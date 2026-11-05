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France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Lineups: Starting XV, Replacements And Nations Championship Preview
By Amelia Engstrom,5 days ago
The France Rugby vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 starting lineups are confirmed for Round 4 of the Nations Championship on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.
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Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack lead France's starting XV as the French enter the match atop the Northern Hemisphere standings with 12 points and a 2-1 record. Fiji, captained by Tevita Ikanivere, is seeking its first Nations Championship victory after three consecutive losses.
France defeated Japan 42-15 in Round 3, while Fiji fell 33-17 to Scotland. The complete starting lineups and replacements for both teams are listed below.
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France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Starting Lineups
France Rugby Starting XV
Jean-Baptiste Gros — Prop
Maxime Lamothe — Hooker
Sipili Falatea — Prop
Florian Verhaeghe — Lock
Mickaël Guillard — Lock
Cameron Woki — Back Row
Paul Boudehent — Back Row
François Cros — Back Row
Antoine Dupont — Scrum-Half
Romain Ntamack — Fly-Half
Louis Bielle-Biarrey — Outside Back
Yoram Moefana — Centre
Kalvin Gourgues — Centre
Aaron Grandidier — Outside Back
Théo Attissogbe — Outside Back
France Rugby Replacements
Peato Mauvaka — Hooker
Jefferson Poirot — Prop
Régis Montagne — Prop
Charles Ollivon — Back Row
Tom Staniforth — Lock
Esteban Capilla — Back Row
Maxime Lucu — Scrum-Half
Emilien Gailleton — Centre
Fiji Rugby Starting XV
Eroni Mawi — Prop
Tevita Ikanivere — Hooker (Captain)
Luke Tagi — Prop
Mesake Vocevoce — Lock
Isoa Nasilasila — Lock
Pita-Gus Sowakula — Back Row
Kitione Salawa — Back Row
Nathan Hughes — Back Row
Simione Kuruvoli — Scrum-Half
Isikeli Rabitu — Fly-Half
Jiuta Wainiqolo — Outside Back
Vinaya Habosi — Centre
Iosefo Masi — Centre
Selestino Ravutaumada — Outside Back
Salesi Rayasi — Outside Back
Fiji Rugby Replacements
Zuriel Togiatama — Hooker
Peni Ravai — Prop
Inoke Ravuwaiwasa — Prop
Peceli Yato — Back Row
Elia Canakaivata — Back Row
Frank Lomani — Scrum-Half
Ben Volavola — Fly-Half
Sireli Maqala — Centre
When Is France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026?
France and Fiji will meet on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Round 4 of the Nations Championship.
Match: France vs. Fiji
Competition: 2026 Nations Championship, Round 4
Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Kickoff: 3:10 p.m. ET
Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais (OL Stadium)
Location: Lyon, France
France Vs. Fiji Rugby: Nations Championship Standings
France enters Round 4 leading the Northern Hemisphere standings with 12 points from three matches. The French have two wins, one loss and a plus-41 point differential.
Fiji sits sixth in the Southern Hemisphere standings with three losses, zero points and a minus-96 point differential.
Northern Hemisphere Standings
Rank
Team
W-L
Point Differential
Points
1
France
2-1
+41
12
2
Scotland
2-1
+11
11
3
England
2-1
+48
10
4
Ireland
2-1
-1
10
5
Wales
1-2
-42
5
6
Italy
0-3
-94
0
Southern Hemisphere Standings
Rank
Team
W-L
Point Differential
Points
1
South Africa
3-0
+81
15
2
New Zealand
3-0
+51
15
3
Australia
1-2
+29
8
4
Argentina
1-2
-2
7
5
Japan
1-2
-26
4
6
Fiji
0-3
-96
0
France And Fiji Nations Championship Round 3 Results
France earned a 27-point victory over Japan in Round 3, while Fiji lost to Scotland by 16 points.
Team
Opponent
Result
Win/Loss Margin
France
Japan
Won 42-15
+27
Fiji
Scotland
Lost 17-33
-16
France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026: Key Statistics
Fiji leads the Nations Championship with 50 offloads through three rounds, compared to 31 for France.
France ranks third in the tournament with 559 tackles, while Fiji has recorded 413, the fewest among the 12 competing teams.
These statistics highlight contrasting aspects of the two teams' performances heading into Round 4.
France Vs. Fiji Rugby 2026 Match Officials
Referee: Karl Dickson
Assistant Referee 1: Damian Schneider
Assistant Referee 2: Katsuki Furuse
Television Match Official (TMO): Ian Tempest
Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO): Leo Colgan
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