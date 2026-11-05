IBJJF The Crown 2026: Full Card and Competitor List

The 2026 IBJJF The Crown features a 48-athlete lineup across six divisions, bringing together the biggest names in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for a stacked day of competition.

The men's card includes featherweight, middleweight, heavyweight and ultra-heavyweight divisions, while the women's competition features lightweight and super-heavyweight brackets. Each division has eight competitors, setting up a series of elimination matchups as athletes look to work their way through the field.

Mica Galvao headlines a competitive middleweight division, while Fellipe Andrew and Erich Munis are among the names to watch in the men's heavyweight and ultra-heavyweight fields. The women's divisions also feature notable competitors, including Elisabeth Clay, Sarah Galvao and Gabi Pessanha.

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2026 IBJJF The Crown

IBJJF The Crown Men's Card

Featherweight

Jun Yong Cho

Keven Carrasco

João "Bisnaga" Mendes

Will Wilson

Mateo Cardona

Ademir Barreto

Sam Nagai

Rerisson Gabriel

Middleweight

Tarcisio Santos

José Steve

Leo Souza

Rafael Gamba

Mica Galvão

Uanderson Ferreira

Andy Murasaki

Natan Chueng

Heavyweight

Vinicius Liberati

Fellipe Andrew

Windson Torres

Leo Ferreira

Omar Nada

Davi Vetoraci

Nico Maglicic

Nolan Stuart

Ultra-Heavyweight

Francisco Papasidero

Seif-Eddine Houmine

Helder Rodrigues

Thierry Felipe

Alexander Sak

Pedro Machado

Matheus Vetoraci

Erich Munis

IBJJF The Crown Women's Card

Lightweight

Nikolett Kis

Janaina Lebre

Elisabeth Clay

Aghata Rabelo

Keanna Klay

Sabrina Gondim

Giovanah Oliveira

Sarah Galvão

Super-Heavyweight

Larissa Dias

Yara Soares

Hazel Butcher-Salazar

Ingridd Alves

Maria Alencar

Maria Ruffatto-Gilpin

Anabel Lopez

Gabi Pessanha

What To Expect At IBJJF The Crown

With 48 competitors spread across six divisions, The Crown features a deep field of talent on both the men's and women's sides. The event offers a chance for established names and rising competitors to test themselves against the best athletes in the sport.

The full card includes eight athletes in each of the six divisions, with the competition spanning four men's weight classes and two women's weight classes.

How to Live Stream 2026 IBJJF The Crown:

STREAMING: Watch the 2026 IBJJF The Crown on FloGrappling. SIGN UP TO WATCH.

On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO, & LG.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

FloGrappling Archived Footage

Video footage from the event will be archived and stored in a video library for FloGrappling subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

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