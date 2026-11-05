South Africa Vs. Italy Rugby 2026 Lineups: Springboks And Italy Starting XV

The South Africa Rugby vs. Italy Rugby 2026 starting lineups are set for Round 4 of the Nations Championship on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Allianz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 a.m. ET.

The Springboks enter the matchup undefeated in Nations Championship rugby, with three wins and 15 points in the South standings. Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian Willemse headline South Africa's starting XV, while Italy will be captained by hooker Giacomo Nicotera.

South Africa defeated Italy three times in 2025, including a 32-14 victory on Nov. 15. The complete starting lineups and replacements for both teams are listed below.

South Africa Vs. Italy Rugby 2026 Starting Lineups

South Africa Springboks Starting XV

Ox Nche Malcolm Marx Thomas du Toit Salmaan Moerat Ruan Nortje Siya Kolisi Pieter-Steph du Toit Jasper Wiese Morne van den Berg Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Ethan Hooker Damian de Allende Jesse Kriel Kurt-Lee Arendse Damian Willemse

Springboks Replacements

Jan-Hendrik Wessels Gerhard Steenekamp Wilco Louw Lood de Jager Cameron Hanekom Paul de Villiers Grant Williams Manie Libbok

Italy Rugby Starting XV

Muhamed Hasa Giacomo Nicotera Simone Ferrari Niccolò Cannone Federico Ruzza Alessandro Ortombina Samuele Locatelli Lorenzo Cannone Alessandro Fusco Paolo Garbisi Monty Ioane Leonardo Marin Paolo Odogwu Ange Capuozzo Mirko Belloni

Italy Rugby Replacements

Tommaso Di Bartolomeo Danilo Fischetti Ion Neculai Enoch Opoku Gyamfi Ross Vintcent Manuel Zuliani Stephen Varney Tommaso Allan

South Africa Vs. Italy Rugby 2026: Date, Time And Location

Match: South Africa vs. Italy

Competition: 2026 Nations Championship, Round 4

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Kickoff: 6:40 a.m. ET

Venue: Allianz Stadium

South Africa Vs. Italy Rugby Recent Results

The Springboks won all three meetings against Italy in 2025, including two July internationals and a November Autumn Nations Series matchup.

Date Result Win Margin Competition Nov. 15, 2025 South Africa 32, Italy 14 18 points Autumn Nations Series July 12, 2025 South Africa 45, Italy 0 45 points International July 5, 2025 South Africa 42, Italy 24 18 points International

Nations Championship Rugby 2026 Standings

South Africa enters Round 4 atop the Southern Hemisphere standings with a perfect 3-0 record, 15 points and a plus-81 point differential. New Zealand also has 15 points through three matches.

Italy sits sixth in the Northern Hemisphere standings after losing its first three matches. The Italians have scored 37 points and conceded 131, giving them a minus-94 point differential.

France leads the Northern Hemisphere standings with 12 points, followed by Scotland with 11 and England and Ireland with 10 each.

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