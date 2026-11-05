Scotland's Club Stars Chase First All Blacks Win: Scotland vs. New Zealand Lineups

Scotland’s biggest club names are coming together for one of the country’s biggest challenges: a first-ever Test victory over the New Zealand All Blacks.

Captain Sione Tuipulotu leads a Scotland starting lineup featuring 10 Glasgow Warriors players against New Zealand on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

The Nations Championship matchup also brings together stars from Edinburgh, Bath, Toulonnais and Stade Toulousain as Scotland looks to make history on home soil.

The All Blacks have named an experienced side of their own, with Jordie Barrett returning from injury and Will Jordan, Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie among the starters.

Here are the confirmed lineups, kickoff details and what’s at stake for Saturday’s Nations Championship matchup.

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2026 Glasgow Warriors vs Benetton Rugby

Scotland vs. All Blacks Kickoff Time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 Kickoff: 9:10 a.m. ET

9:10 a.m. ET Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland Competition: Nations Championship, Round 4

Scotland Lineup vs. All Blacks

Starting XV

Rory Sutherland — Glasgow Warriors Ewan Ashman — Edinburgh Rugby Zander Fagerson — Glasgow Warriors Gregor Brown — Glasgow Warriors Scott Cummings — Glasgow Warriors Matt Fagerson — Glasgow Warriors Rory Darge — Glasgow Warriors (vice-captain) Jack Dempsey — Toshiba Brave Lupus Ben White — Toulon Finn Russell — Bath Rugby Jamie Dobie — Glasgow Warriors Sione Tuipulotu — Glasgow Warriors (captain) Huw Jones — Toulon Kyle Steyn — Glasgow Warriors (vice-captain) Kyle Rowe — Glasgow Warriors

Replacements

Gregor Hiddleston — Glasgow Warriors Pierre Schoeman — Edinburgh Rugby Will Hurd — Leicester Tigers Max Williamson — Glasgow Warriors Josh Bayliss — Bath Rugby George Horne — Glasgow Warriors Tom Jordan — Bristol Bears Blair Kinghorn — Toulouse

All Blacks Lineup vs. Scotland

Starting XV

Ethan de Groot — Highlanders Codie Taylor — Crusaders (captain) Fletcher Newell — Crusaders Scott Barrett — Crusaders Fabian Holland — Highlanders Tupou Vaa’i — Chiefs Peter Lakai — Hurricanes Wallace Sititi — Chiefs Cam Roigard — Hurricanes Damian McKenzie — Chiefs Josh Moorby — Hurricanes Jordie Barrett — Hurricanes Quinn Tupaea — Chiefs Will Jordan — Crusaders Beauden Barrett — Blues

Replacements

Asafo Aumua — Hurricanes George Bower — Crusaders Pasilio Tosi — Hurricanes Christian Lio-Willie — Crusaders Anton Segner — Blues Cortez Ratima — Chiefs Timoci Tavatavanawai — Highlanders Rieko Ioane — Blues

Glasgow Warriors Lead Scotland’s Lineup

The Glasgow Warriors’ influence on Scotland’s matchday squad extends from the front row to the back three.

Tuipulotu captains his country from inside center, while Glasgow teammates Rowe, Steyn and Dobie start at fullback and on the wings. In the pack, Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge bring the Warriors’ total to 10 starters.

Gregor Hiddleston, Max Williamson and George Horne are also among the replacements, giving Glasgow 13 players in the matchday 23.

The Warriors rose to No. 1 in the latest FloRugby Club Power Rankings after defeating the Lions while several Scotland internationals were away on national-team duty.

Scotland’s Club Stars Come Together

While Glasgow provides the largest group, Coach Gregor Townsend’s squad brings together players from clubs across several competitions.

Edinburgh hooker Ewan Ashman starts in the front row, with club teammate Pierre Schoeman available off the bench. Bath Rugby fly-half Finn Russell partners RC Toulonnais scrum-half Ben White, while White’s club teammate Huw Jones joins Tuipulotu in midfield.

Toulouse fullback Blair Kinghorn is among the replacements after Rowe was selected to start. Bath’s Josh Bayliss, Leicester Tigers prop Will Hurd and Bristol Bears back Tom Jordan also give Scotland options from the bench.

Where Are Scotland And The All Blacks In The World Rugby Rankings?

Saturday’s matchup brings together two of the top six men’s international teams in the world.

New Zealand enters the week ranked No. 2 in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings with 92.27 rating points, just behind No. 1 South Africa at 93.09.

Scotland sits at No. 6 with 84.78 points.

The World Rugby Rankings measure national teams across international competition. Teams can gain or lose rating points based on results, with the amount affected by factors including the opponents’ existing ratings and the margin of victory.

For a closer look at the teams heading toward the next World Cup, see FloRugby’s World Rugby rankings for the 24 qualified nations.

How To Watch Scotland vs. All Blacks In The United States

Scotland vs. New Zealand will stream in the United States on RugbyPass TV. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Fans can follow many of Scotland’s internationals during the club season on FloRugby, including players from Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby in the United Rugby Championship, Bath Rugby in the Gallagher PREM and Toulon and Toulouse in the Top 14.

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