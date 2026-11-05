Gateway Dirt Nationals Best Appearing Car Contest Returns In 2026

Race fans will once again have the opportunity to decide who has the best-looking ride at the 2026 Eibach Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts, as FloRacing and event organizers bring back the popular Best Appearing Car Contest presented by Flying A Motorsports for the Super Late Model and Modified divisions.

Each December, drivers and teams arrive at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis with eye-catching paint schemes and creative designs for one of dirt racing's most anticipated events. As we celebrate a decade in "The Dome," those efforts will be recognized with cash prizes and bragging rights.

FloRacing and the Kubota Gateway Dirt Nationals will award $1,000 to the winner in each division, with fans ultimately deciding which cars take home the honors.

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2026 Gateway Dirt Nationals

Tyler Carpenter earned Best Appearing Car honors in the Super Late Model division in 2026, while Haleigh Gross received the award in the Modified division.

Before fan voting begins, a panel of officials from FloRacing and the Gateway Dirt Nationals will select 10 cars from each division as finalists. Once the finalists have been announced, fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites on FloRacing.com.

Photo galleries featuring all 20 finalists will be available on FloRacing, allowing fans to get an up-close look at the designs before casting their votes. Fans will be permitted to vote up to four times per day during the voting period.

Voting dates and additional contest details will be announced as the event approaches.

The 2026 Kubota Gateway Dirt Nationals will once again bring Super Late Models and Modifieds indoors to The Dome at America's Center for three nights of racing in December.

Fans unable to attend the event in St. Louis can watch all three nights of racing live on FloRacing.