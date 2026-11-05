Buffalo Takes First Step Toward Major League Rugby Team In 2028

Buffalo could have a Major League Rugby team in 2028 after the league signed a letter of intent with an ownership group led by Joe DiPasquale and Mark Winokur.

MLR announced the agreement Nov. 5, designating the group as an expansion candidate for the 2028 season. The letter of intent is the first formal step in the league’s expansion process.

The bid has support from Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan and New York state Assemblyman Bill Conrad. The group still needs to finalize its ownership, venue and business plans as it pursues a place in the league.

When Could Buffalo Join Major League Rugby?

The Buffalo group is targeting the 2028 season, but MLR has not awarded the city a franchise. Over the coming months, the group will work with the league to complete its plans.

DiPasquale, CEO of Buffalo Thunderbolts Rugby Club, said completing the investment group and venue plans are the next priorities.

“Signing this letter of intent is an important step,” DiPasquale said. “Our focus now is finalizing the rest of our investment group and venue plans, so Buffalo is ready to bid for 2028.”

Buffalo Rugby Bid Draws Local And State Support

DiPasquale cited Buffalo’s 60-year history of club rugby as the group looks to bring a professional team to the city.

Ryan backed the effort, pointing to the opportunity to introduce more fans to the sport.

“I’m proud to support Joe DiPasquale and Mark Winokur’s efforts to bring an expansion team to Buffalo,” Ryan said. “This is an opportunity to build on our city’s proud sports tradition, introduce more people to rugby, and give our fans another team to rally behind.”

Conrad’s support comes with personal ties to rugby. He said he played at SUNY Fredonia, founded the Kenmore Rugby Club and spent years coaching children in the sport.

“I embrace any opportunity to introduce more of the world to the sport, and Buffalo offers an already strong base of rugby players, boosters, and fans,” Conrad said.

MLR Targets 12 Teams By 2031 Rugby World Cup

Buffalo’s bid is part of MLR’s goal to reach 12 teams by the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup, which will be held in the United States. The league launched in 2018 and currently has five teams.

MLR co-president Alex Magleby highlighted Buffalo’s fan base and connections beyond the U.S. border as the league considers the market.

“Buffalo is a great sports city led by fiercely loyal and passionate fans, with deep rugby roots and a unique cross-border reach into Canada,” Magleby said. “Joe and Mark have done serious work already, and we look forward to seeing their full plan come to fruition in the coming months.”

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