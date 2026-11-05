2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open Entries

The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open features a deep field of domestic and international wrestling talent across men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman.

More than 400 wrestlers representing 31 countries are entered in the Nov. 6-7 tournament at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The Bill Farrell Memorial provides an opportunity for American wrestlers to compete against international opponents while pursuing a spot in the 2027 World Team Trials for the top three Americans to place at Olympic weights.

Below is the complete list of registered entries for the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open.

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2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

Men's Freestyle Entries

57 kg

Zhakhongir Akhmajanov (Kazakhstan)

Grey Burnett (United States)

Nicholas Curley (United States)

Killian Delaney (United States)

Richard Figueroa II (United States)

Dalton Henderson (United States)

Joshua Henry (United States)

Irie Jackson (Jamaica)

Danoush Jowkar (Great Britain)

Jacob Moran (Puerto Rico)

Elijah Oliver (United States)

Dean Peterson (United States)

Zane Richards (United States)

Samuel Sanchez (United States)

Garette Saunders (Canada)

Hayden Schwab (United States)

Sheldon Seymour (United States)

Caleb Smith (Puerto Rico)

61 kg

Earl Blake (United States)

Nic Bouzakis (United States)

Kyle Burwick (United States)

Deven Casey (United States)

Austin DeSanto (United States)

Christian Guzman (United States)

Usman Indirbaev (Russia)

Hoisik Jeong (South Korea)

Maximilian Leete Benzan (Dominican Republic)

Michael McGee (United States)

Christopher Merlo (Canada)

Joshua Rodriguez (United States)

Nodirjon Safarov (Uzbekistan)

Nick Suriano (United States)

65 kg

Zelimkhan Abakarov (Albania)

Adam Arkhiev (Russia)

Vito Arujau (United States)

Amir Avazov (United States)

Beau Bartlett (United States)

Boburjon Berdiyorov (Uzbekistan)

Santhosh Bonda (United States)

Kyren Butler (United States)

Ruben Calderon (United States)

Bryan Coll (United States)

CJ Composto (United States)

Matheus Da Luz Barreto (Brazil)

Nathan Desmond (United States)

Matthew Dimen (United States)

Julian Farber (United States)

Tommy Garcia Sanchez (Dominican Republic)

Kanghyun Go (South Korea)

Erbol Gulchoro Uulu (Kyrgyzstan)

Brock Hardy (United States)

Jiho Jo (South Korea)

Cruz Lewis (Canada)

Jason Luneau (Canada)

Joseph Mahoney (Great Britain)

Francisco Orine (United States)

Clinton Shepherd (United States)

Jordan Sotelo Mantilla (Colombia)

Taiyrbek Zhumashbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan)

70 kg

Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan)

Justin Benjamin (United States)

Vince Bouzakis (United States)

Dylan Demilio (United States)

Justin Feldman (United States)

Malyke Hines (United States)

Jaivon Jones (United States)

Melvin Miller (United States)

Frank Molinaro (United States)

Anthony Moreno (Ecuador)

Marcus Priolo (United States)

Ed Scott (United States)

Yean Suarez Rivas (Colombia)

74 kg

Arby Alarcon Tovar (Colombia)

Samuel Alvarez, Jr. (Puerto Rico)

Bryce Andonian (United States)

Terrell Barraclough (United States)

Matthew Bianchi (United States)

Joseph Bianchi (United States)

Max Brignola (United States)

Michael Caliendo (United States)

Benjamin Dobler (Hungary)

Islam Dudaev (Albania)

Caleb Fish (United States)

Hunter Garvin (United States)

Peyton Hall (United States)

Jared Head (United States)

Hayden Hidlay (United States)

Chance Lamer (United States)

Joseph Lavallee (United States)

Donggeon Lee (South Korea)

Stone Lewis (Canada)

Michael Mitchell (United States)

Quincy Monday (United States)

Julian Ramirez (United States)

Jhoan Serna Rodriguez (Colombia)

Samagan Ulan Uulu (Kyrgyzstan)

Alejandro Villalobos Araya (Costa Rica)

Donell Young Sura (El Salvador)

79 kg

Hernan Guzman Ipuz (Colombia)

Patrick Kennedy (United States)

Carson Kharchla (United States)

David McFadden (United States)

Kennedy Monday (United States)

Izzak Olejnik (United States)

Julio Rodriguez Romero (Dominican Republic)

Jaison White (United States)

