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South Africa Vs. Italy Rugby 2026 Lineups: Springboks And Italy Starting XV
By Amelia Engstrom,5 days ago
The South Africa Rugby vs. Italy Rugby 2026 starting lineups are set for Round 4 of the Nations Championship on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Allianz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 a.m. ET.
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The Springboks enter the matchup undefeated in Nations Championship rugby, with three wins and 15 points in the South standings. Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian Willemse headline South Africa's starting XV, while Italy will be captained by hooker Giacomo Nicotera.
South Africa defeated Italy three times in 2025, including a 32-14 victory on Nov. 15. The complete starting lineups and replacements for both teams are listed below.
South Africa Vs. Italy Rugby 2026 Starting Lineups
South Africa Springboks Starting XV
Ox Nche
Malcolm Marx
Thomas du Toit
Salmaan Moerat
Ruan Nortje
Siya Kolisi
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Jasper Wiese
Morne van den Berg
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Ethan Hooker
Damian de Allende
Jesse Kriel
Kurt-Lee Arendse
Damian Willemse
Springboks Replacements
Jan-Hendrik Wessels
Gerhard Steenekamp
Wilco Louw
Lood de Jager
Cameron Hanekom
Paul de Villiers
Grant Williams
Manie Libbok
Italy Rugby Starting XV
Muhamed Hasa
Giacomo Nicotera
Simone Ferrari
Niccolò Cannone
Federico Ruzza
Alessandro Ortombina
Samuele Locatelli
Lorenzo Cannone
Alessandro Fusco
Paolo Garbisi
Monty Ioane
Leonardo Marin
Paolo Odogwu
Ange Capuozzo
Mirko Belloni
Italy Rugby Replacements
Tommaso Di Bartolomeo
Danilo Fischetti
Ion Neculai
Enoch Opoku Gyamfi
Ross Vintcent
Manuel Zuliani
Stephen Varney
Tommaso Allan
South Africa Vs. Italy Rugby 2026: Date, Time And Location
Match: South Africa vs. Italy
Competition: 2026 Nations Championship, Round 4
Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Kickoff: 6:40 a.m. ET
Venue: Allianz Stadium
South Africa Vs. Italy Rugby Recent Results
The Springboks won all three meetings against Italy in 2025, including two July internationals and a November Autumn Nations Series matchup.
Date
Result
Win Margin
Competition
Nov. 15, 2025
South Africa 32, Italy 14
18 points
Autumn Nations Series
July 12, 2025
South Africa 45, Italy 0
45 points
International
July 5, 2025
South Africa 42, Italy 24
18 points
International
Nations Championship Rugby 2026 Standings
South Africa enters Round 4 atop the Southern Hemisphere standings with a perfect 3-0 record, 15 points and a plus-81 point differential. New Zealand also has 15 points through three matches.
Italy sits sixth in the Northern Hemisphere standings after losing its first three matches. The Italians have scored 37 points and conceded 131, giving them a minus-94 point differential.
France leads the Northern Hemisphere standings with 12 points, followed by Scotland with 11 and England and Ireland with 10 each.
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