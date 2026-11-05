2026 Fall Brawl 200 At Hickory Motor Speedway Entry List

The 2026 racing season at Hickory Motor Speedway isn’t going down without a fight. Saturday night will be the 29th edition of the annual Fall Brawl, a 200-lap showdown for the headlining Late Model Stock Cars.

Watch Live

2026 Fall Brawl at Hickory Motor Speedway

The Fall Brawl has seen plenty of big-name drivers win this race in the past. NASCAR champion crew chief Rodney Childers won the inaugural Fall Brawl back in 1998. Since then big names like Denny Hamlin, Dennis Setzer, Josh Berry, and Ben Rhodes have gone on to take wins in this race.

The 2026 Fall Brawl at Hickory Motor Speedway has a mix of local heroes and some touring series stars. Michael Bumgarner claimed the 2026 Late Model Stock Car championship and is looking to close his season out on a high note by winning his second-straight Fall Brawl. He’ll have to go through Thomas Beane, who he beat for the track championship.

In addition to Bumgarner and Beane, CARS Tour winner Ronnie Bassett Jr. will be in competition. Bassett is looking for his second Fall Brawl victory. He won this race way back in 2011. Bassett is also a CARS Tour winner at Hickory Motor Speedway.

In total, there’s three former winners of the Fall Brawl on the entry list this year. In addition to Bumgarner and Bassett, former track champion Kade Brown has filed an entry to compete in Saturday’s race. Brown scored the victory in the 2023 Fall Brawl.

The entire entry list can be seen below.

The 2026 Fall Brawl is available to all FloRacing subscribers, and can also be seen on the NASCAR Channel. The FloRacing broadcast will begin at 4 p.m. ET with opening ceremonies, followed by the Mini Stock feature, Limited Late Model feature, Street Stock feature, Late Model Stock Car 200-lap feature, and will conclude with the Carolina Pro Late Model Series feature.

2026 Fall Brawl Entry List