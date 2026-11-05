France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Lineups: Starting XV, Replacements And Nations Championship Preview

The France Rugby vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 starting lineups are confirmed for Round 4 of the Nations Championship on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.

Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack lead France's starting XV as the French enter the match atop the Northern Hemisphere standings with 12 points and a 2-1 record. Fiji, captained by Tevita Ikanivere, is seeking its first Nations Championship victory after three consecutive losses.

France defeated Japan 42-15 in Round 3, while Fiji fell 33-17 to Scotland. The complete starting lineups and replacements for both teams are listed below.

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France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Starting Lineups

France Rugby Starting XV

Jean-Baptiste Gros — Prop Maxime Lamothe — Hooker Sipili Falatea — Prop Florian Verhaeghe — Lock Mickaël Guillard — Lock Cameron Woki — Back Row Paul Boudehent — Back Row François Cros — Back Row Antoine Dupont — Scrum-Half Romain Ntamack — Fly-Half Louis Bielle-Biarrey — Outside Back Yoram Moefana — Centre Kalvin Gourgues — Centre Aaron Grandidier — Outside Back Théo Attissogbe — Outside Back

France Rugby Replacements

Peato Mauvaka — Hooker Jefferson Poirot — Prop Régis Montagne — Prop Charles Ollivon — Back Row Tom Staniforth — Lock Esteban Capilla — Back Row Maxime Lucu — Scrum-Half Emilien Gailleton — Centre

Fiji Rugby Starting XV

Eroni Mawi — Prop Tevita Ikanivere — Hooker (Captain) Luke Tagi — Prop Mesake Vocevoce — Lock Isoa Nasilasila — Lock Pita-Gus Sowakula — Back Row Kitione Salawa — Back Row Nathan Hughes — Back Row Simione Kuruvoli — Scrum-Half Isikeli Rabitu — Fly-Half Jiuta Wainiqolo — Outside Back Vinaya Habosi — Centre Iosefo Masi — Centre Selestino Ravutaumada — Outside Back Salesi Rayasi — Outside Back

Fiji Rugby Replacements

Zuriel Togiatama — Hooker Peni Ravai — Prop Inoke Ravuwaiwasa — Prop Peceli Yato — Back Row Elia Canakaivata — Back Row Frank Lomani — Scrum-Half Ben Volavola — Fly-Half Sireli Maqala — Centre

When Is France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026?

France and Fiji will meet on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Round 4 of the Nations Championship.

Match: France vs. Fiji

Competition: 2026 Nations Championship, Round 4

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Kickoff: 3:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais (OL Stadium)

Location: Lyon, France

France Vs. Fiji Rugby: Nations Championship Standings

France enters Round 4 leading the Northern Hemisphere standings with 12 points from three matches. The French have two wins, one loss and a plus-41 point differential.

Fiji sits sixth in the Southern Hemisphere standings with three losses, zero points and a minus-96 point differential.

Northern Hemisphere Standings

Rank Team W-L Point Differential Points 1 France 2-1 +41 12 2 Scotland 2-1 +11 11 3 England 2-1 +48 10 4 Ireland 2-1 -1 10 5 Wales 1-2 -42 5 6 Italy 0-3 -94 0

Southern Hemisphere Standings

Rank Team W-L Point Differential Points 1 South Africa 3-0 +81 15 2 New Zealand 3-0 +51 15 3 Australia 1-2 +29 8 4 Argentina 1-2 -2 7 5 Japan 1-2 -26 4 6 Fiji 0-3 -96 0

France And Fiji Nations Championship Round 3 Results

France earned a 27-point victory over Japan in Round 3, while Fiji lost to Scotland by 16 points.

Team Opponent Result Win/Loss Margin France Japan Won 42-15 +27 Fiji Scotland Lost 17-33 -16

France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026: Key Statistics

Fiji leads the Nations Championship with 50 offloads through three rounds, compared to 31 for France.

France ranks third in the tournament with 559 tackles, while Fiji has recorded 413, the fewest among the 12 competing teams.

These statistics highlight contrasting aspects of the two teams' performances heading into Round 4.

France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Match Officials

Referee: Karl Dickson

Assistant Referee 1: Damian Schneider

Assistant Referee 2: Katsuki Furuse

Television Match Official (TMO): Ian Tempest

Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO): Leo Colgan

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