86 kg

Aarif Asif (United States)

Zac Braunagel (United States)

Michael Gasper (United States)

Taran Goring (Canada)

Marlio Guzman Ipuz (Colombia)

Tanner Hodgins (United States)

Taegyu Hwang (South Korea)

Mekhi Lewis (United States)

Nestor Tafur Barrios (Colombia)

92 kg

David Bates (United States)

Trent Hidlay (United States)

Eyad Ibrahim (Egypt)

Conner Kelly (United States)

Garavous Kouekabakilaho (United States)

Sung Ryu (South Korea)

Aiden Stevenson (Canada)

Avtandil Tologonov (Kyrgyzstan)

97 kg

Jay Aiello (United States)

Zaurbek Arsagov (Canada)

Stephen Buchanan (United States)

Cameron Caffey (United States)

Jacob Cardenas (United States)

Ali Dahcha (Canada)

Massoma Endene (United States)

Ho Hwang (South Korea)

Uri Kalashnikov (Israel)

Christian Knop (United States)

Zane Lanham (United States)

Luis Perez Sosa (Dominican Republic)

Yaraslau Slavikouski (Belarus)

125 kg

Elison Adames Garcia (Dominican Republic)

Brandon Ballard (United States)

Jeremy Benton (United States)

Jacob Bullock, Jr. (United States)

Taye Ghadiali (United States)

Younho Ha (South Korea)

Trent Hillger (United States)

Tyrie Houghton (United States)

Crew Howard (United States)

Baejoon Jang (South Korea)

Dzevat Kolenovic (Montenegro)

Coby Merrill (United States)

Demetrius Thomas (United States)

Jordan Wood (United States)

Women's Freestyle Entries

50 kg

Mariah Anderson (United States)

Kayla Batres (Guatemala)

Jaclyn Bouzakis (United States)

Yerin Choi (South Korea)

Alejandra Corral (United States)

Heather Crull (United States)

Jade Dufour (Canada)

Gracie Figueroa (United States)

Dannia Figueroa Duque (Colombia)

Jaslynn Gallegos (United States)

Erin Golston (United States)

Katie Gomez (United States)

Adriana Gomez (United States)

Junghyun Lee (South Korea)

Alexis Miller (United States)

Sage Mortimer (United States)

Kendra Ryan (United States)

Adriana Sanchez (United States)

Leila Sidhu (United States)

Victoria Stefanov (Canada)

Felicity Taylor (United States)

Sarissa Tucker (United States)

Arelys Valles Fernandez (United States)

53 kg

Vayle Baker (United States)

Karlee Brooks (United States)

Cailin Campbell (United States)

Carolina Castillo Hidalgo (Colombia)

Abigale Cooper (United States)

Montana Delawder (United States)

Serena Di Benedetto (Canada)

Taylor Engelen (Canada)

Sarah Hildebrandt (United States)

Adalyne Montiel (United States)

Konami Ono (Japan)

Sydney Petzinger (United States)

Jada Pichardo Azcona (Dominican Republic)

Karissa Turnwall (United States)

Josephine Wehr (United States)

Taylor Whiting (United States)

Savannah Witt (United States)

55 kg

Alexa Ciliotta (United States)

Tonya Flournoy (United States)

Virginia Foard (United States)

Alisha Paradise (United States)

Sophia Smith (United States)

Raenah Smith (United States)

Chanya Tipmanee (Thailand)

57 kg

Laurence Beauregard (Canada)

Zeltzin Hernandez Guerra (Mexico)

Zorina Johnson (United States)

Ruby Julien Newsom (United States)

Yubeen Lee (South Korea)

Amanda Martinez (United States)

Carolina Moreno (United States)

Xochitl Mota Pettis (United States)

Lindsey Rywolt (United States)

Thalia Vogelsang (United States)

Bella Williams (United States)

Ajayzee Zaballos (United States)

59 kg

Chandi Banks (Great Britain)

Michaela Beck (United States)

Kendall Bostelman (United States)

Jasmine Hernandez (United States)

Amani Jones (United States)

Paula Montoya Garcia (Colombia)

Abigail Mozden (United States)

Maria Ruiz Garcia (Colombia)

62 kg

Marisa Angelo Roth (United States)

Seoyeon Bae (South Korea)

Alara Boyd (United States)

SaVannah Cosme (United States)

Alexa Cuero Cuadrado (Colombia)

Jaclyn Dehney (United States)

Claire DiCugno (United States)

