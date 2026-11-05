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France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Lineups: Starting XV, Replacements And Nations Championship Preview

By Amelia Engstrom,

5 days ago
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France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Lineups: Starting XV, Replacements And Nations Championship Preview

The France Rugby vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 starting lineups are confirmed for Round 4 of the Nations Championship on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.

Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack lead France's starting XV as the French enter the match atop the Northern Hemisphere standings with 12 points and a 2-1 record. Fiji, captained by Tevita Ikanivere, is seeking its first Nations Championship victory after three consecutive losses.

France defeated Japan 42-15 in Round 3, while Fiji fell 33-17 to Scotland. The complete starting lineups and replacements for both teams are listed below.

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France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Starting Lineups

France Rugby Starting XV

  1. Jean-Baptiste Gros — Prop

  2. Maxime Lamothe — Hooker

  3. Sipili Falatea — Prop

  4. Florian Verhaeghe — Lock

  5. Mickaël Guillard — Lock

  6. Cameron Woki — Back Row

  7. Paul Boudehent — Back Row

  8. François Cros — Back Row

  9. Antoine Dupont — Scrum-Half

  10. Romain Ntamack — Fly-Half

  11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey — Outside Back

  12. Yoram Moefana — Centre

  13. Kalvin Gourgues — Centre

  14. Aaron Grandidier — Outside Back

  15. Théo Attissogbe — Outside Back

France Rugby Replacements

  1. Peato Mauvaka — Hooker

  2. Jefferson Poirot — Prop

  3. Régis Montagne — Prop

  4. Charles Ollivon — Back Row

  5. Tom Staniforth — Lock

  6. Esteban Capilla — Back Row

  7. Maxime Lucu — Scrum-Half

  8. Emilien Gailleton — Centre

Fiji Rugby Starting XV

  1. Eroni Mawi — Prop

  2. Tevita Ikanivere — Hooker (Captain)

  3. Luke Tagi — Prop

  4. Mesake Vocevoce — Lock

  5. Isoa Nasilasila — Lock

  6. Pita-Gus Sowakula — Back Row

  7. Kitione Salawa — Back Row

  8. Nathan Hughes — Back Row

  9. Simione Kuruvoli — Scrum-Half

  10. Isikeli Rabitu — Fly-Half

  11. Jiuta Wainiqolo — Outside Back

  12. Vinaya Habosi — Centre

  13. Iosefo Masi — Centre

  14. Selestino Ravutaumada — Outside Back

  15. Salesi Rayasi — Outside Back

Fiji Rugby Replacements

  1. Zuriel Togiatama — Hooker

  2. Peni Ravai — Prop

  3. Inoke Ravuwaiwasa — Prop

  4. Peceli Yato — Back Row

  5. Elia Canakaivata — Back Row

  6. Frank Lomani — Scrum-Half

  7. Ben Volavola — Fly-Half

  8. Sireli Maqala — Centre

When Is France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026?

France and Fiji will meet on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Round 4 of the Nations Championship.

  • Match: France vs. Fiji

  • Competition: 2026 Nations Championship, Round 4

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

  • Kickoff: 3:10 p.m. ET

  • Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais (OL Stadium)

  • Location: Lyon, France

France Vs. Fiji Rugby: Nations Championship Standings

France enters Round 4 leading the Northern Hemisphere standings with 12 points from three matches. The French have two wins, one loss and a plus-41 point differential.

Fiji sits sixth in the Southern Hemisphere standings with three losses, zero points and a minus-96 point differential.

Northern Hemisphere Standings

Rank

Team

W-L

Point Differential

Points

1

France

2-1

+41

12

2

Scotland

2-1

+11

11

3

England

2-1

+48

10

4

Ireland

2-1

-1

10

5

Wales

1-2

-42

5

6

Italy

0-3

-94

0

Southern Hemisphere Standings

Rank

Team

W-L

Point Differential

Points

1

South Africa

3-0

+81

15

2

New Zealand

3-0

+51

15

3

Australia

1-2

+29

8

4

Argentina

1-2

-2

7

5

Japan

1-2

-26

4

6

Fiji

0-3

-96

0

France And Fiji Nations Championship Round 3 Results

France earned a 27-point victory over Japan in Round 3, while Fiji lost to Scotland by 16 points.

Team

Opponent

Result

Win/Loss Margin

France

Japan

Won 42-15

+27

Fiji

Scotland

Lost 17-33

-16

France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026: Key Statistics

Fiji leads the Nations Championship with 50 offloads through three rounds, compared to 31 for France.

France ranks third in the tournament with 559 tackles, while Fiji has recorded 413, the fewest among the 12 competing teams.

These statistics highlight contrasting aspects of the two teams' performances heading into Round 4.

France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Match Officials

  • Referee: Karl Dickson

  • Assistant Referee 1: Damian Schneider

  • Assistant Referee 2: Katsuki Furuse

  • Television Match Official (TMO): Ian Tempest

  • Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO): Leo Colgan

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