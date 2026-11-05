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Scotland's Club Stars Chase First All Blacks Win: Scotland vs. New Zealand Lineups
By Ajay Shah,4 days ago
Scotland’s biggest club names are coming together for one of the country’s biggest challenges: a first-ever Test victory over the New Zealand All Blacks.
Captain Sione Tuipulotu leads a Scotland starting lineup featuring 10 Glasgow Warriors players against New Zealand on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh.
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The Nations Championship matchup also brings together stars from Edinburgh, Bath, Toulonnais and Stade Toulousain as Scotland looks to make history on home soil.
The All Blacks have named an experienced side of their own, with Jordie Barrett returning from injury and Will Jordan, Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie among the starters.
Here are the confirmed lineups, kickoff details and what’s at stake for Saturday’s Nations Championship matchup.
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Scotland vs. All Blacks Kickoff Time
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
- Kickoff: 9:10 a.m. ET
- Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield
- Location: Edinburgh, Scotland
- Competition: Nations Championship, Round 4
Scotland Lineup vs. All Blacks
Starting XV
Rory Sutherland — Glasgow Warriors
Ewan Ashman — Edinburgh Rugby
Zander Fagerson — Glasgow Warriors
Gregor Brown — Glasgow Warriors
Scott Cummings — Glasgow Warriors
Matt Fagerson — Glasgow Warriors
Rory Darge — Glasgow Warriors (vice-captain)
Jack Dempsey — Toshiba Brave Lupus
Ben White — Toulon
Finn Russell — Bath Rugby
Jamie Dobie — Glasgow Warriors
Sione Tuipulotu — Glasgow Warriors (captain)
Huw Jones — Toulon
Kyle Steyn — Glasgow Warriors (vice-captain)
Kyle Rowe — Glasgow Warriors
Replacements
Gregor Hiddleston — Glasgow Warriors
Pierre Schoeman — Edinburgh Rugby
Will Hurd — Leicester Tigers
Max Williamson — Glasgow Warriors
Josh Bayliss — Bath Rugby
George Horne — Glasgow Warriors
Tom Jordan — Bristol Bears
Blair Kinghorn — Toulouse
All Blacks Lineup vs. Scotland
Starting XV
Ethan de Groot — Highlanders
Codie Taylor — Crusaders (captain)
Fletcher Newell — Crusaders
Scott Barrett — Crusaders
Fabian Holland — Highlanders
Tupou Vaa’i — Chiefs
Peter Lakai — Hurricanes
Wallace Sititi — Chiefs
Cam Roigard — Hurricanes
Damian McKenzie — Chiefs
Josh Moorby — Hurricanes
Jordie Barrett — Hurricanes
Quinn Tupaea — Chiefs
Will Jordan — Crusaders
Beauden Barrett — Blues
Replacements
Asafo Aumua — Hurricanes
George Bower — Crusaders
Pasilio Tosi — Hurricanes
Christian Lio-Willie — Crusaders
Anton Segner — Blues
Cortez Ratima — Chiefs
Timoci Tavatavanawai — Highlanders
Rieko Ioane — Blues
Glasgow Warriors Lead Scotland’s Lineup
The Glasgow Warriors’ influence on Scotland’s matchday squad extends from the front row to the back three.
Tuipulotu captains his country from inside center, while Glasgow teammates Rowe, Steyn and Dobie start at fullback and on the wings. In the pack, Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge bring the Warriors’ total to 10 starters.
Gregor Hiddleston, Max Williamson and George Horne are also among the replacements, giving Glasgow 13 players in the matchday 23.
The Warriors rose to No. 1 in the latest FloRugby Club Power Rankings after defeating the Lions while several Scotland internationals were away on national-team duty.
Scotland’s Club Stars Come Together
While Glasgow provides the largest group, Coach Gregor Townsend’s squad brings together players from clubs across several competitions.
Edinburgh hooker Ewan Ashman starts in the front row, with club teammate Pierre Schoeman available off the bench. Bath Rugby fly-half Finn Russell partners RC Toulonnais scrum-half Ben White, while White’s club teammate Huw Jones joins Tuipulotu in midfield.
Toulouse fullback Blair Kinghorn is among the replacements after Rowe was selected to start. Bath’s Josh Bayliss, Leicester Tigers prop Will Hurd and Bristol Bears back Tom Jordan also give Scotland options from the bench.
Where Are Scotland And The All Blacks In The World Rugby Rankings?
Saturday’s matchup brings together two of the top six men’s international teams in the world.
New Zealand enters the week ranked No. 2 in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings with 92.27 rating points, just behind No. 1 South Africa at 93.09.
Scotland sits at No. 6 with 84.78 points.
The World Rugby Rankings measure national teams across international competition. Teams can gain or lose rating points based on results, with the amount affected by factors including the opponents’ existing ratings and the margin of victory.
For a closer look at the teams heading toward the next World Cup, see FloRugby’s World Rugby rankings for the 24 qualified nations.
How To Watch Scotland vs. All Blacks In The United States
Scotland vs. New Zealand will stream in the United States on RugbyPass TV. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Fans can follow many of Scotland’s internationals during the club season on FloRugby, including players from Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby in the United Rugby Championship, Bath Rugby in the Gallagher PREM and Toulon and Toulouse in the Top 14.
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