What Were The Best Races In Brooks XC History?

Athletes have always deservedly taken center stage, but in cross country, the racing itself can sometimes get lost in the shuffle of record-breaking performances and fast times. Yet throughout the history of the Brooks XC Championships, certain races lead the pack as especially memorable.

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Sara (Hall) Bei’s Crazy 2000 Comeback

At the three quarter mile mark, Sara Bei was out of it. Down far behind the pack in 32nd place, Bei’s season was on the verge of coming to a close. She had made it to the National Championship — nothing to shake a stick at — but her season was ending without hardware.

But Bei didn’t get that memo. The California native picked up the pace, slowly overtaking runners one by one, which was remarkable for a runner who was not expected to be in the lead pack with some of the higher-profile names in contention.

Bei worked her way into second place with a mile left.

She then set her sights on Anita Siraki, who had been at the front of the pack for most of the race. Bei eventually caught her and outkicked her down the final stretch. For a competition that has traditionally had few comebacks, Bei’s race has gone down in legend.

Megan Goethals’ Overcome’s Late Deficit in Pouring Rain in 2009

With the National Cross Country Championship usually taking place in San Diego, sunny skies and green hills are usually in the forecast. However, in 2009, dark clouds canopied the course as a downpour soaked the field.

Two of those runners were Megan Goethals and Chelsey Sveinsson. The twosome fought back and forth the entire race as the lead pairing, but Sveinsson began to pull away to a 15-meter lead with about 800m left in the race.

Goethals didn’t back down, storming back to close the gap. As they approached the finish line, Goethals found a little extra and crossed the finish line just centimeters before Sveinsson, who fell over at the finishing mark. Both girls were clocked at 17:07, but Goethals’ photo finish makes this a classic.

Timothy Moore’s Historic 2001 Finish

Following the Dathan Ritzenheim and Alan Webb era, the Foot Locker Cross Country Championship, and the high school cross country world in general, was eager to see what came next. Insert the closest men’s race at that point in the competition’s history.

Tim Moore and Bobby Lockhart dueled the entire length of the Orlando, Florida course. The two seniors were both undefeated entering the national race, pitting two of the finest runners in the country against each other, and it lived up to the billing.

Moore, Lockhart and even North Carolina’s Milos Mitric got into the mix and traded blows for the duration of the race. Lockhart started to ever so slightly pull ahead, but Moore found a third gear and gapped Lockhart at the final 50 meters, finishing just 1.14 seconds ahead and announcing a new era at the National High School Cross Country Championships.

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