterback threw for a career-high 383 yards and three touchdowns, consistently finding ways to move the offense downfield. Wide receiver David Ballard III was a major beneficiary, recording a career-high 171 receiving yards.

Wilson's latest performance further strengthens his standing among the top players in Division III.

Cooper Drews, QB, Bethel University

Drews helped Bethel (MN) Football earn a hard-fought 34-28 victory over Concordia-Minnesota in a high-stakes MIAC matchup.

The quarterback threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns, including a 23-yard scoring pass to Albert Rundell just 15 seconds into the game. Drews also contributed 62 rushing yards, providing an additional dimension to the Bethel offense.

The Royals needed every bit of his production in a game that came down to a game-ending interception.

Connor Creech, QB, Hampden-Sydney College

Creech turned in the weekend's most explosive individual performances, leading Hampden-Sydney Football to a 73-21 win over Averett on Senior Day.

The quarterback accounted for a career-high 335 yards of total offense and six touchdowns. He completed the performance with 272 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, along with 63 rushing yards and two additional scores on the ground.

Creech's six-touchdown outing made him one of the biggest standouts of Week 9 and added his name to the Gagliardi Trophy conversation.

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Gagliardi Trophy Contenders To Watch In Week 10

Mike Rescigno, QB, SUNY Cortland

Rescigno completed 12 of 13 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score against Alfred State.

The Cortland quarterback will look to maintain that efficiency and help the Red Dragons continue their strong season.

Garret Wilson, QB, North Central College

Wilson enters Week 10 coming off a career-high 383 passing yards and three touchdowns against Carthage.

The North Central quarterback will look to keep the Cardinals' offense rolling and build on his latest performance as the regular season continues.

Cooper Drews, QB, Bethel University

Drews accounted for three passing touchdowns and 62 rushing yards in Bethel's 34-28 win over Concordia-Minnesota.

His dual-threat production makes him one of the quarterbacks to watch this week as the Royals continue their push toward the postseason.

Jaxon Schreiber, QB, Mount St. Joseph University

Schreiber continues to emerge as a player to follow in Division III. The Mount St. Joseph quarterback has put up eye-catching numbers this season and will look to build on his performances as the Gagliardi Trophy race develops.

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