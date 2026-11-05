2026 Bill Farrell Memorial Men's Freestyle Pre-Seeds

The road to the podium at the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open starts with a loaded men's freestyle field, and the pre-seeds offer an early look at some of the biggest matchups to watch.

NCAA champions, international standouts and established U.S. veterans headline the rankings across all 10 weight classes.

With international competition and plenty of familiar college wrestling names throughout the brackets, the Bill Farrell Memorial promises an intriguing weekend of freestyle action Nov. 6-7 at the New York Athletic Club.

Here are the men's freestyle pre-seeds for the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open.

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2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

2026 Bill Farrell Memorial Men's Freestyle Pre-Seeds

57 kg

Zane Richards (United States) Daniel Deshazer (United States) Richard Figueroa II (United States) Dean Peterson (United States) Stevo Poulin (United States) Sheldon Seymour (United States) Grey Burnett (United States) Jacob Moran (Puerto Rico) Hayden Schwab (United States)

61 kg

Austin DeSanto (United States) Nick Suriano (United States) Usman Indirbaev (Russia) Michael McGee (United States) Kyle Burwick (United States) Joshua Rodriguez (United States) Nic Bouzakis (United States) Hoisik Jeong (South Korea) Nodirjon Safarov (Uzbekistan)

65 kg

Vito Arujau (United States) Beau Bartlett (United States) Brock Hardy (United States) CJ Composto (United States) Adam Arkhiev (Russia) Nathan Desmond (United States) Boburjon Berdiyorov (Uzbekistan) Jiho Jo (South Korea) Julian Faber (United States) Jason Luneau (Canada)

70 kg

Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) Frank Molinaro (United States) Ed Scott (United States) Chance Lamer (United States) Melvin Miller (United States) Dylan Demilio (United States) Vince Bouzakis (United States) Dayne Morton (United States)

74 kg

Quincy Monday (United States) Michael Caliendo (United States) Terrell Barraclough (United States) Bryce Andonian (United States) Joseph Lavallee (United States) Hayden Hidlay (United States) Samagan Ulan Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) Julian Ramirez (United States) Joseph Bianchi (United States) Caleb Fish (United States) Arbey Alarcon Tovar (Colombia) Matthew Bianchi (United States) Samuel Alvarez, Jr. (Puerto Rico)

79 kg

Patrick Kennedy (United States) Carson Kharchla (United States) Hunter Garvin (United States) David McFadden (United States) Izzak Olejnik (United States) Kennedy Monday (United States)

86 kg

Mekhi Lewis (United States) Tanner Hodgins (United States) Nestor Tafur Barrios (Colombia) Joona Vuoti (Finland)

92 kg

Garavous Kouekabakilaho (United States) Uri Kalashnikov (Israel) Sung Ryu (South Korea) Avtandil Tologonov (Kyrgyzstan)

97 kg

Stephen Buchanan (United States) Jay Aiello (United States) Massoma Endene (United States) Jacob Cardenas (United States) Luis Perez Sosa (Dominican Republic) Yaraslau Slavikouski (Belarus) Zac Braunagel (United States) Ho Hwang (South Korea) Zane Lanham (United States) Christian Knop (United States) Cameron Caffey (United States) Ali Dahcha (Canada) Zaurbek Arsagov (Canada)

125 kg

Trent Hillger (United States) Coby Merrill (United States) Demetrius Thomas (United States) Jordan Wood (United States) Taye Ghadiali (United States) Lucas Stoddard (United States) Crew Howard (United States) Aden Attao (United States) Jacob Bullock, Jr. (United States) Dzevat Kolenovic (Montenegro) Baejoon Jang (South Korea) Younho Ha (South Korea) Elison Adames Garcia (Dominican Republic)

How To Watch The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open takes place Nov. 6-7 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Fans can watch the tournament live on FloWrestling.

Streaming: FloWrestling

FloWrestling Dates: Nov. 6-7, 2026

Nov. 6-7, 2026 Location: New York Athletic Club — New York City

New York Athletic Club — New York City Live Stream:2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

Men's Freestyle Schedule



Saturday, Nov. 7

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's freestyle qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

6 p.m. ET: Men's freestyle medal matches

How to Live Stream 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open:

STREAMING: Watch the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open on FloWrestling. SIGN UP TO WATCH.

On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO, & LG.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

FloWrestling Archived Footage

Video footage from the event will be archived and stored in a video library for FloWrestling subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

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