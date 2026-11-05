2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open Schedule

The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open takes place Nov. 6-7 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City, bringing together international competition in men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

The two-day tournament begins Friday, Nov. 6, with Greco-Roman and women's freestyle competition before men's freestyle takes over Saturday, Nov. 7.

Friday features qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals, repechage and medal matches in Greco-Roman and women's freestyle. The tournament concludes Saturday evening with men's freestyle medal matches.

FloWrestling will stream the event live.

Here's the complete schedule, including session times and how to watch every round.

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2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open Schedule

The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open begins Friday morning with the first wrestling sessions starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Men's freestyle competition concludes the tournament on Saturday. The session begins with qualification rounds in the morning before the medal matches take place in the evening.

Friday, Nov. 6 — Greco-Roman And Women's Freestyle

9:30 a.m. ET: Greco-Roman qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

2:30 p.m. ET: Women's freestyle qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

6:30 p.m. ET: Greco-Roman and women's freestyle repechage and third-place matches

8 p.m. ET: Greco-Roman and women's freestyle finals

Saturday, Nov. 7 — Men's Freestyle

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's freestyle qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

6 p.m. ET: Men's freestyle medal matches

How To Watch The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

Fans can watch the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open live on FloWrestling.

Streaming: FloWrestling

FloWrestling Dates: Nov. 6-7, 2026

Nov. 6-7, 2026 Location: New York Athletic Club — New York City

New York Athletic Club — New York City Live Stream:2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

A FloWrestling subscription provides access to live coverage of the tournament, along with replays and additional wrestling content.

What Is The Bill Farrell Memorial International Open?

The Bill Farrell Memorial International Open is an annual senior-level international wrestling tournament hosted by the New York Athletic Club. The competition features all three Olympic wrestling styles: men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman.

The tournament attracts top American and international wrestlers competing for titles and valuable experience against international competition.

The 2026 edition features more than 400 athletes representing 31 countries. U.S. wrestlers who finish in the top three at an Olympic weight class automatically qualify for the 2027 World Team Trials Tournament, scheduled for April in Las Vegas.

How to Live Stream 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open:

STREAMING: Watch the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open on FloWrestling. SIGN UP TO WATCH.

On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO, & LG.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

FloWrestling Archived Footage

Video footage from the event will be archived and stored in a video library for FloWrestling subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

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