Hanna Errthum (United States)

Annika Fines (Canada)

Isis France (United States)

Marilyn Garcia (United States)

Zoey Haines (United States)

Macey Kilty (United States)

Yeyeon Lee (South Korea)

Morgan Lucio (United States)

Jessica Mendez Gil (United States)

Kirti Saxena (Canada)

65 kg

Ryen Bondurant Hickey (United States)

Emma Bruntil (United States)

Alexis Gomez (Mexico)

Tiera Jimerson (United States)

Zoey Lints (United States)

Makynna Loepp (United States)

Nina Makem (United States)

Anays Meza Valencia (Colombia)

Maria Sawiak (Canada)

68 kg

Destiny Adeyele Lyng (United States)

Kaylynn Albrecht (United States)

Gretchen Donally (United States)

Noelle Gaffney (United States)

Skylar Grote (United States)

Skylar Hattendorf (United States)

Vanessa Keefe (Canada)

Miju Kim (South Korea)

Lydia Krauss (United States)

Marthe Laplante Brady (Canada)

Aleah Nickel (Canada)

Solin Piearcy (United States)

Miki Rowbottom (Canada)

72 kg

Alexandria Alli (United States)

Nicol Hurtado Castillo (Colombia)

Madison Sandquist (United States)

Aireka Steigler (United States)

Kasandra Villarreal (United States)

Eloise Woolsey (United States)

76 kg

Olivia Georges (United States)

Tavia Heidelberg-Tillotson (United States)

Sarah Henckel (United States)

Kathryn Hingano (United States)

Shauna Kuebeck (Canada)

Shenita Lawson (United States)

Joye Levendusky (United States)

Cameron Millsapps (United States)

Mahealani Ramirez Nobre (Uruguay)

Vianne Rouleau (Canada)

Kalila Shrive (United States)

Natalie Vecchio (Canada)

Greco-Roman Entries

55 kg

Konner Blaney (United States)

Kenneth Crosby (United States)

Marat Garipov (Brazil)

Fabian Gutierrez (United States)

William Jakeway (United States)

Isaac Marin Mata (Mexico)

Max Nowry (United States)

Maximus Riggins (United States)

Zachary Silvis (United States)

Dustin Snider (United States)

Billy Sullivan (United States)

60 kg

Yasser Abdelrahman (Egypt)

Max Black (United States)

Ruben Calderon (United States)

Jayden Carson (United States)

Paxton Creese (United States)

Peter Del Gallo (United States)

Elyle Francisco (United States)

Max Francisco (United States)

Chase Kastner (United States)

Brady Koontz (United States)

Dylan Koontz (United States)

Yerony Liria Carreras (Dominican Republic)

Riley Lomenick (United States)

Landen Lorch (United States)

Randon Miranda (United States)

Aiz Mo (South Korea)

Treygen Morin (United States)

Rhett Peak (United States)

Leandro Rodriguez (United States)

63 kg

Otto Black (United States)

Earl Blake (United States)

Bryan Coll (United States)

Zeus Gonzalez (Mexico)

Ned Kauffman (United States)

Amarildo Laska (Albania)

Yooshin Lee (South Korea)

Ty Lydic (United States)

Anthony Santana (United States)

67 kg

Justin Benjamin (United States)

Xavier Berdecia (United States)

Santhosh Bonda (United States)

William Delaney (United States)

Jonathan Elysee Martinez (Dominican Republic)

Justin Feldman (United States)

Julian Horta Acevedo (Colombia)

Beomsu Kim (South Korea)

Ivan Morris (United States)

Duncan Nelson (United States)

Amryn Nutter (United States)

Peyton Omania (United States)

Favio Rivero Rubio (United States)

Byeonggi Seo (South Korea)

Tae Son (South Korea)

Gavin Weichelt (United States)

Ardit Zeneli (Albania)

72 kg

Patrick Brackett (United States)

Marquis Deloach (United States)

Yunhwan Kim (South Korea)

Dohun Lim (South Korea)

Ernest Muca (Albania)

Benjamin Peak (United States)

Robert Perez III (United States)

Marcus Priolo (United States)

Marcus Regalado (United States)

Peyton Robb (United States)

Tomi Uljens Posio (Sweden)

Mikel Uyemura (United States)

Donell Young Sura (El Salvador)

Jiwon Yun (South Korea)

77 kg

Drew Allgeyer (United States)

Miles Bassett (United States)

