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IBJJF The Crown 2026: Full Card and Competitor List

By Allen Catour,

4 days ago
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IBJJF The Crown 2026: Full Card and Competitor List

The 2026 IBJJF The Crown features a 48-athlete lineup across six divisions, bringing together the biggest names in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for a stacked day of competition.

The men's card includes featherweight, middleweight, heavyweight and ultra-heavyweight divisions, while the women's competition features lightweight and super-heavyweight brackets. Each division has eight competitors, setting up a series of elimination matchups as athletes look to work their way through the field.

Mica Galvao headlines a competitive middleweight division, while Fellipe Andrew and Erich Munis are among the names to watch in the men's heavyweight and ultra-heavyweight fields. The women's divisions also feature notable competitors, including Elisabeth Clay, Sarah Galvao and Gabi Pessanha.

Watch Live

2026 IBJJF The Crown


IBJJF The Crown Men's Card

Featherweight

  • Jun Yong Cho
  • Keven Carrasco
  • João "Bisnaga" Mendes
  • Will Wilson
  • Mateo Cardona
  • Ademir Barreto
  • Sam Nagai
  • Rerisson Gabriel

Middleweight

  • Tarcisio Santos
  • José Steve
  • Leo Souza
  • Rafael Gamba
  • Mica Galvão
  • Uanderson Ferreira
  • Andy Murasaki
  • Natan Chueng

Heavyweight

  • Vinicius Liberati
  • Fellipe Andrew
  • Windson Torres
  • Leo Ferreira
  • Omar Nada
  • Davi Vetoraci
  • Nico Maglicic
  • Nolan Stuart

Ultra-Heavyweight

  • Francisco Papasidero
  • Seif-Eddine Houmine
  • Helder Rodrigues
  • Thierry Felipe
  • Alexander Sak
  • Pedro Machado
  • Matheus Vetoraci
  • Erich Munis

IBJJF The Crown Women's Card

Lightweight

  • Nikolett Kis
  • Janaina Lebre
  • Elisabeth Clay
  • Aghata Rabelo
  • Keanna Klay
  • Sabrina Gondim
  • Giovanah Oliveira
  • Sarah Galvão

Super-Heavyweight

  • Larissa Dias
  • Yara Soares
  • Hazel Butcher-Salazar
  • Ingridd Alves
  • Maria Alencar
  • Maria Ruffatto-Gilpin
  • Anabel Lopez
  • Gabi Pessanha

What To Expect At IBJJF The Crown

With 48 competitors spread across six divisions, The Crown features a deep field of talent on both the men's and women's sides. The event offers a chance for established names and rising competitors to test themselves against the best athletes in the sport.

The full card includes eight athletes in each of the six divisions, with the competition spanning four men's weight classes and two women's weight classes.

How to Live Stream 2026 IBJJF The Crown:

STREAMING: Watch the 2026 IBJJF The Crown on FloGrappling. SIGN UP TO WATCH.

On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO, & LG.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

FloGrappling Archived Footage

Video footage from the event will be archived and stored in a video library for FloGrappling subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

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