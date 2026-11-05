How the 2026 Bill Farrell Fits Into The 2028 Olympic Wrestling Team Trials Process

The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open offers more than an opportunity to compete against international talent.

For U.S. wrestlers competing at Olympic weight classes, a strong performance in New York can also provide an important step toward representing Team USA at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The tournament, scheduled for Nov. 6-7 at the New York Athletic Club, features more than 400 athletes from 31 countries across men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman. U.S. wrestlers who finish in the top three at an Olympic weight class automatically qualify for the 2027 World Team Trials, scheduled for April in Las Vegas.

That qualification does not guarantee a spot on the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team, or even a place at the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Instead, it gives athletes an opportunity to advance into the next stage of USA Wrestling's senior-level selection process.

Here's how the Bill Farrell Memorial fits into the road to the 2028 Olympics.

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2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

How To Qualify For The 2027 World Team Trials At The Bill Farrell

The most immediate opportunity for U.S. wrestlers at the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial is qualification for the 2027 World Team Trials.

The top three U.S. finishers at each of the 18 Olympic weight classes automatically earn a place in the 2027 tournament. Those 18 weights include six in men's freestyle, six in women's freestyle and six in Greco-Roman.

The 2027 World Team Trials will take place during the U.S. Open Championships in April.

The tournament will determine the U.S. Senior World Team in the 18 Olympic weight classes. An open-entry Last Chance Qualifier will also take place in April, with the champions earning spots in the World Team Trials field.

For athletes who do not already have another qualifying route, the Bill Farrell Memorial provides an opportunity to secure a place in that field months before the U.S. Open.

What Happens At The 2027 World Team Trials?

The 2027 World Team Trials are a significant milestone because they determine which American wrestlers represent the United States at the 2027 Senior World Championships.

Those championships are scheduled for Sept. 11-19, 2027, in Las Vegas.

The 2027 World Championships are also the first major opportunity for countries to earn qualifying spots for the 2028 Olympic Games. Under the new United World Wrestling qualification system, each medalist at the 2027 World Championships earns an Olympic quota place for their respective National Olympic Committee.

That means a U.S. wrestler who earns a spot on the 2027 Senior World Team and wins a medal at the World Championships can help the United States secure an Olympic quota at that weight.

However, the Olympic quota belongs to the country, not the individual wrestler who earns it. A wrestler who wins a medal at the 2027 World Championships does not automatically secure a place on the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team.

How Does Olympic Qualification Work For 2028?

United World Wrestling has established four qualification routes for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Each of the 18 Olympic weight classes will have 16 athletes in the Olympic field.

The four routes are:

2027 World Championships: The gold, silver and two bronze medalists at each Olympic weight class earn Olympic quota places for their countries.

The gold, silver and two bronze medalists at each Olympic weight class earn Olympic quota places for their countries. UWW Rankings: The three highest-ranked wrestlers in each weight class who have not already qualified their country through the World Championships earn quota places. The rankings will include results from designated 2027 and 2028 international events.

The three highest-ranked wrestlers in each weight class who have not already qualified their country through the World Championships earn quota places. The rankings will include results from designated 2027 and 2028 international events. Continental Olympic Qualifiers: The finalists at each of the four continental qualifying tournaments earn quota places for their countries. The tournaments cover Europe, Asia, Pan-America, and Africa and Oceania.

The finalists at each of the four continental qualifying tournaments earn quota places for their countries. The tournaments cover Europe, Asia, Pan-America, and Africa and Oceania. World Olympic Qualifier: The winner at each weight class earns the final available quota place. Only countries that have not already secured a quota at that weight through the earlier phases may participate.

The World Championships provide four quota places per weight class, the UWW Rankings provide three, the continental tournaments provide eight and the World Olympic Qualifier provides one.

The UWW ranking pathway will consider results from the 2027 Senior Continental Championships, three 2027 Ranking Series events, the 2027 World Championships, one 2028 Ranking Series event and the 2028 Senior Continental Championships.

The Olympic qualification period runs from Jan. 1 through May 28, 2028.

Does The Bill Farrell Memorial Qualify Wrestlers For The 2028 Olympic Team Trials?

No. The Bill Farrell Memorial does not directly qualify wrestlers for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Its direct impact is on qualification for the 2027 World Team Trials. From there, wrestlers can compete for a place on the 2027 U.S. Senior World Team and potentially help the United States earn an Olympic quota at the World Championships.

The process of selecting the individual wrestler who represents the United States at the 2028 Olympics is separate from the international qualification process. Olympic quota places belong to the United States, and USA Wrestling will determine which American wrestler earns the opportunity to compete at each qualified weight.

USA Wrestling has not yet announced the full selection procedures for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Those details will clarify how American wrestlers compete for the opportunity to represent the country in Los Angeles.

For now, the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial is an important early opportunity for U.S. athletes to move closer to the 2027 World Team Trials and take another step toward the 2028 Olympic cycle.

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