Jason Baucas (Philippines)

Emmanuel Benitez Castro (Mexico)

Luke Ciampa (United States)

Julius Cook, Jr. (United States)

Dustin Duette (United States)

Guillermo Escobedo (United States)

Wilson Fisher (United States)

Xhord Gjoni (Albania)

Alexander Hamm (United States)

Britton Holmes (United States)

Garran Leffel (United States)

Alec Ortiz (United States)

RaVaughn Perkins (United States)

Giorgi Potskhverashvili (Georgia)

Casey Recrosio (United States)

Aydin Rix McElhinney (United States)

Alecxander Robeson Moreira (United States)

Tamerlan Shadukayev (Kazakhstan)

Troy Shannon (United States)

Azizbeki Sharifzoda (Tajikistan)

82 kg

Iznovr Abayev (Kazakhstan)

Michael Altomer (United States)

Adrian Artsisheuskiy (United States)

Aaron Dobbs (United States)

Tyler Eischens (United States)

Ramon Guzmeliz Aguilar (United States)

Marjan Kola (Albania)

Mason Parsons (United States)

Jesse Porter (United States)

Fritz Schierl (United States)

George Sikes IV (United States)

Wonjong Sun (South Korea)

Jun Sung (South Korea)

Anthony Tuttle (United States)

87 kg

Henry Baronowski (United States)

Johan Batista (Dominican Republic)

Tyson Beauperthuy (United States)

Thomas Brackett (United States)

Zac Braunagel (United States)

Jongwon Choi (South Korea)

Tyler Cunningham (United States)

Tornike Dzamashvili (Georgia)

Xhorxh Frrokaj (Albania)

Sungyoon Ha (South Korea)

Hunter Humphrey (United States)

Payton Jacobson (United States)

Mate Kola (Albania)

Beka Melelashvili (United States)

Justus Scott (United States)

Terrence Zaleski (United States)

97 kg

Carlos Adames Palmer (Dominican Republic)

Nicholas Boykin (United States)

Mason Cover (United States)

Christian DuLaney (United States)

Michial Foy (United States)

Azamat Kurman (Kazakhstan)

Cody Kwak (United States)

Jaehyuk Lee (South Korea)

Landon Morris (United States)

David Orndorff (United States)

Cittadino Tuttle (United States)

Donghyun Yun (South Korea)

130 kg

Aden Attao (United States)

Brandon Ballard (United States)

Brennan Carey (United States)

Adam Coon (United States)

Courtney Freeman (United States)

Griseldi Kodra (Albania)

Sangjun Park (South Korea)

Cohlton Schultz (United States)

How To Watch The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open takes place Nov. 6-7 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Fans can watch the tournament live on FloWrestling, with competition across all three Olympic wrestling styles.

Streaming: FloWrestling

FloWrestling Dates: Nov. 6-7, 2026

Nov. 6-7, 2026 Location: New York Athletic Club — New York City

New York Athletic Club — New York City Live Stream:2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open Schedule

Friday, Nov. 6 — Greco-Roman And Women's Freestyle

9:30 a.m. ET: Greco-Roman qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

2:30 p.m. ET: Women's freestyle qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

6:30 p.m. ET: Greco-Roman and women's freestyle repechage and third-place matches

8 p.m. ET: Greco-Roman and women's freestyle finals

Saturday, Nov. 7 — Men's Freestyle

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's freestyle qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

6 p.m. ET: Men's freestyle medal matches

What Is The Bill Farrell Memorial International Open?

The Bill Farrell Memorial International Open is an annual senior-level international wrestling tournament hosted by the New York Athletic Club. The competition features all three Olympic wrestling disciplines and attracts top American and international wrestlers.

The 2026 edition features more than 400 athletes representing 31 countries. U.S. wrestlers who finish in the top three at an Olympic weight class will automatically qualify for the 2027 World Team Trials, scheduled for April in Las Vegas.

How to Live Stream 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open:

STREAMING: Watch the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open on FloWrestling. SIGN UP TO WATCH.

On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO, & LG.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

FloWrestling Archived Footage

Video footage from the event will be archived and stored in a video library for FloWrestling subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

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Follow the latest results, keep up with athletes and teams, explore rankings and matchups, and get the information you need in one place.

Whether you're a coach tracking your team, a wrestler following the competition or a fan keeping tabs on the season, NextGen Wrestling makes it easier to stay informed from the first whistle to the final result.

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