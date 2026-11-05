How To Watch The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open brings the top wrestlers in the world to New York City from Nov. 6-7. The two-day tournament features competition in all three Olympic wrestling styles: men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman.

More than 400 wrestlers from 31 countries are expected to compete at the New York Athletic Club, including Olympic champion Sarah Hildebrandt, 2025 World champion Trent Hidlay and 2018 World silver medalist Adam Coon.

FloWrestling will stream all the action live, including preliminary rounds and medal matches.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch.

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2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

How To Watch The 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

Streaming: FloWrestling

FloWrestling Dates: Nov. 6-7, 2026

Nov. 6-7, 2026 Location: New York Athletic Club — New York City

New York Athletic Club — New York City Live Stream:2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open

Fans can watch the tournament live with a FloWrestling subscription. The FloSports app is also available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Fans can also stream the competition on the go by downloading the FloSports app on iOS or Android devices.

2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open Schedule

The Bill Farrell begins Friday, Nov. 6, with women's freestyle and Greco-Roman competition. Men's freestyle takes center stage Saturday, Nov. 7.

Friday, Nov. 6 — Greco-Roman And Women's Freestyle

9:30 a.m. ET: Greco-Roman qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

2:30 p.m. ET: Women's freestyle qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

6:30 p.m. ET: Greco-Roman and women's freestyle repechage and third-place matches

8 p.m. ET: Greco-Roman and women's freestyle finals

Saturday, Nov. 7 — Men's Freestyle

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's freestyle qualification rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and repechage

6 p.m. ET: Men's freestyle medal matches

What Is The Bill Farrell Memorial International Open?

The Bill Farrell Memorial International Open is an annual senior-level international wrestling tournament hosted by the New York Athletic Club. The competition features all three Olympic wrestling disciplines and attracts top American and international wrestlers.

The 2026 edition features more than 400 athletes representing 31 countries. U.S. wrestlers who finish in the top three at an Olympic weight class will automatically qualify for the 2027 World Team Trials, scheduled for April in Las Vegas.

How to Live Stream 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open:

STREAMING: Watch the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open on FloWrestling. SIGN UP TO WATCH.

On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO, & LG.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

FloWrestling Archived Footage

Video footage from the event will be archived and stored in a video library for FloWrestling subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

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