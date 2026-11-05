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IBJJF The Crown 2026: Full Card and Competitor List
By Allen Catour,4 days ago
The 2026 IBJJF The Crown features a 48-athlete lineup across six divisions, bringing together the biggest names in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for a stacked day of competition.
The men's card includes featherweight, middleweight, heavyweight and ultra-heavyweight divisions, while the women's competition features lightweight and super-heavyweight brackets. Each division has eight competitors, setting up a series of elimination matchups as athletes look to work their way through the field.
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- Who Does Mica Galvão Have In First Round? | IBJJF's The Crown Official Brackets
Mica Galvao headlines a competitive middleweight division, while Fellipe Andrew and Erich Munis are among the names to watch in the men's heavyweight and ultra-heavyweight fields. The women's divisions also feature notable competitors, including Elisabeth Clay, Sarah Galvao and Gabi Pessanha.
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2026 IBJJF The Crown
IBJJF The Crown Men's Card
Featherweight
- Jun Yong Cho
- Keven Carrasco
- João "Bisnaga" Mendes
- Will Wilson
- Mateo Cardona
- Ademir Barreto
- Sam Nagai
- Rerisson Gabriel
Middleweight
- Tarcisio Santos
- José Steve
- Leo Souza
- Rafael Gamba
- Mica Galvão
- Uanderson Ferreira
- Andy Murasaki
- Natan Chueng
Heavyweight
- Vinicius Liberati
- Fellipe Andrew
- Windson Torres
- Leo Ferreira
- Omar Nada
- Davi Vetoraci
- Nico Maglicic
- Nolan Stuart
Ultra-Heavyweight
- Francisco Papasidero
- Seif-Eddine Houmine
- Helder Rodrigues
- Thierry Felipe
- Alexander Sak
- Pedro Machado
- Matheus Vetoraci
- Erich Munis
IBJJF The Crown Women's Card
Lightweight
- Nikolett Kis
- Janaina Lebre
- Elisabeth Clay
- Aghata Rabelo
- Keanna Klay
- Sabrina Gondim
- Giovanah Oliveira
- Sarah Galvão
Super-Heavyweight
- Larissa Dias
- Yara Soares
- Hazel Butcher-Salazar
- Ingridd Alves
- Maria Alencar
- Maria Ruffatto-Gilpin
- Anabel Lopez
- Gabi Pessanha
What To Expect At IBJJF The Crown
With 48 competitors spread across six divisions, The Crown features a deep field of talent on both the men's and women's sides. The event offers a chance for established names and rising competitors to test themselves against the best athletes in the sport.
The full card includes eight athletes in each of the six divisions, with the competition spanning four men's weight classes and two women's weight classes.
How to Live Stream 2026 IBJJF The Crown:
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