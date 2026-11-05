One Win From The Playoffs: 5 Things To Know Before Stephen F. Austin vs. Lamar

Stephen F. Austin has won 19 straight regular-season games. Lamar hasn’t lost to a ranked opponent at home since 2024. Now the two Texas teams meet in a Southland matchup with an FCS playoff berth on the line.

No. 2 Stephen F. Austin football (9-0, 6-0 Southland) travels to No. 12 Lamar (7-2, 5-1) on Saturday, Nov. 7, for an all-Texas showdown that could decide the Southland Conference’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

The Lumberjacks can clinch that bid and at least a share of the conference title with a win. The Cardinals can pull even with Stephen F. Austin in the standings and take a major step toward the Southland crown themselves.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont.

From a title-game rematch to a pair of winning streaks, here are five things to know before Stephen F. Austin and Lamar meet in Beaumont.

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1. Stephen F. Austin Can Punch Its Playoff Ticket

The Lumberjacks can leave Beaumont knowing their postseason plans.

A win over Lamar would give Stephen F. Austin the Southland’s automatic FCS playoff bid and guarantee at least a share of the conference championship. It would be SFA’s second straight Southland title.

Lamar can make the race a whole lot more interesting.

A Cardinals victory would leave both teams 6-1 in Southland play, with Lamar holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over SFA for the automatic bid. The Cardinals would still need to navigate their final two conference games against East Texas A&M and McNeese.

2. SFA’s 19-Game Streak Meets Lamar’s Ranked-Team Record

Stephen F. Austin has spent more than a year winning regular-season football games. Lamar has spent the past three seasons making sure ranked visitors don’t win in Beaumont.

Here’s how the two streaks stack up:

SFA : 19 consecutive regular-season wins, the longest active streak in Division I football.

Lamar : A 4-0 home record against nationally ranked opponents since 2024, including a win over No. 4 South Dakota in 2025.

This season: The Lumberjacks are 9-0 overall, while the Cardinals are 4-0 at home.

SFA’s run began after an 0-2 start in 2025 and continued through its 37-6 win over Houston Christian on Oct. 31. The 19-game streak counts regular-season games; it does not include playoff results.

The Lumberjacks will try to extend it against a Lamar team that has made Provost Umphrey Stadium a tough stop for teams with a number next to their name.

3. Texas Déjà Vu: SFA Clinched Against Lamar Last Year

A Southland title and an FCS playoff berth on the line when Stephen F. Austin meets Lamar?

These two Texas teams have been here before.

Last November, the Lumberjacks beat the Cardinals 26-15 in Nacogdoches to secure the Southland championship and the conference’s automatic playoff bid.

Gavin Rutherford started at quarterback for SFA while Sam Vidlak was injured. His 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 23-7 and helped send the home crowd toward a championship celebration.

This time, the game moves to Beaumont. Rutherford is SFA’s starter, the Lumberjacks are unbeaten and Lamar gets a chance to return the favor in front of its own fans.

4. The Texas Series Goes Back To 1923

Before either team was chasing an FCS playoff berth, Lamar was already on Stephen F. Austin’s football schedule.

The Cardinals appeared on the Lumberjacks’ inaugural schedule in 1923. More than a century later, Saturday marks the 39th meeting between the Texas programs, according to SFA Athletics.

The recent history belongs to the Lumberjacks:

SFA has won four straight against Lamar.

The Lumberjacks have taken eight of the past 10 meetings.

The past two games ended 27-20 in 2024 and 26-15 in 2025, both SFA wins.

Lamar's chance to end that run comes with more than series bragging rights at stake. A win would put the Cardinals right alongside SFA in the Southland standings.

5. Lamar’s Offense Is Heating Up

If Stephen F. Austin wants to leave Beaumont with a playoff berth, it will have to slow down a Lamar offense that has found its stride.

The Cardinals have scored more than 30 points in five straight games, including a season-high 52 in their win over UT Rio Grande Valley on Oct. 31. They reached 30 points only three times during the entire 2025 season.

Quarterback Aiden McCown has thrown for 1,699 yards and rushed for 343 this season. His ability to make plays with his arm and legs has caught the attention of SFA coach Colby Carthel, who praised McCown’s leadership and scrambling ahead of the game.

The Lumberjacks’ defense is coming off a big afternoon of its own: eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss against Houston Christian. Now it faces a Lamar offense looking to keep its scoring streak—and conference title hopes—alive.

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