Springboks Star Malcolm Marx Signs With Bulls In Blockbuster Move

The Vodacom Bulls are bringing one of rugby’s biggest stars back to South Africa.

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx has signed a long-term deal with the Bulls and will join the United Rugby Championship club in July 2027, the team announced Thursday.

Marx, the 2025 World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year, will arrive in Pretoria after completing the 2026-27 season with Japan’s Kubota Spears.

The 32-year-old is a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks, having been part of South Africa’s championship squads in 2019 and 2023.

Marx has earned 94 test caps and scored 29 tries for the Springboks, the most by a forward in team history.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join such a historic and respected club as the Vodacom Bulls next season,” Marx said in the club’s announcement.

Watch Live

2026 Fidelity SecureDrive Lions vs Vodacom Bulls

Malcolm Marx Reunites With Johan Ackermann At Bulls

The move will reunite Marx with Bulls coach Johan Ackermann, who coached him during their time together on the Lions.

Marx emerged as a star with the Johannesburg club and helped the Lions reach three consecutive Super Rugby finals from 2016 to 2018. Now, the hooker and his former coach will work together again at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls are also bringing another familiar face back to South Africa. Fellow Springboks forward Kwagga Smith, who played alongside Marx at the Lions under Ackermann, signed a three-year deal with the Pretoria club in October. Like Marx, Smith is a two-time Rugby World Cup winner.

What Malcolm Marx Brings To The Bulls

Marx gives the Bulls an experienced international hooker who can make an impact across the field. Along with his set-piece responsibilities, he is known for his physical ball-carrying and ability to win turnovers at the breakdown.

His performances earned him World Rugby’s top men’s individual honor in 2025, a year in which he helped the Springboks claim a second consecutive Rugby Championship title. Marx scored twice against Argentina in the title-clinching victory at Twickenham.

Before the Bulls confirmed his signing, Marx said family circumstances played a part in his decision to leave Japan and return to South Africa after the 2026-27 season.

For Bulls supporters, the wait for his arrival will last until next summer. Once he joins, Marx will add another decorated Springbok to a team aiming to compete for silverware in the URC.

Subscribe To Watch Rugby All Year Long With A FloRugby Annual Subscription

A FloRugby annual subscription gives fans access to rugby throughout the year, with competitions including PREM Rugby, TOP 14, the United Rugby Championship, the EPCR Challenge Cup and the Investec Champions Cup.

Can I Watch Rugby All Year On FloRugby?

Yes. FloRugby offers live and on-demand coverage throughout the year. Competition availability depends on your location and broadcasting rights.

What Rugby Competitions Are On FloRugby?

FloRugby carries club and international rugby, along with select age-grade and collegiate events. Visit the FloRugby schedule for the latest listings and availability.

Where Can I Find Rugby News, Schedules And Results?

Visit FloRugby for news, match previews, lineups, rankings, transfers, schedules, results and standings.

Join The Rugby Conversation On FloRugby Social