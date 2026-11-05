Cristiana Watch: These Are The Best Games To Watch In Week 10 Of College Football

With every game played, we get closer to seeing the NCAA Division II and III Championship trophies lifted by the most deserving teams in the nation. Until then, it's our job to watch those teams fight tooth and nail for their chance to raise hardware.

As the regular season winds down, each game feels more important. Several teams are playing for their conference title, while others are just trying to earn a winning record. Whatever the case, we can count on one thing: (at least) 60 minutes of football. Here are my picks for Week 10 of D2 and D3 football on FloCollege.

This is quite possibly the Division 3 game of the year. Going into the 2026 season, everyone predicted Mount Union to roll through the season, occupying the top spots in conference and national rankings. However, their season has not gone as well as they may have hoped; they are 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference Football (OAC). Baldwin Wallace, on the other hand, has been perfect in 2026. They sport an 8-0 record with six wins in conference play.

The battle between Baldwin Wallace and Mount Union dates all the way back to 1896, with the Purple Raiders holding the lead 40-21-1. Baldwin Wallace has not had a win in the series since 1994, which is also the last time the Yellow Jackets were named OAC Champions.

This top-15 matchup could be the best GLIAC game of the year. I know what you’re thinking: But Cristiana, Ferris State isn’t playing! Well, it turns out you don’t always need the No. 1 team to put on a show.

The No. 12-ranked Davenport Panthers travel up to Houghton, Mich. (which, for my non-Midwesterners, is in the Upper Peninsula) to take on the No. 15 Michigan Tech Huskies. Both of these teams have just one GLIAC loss to their name: Ferris State. They match up fairly evenly on paper, but it will all come down to what each team puts on the field.

Tune in to the battle on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 12 p.m. ET on FloCollege.

Midwestern State finally moved into the FloCollege D2 Football Top 25 - hooray! Maybe they can celebrate with a Week 10 win over UT Permian Basin.

The two Lone Star Conference opponents sit at second and third in the conference standings. The Mustangs have gone 6-1 in the conference and 7-2 overall, while the Falcons post a 5-2 LSC record with one additional win and loss overall.

The matchup will be pretty even: MSU ranks first in offensive scoring (44.3 ppg), UTPB ranks first in defensive scoring (23.2 ppg); MSU ranks first in offense (544.6 ypg, 4,901 total), UTPB ranks first in defense (370.1 ypg, 3,331 total)…you get the point.

The Lone Star showdown takes place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. CT in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Assumption is perfect in the NE10 while Franklin Pierce is just one game away from sharing the title.

The Ravens sit just beneath the Greyhounds in just about every team statistic aside from passing offense and punting. This game will be nothing less than competitive, as it carries weight in determining the NE10 title.

I’m not watching this game for the competition. I’m watching it to see records get broken.

No. 1 Ferris State enters Week 10 with a 39-game win streak. If they take down winless Wayne State (MI), they will tie the NCAA Division II football record for most consecutive wins. Grand Valley State currently holds the record with 40 wins before losing in the early 2000s.

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