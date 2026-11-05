5 Players To Know Before Davenport vs. Michigan Tech | GLIAC Football

Five standout players, two Top 15 teams and major Division II playoff implications set the stage as No. 12 Davenport (8-1) travels to No. 15 Michigan Tech (7-2) for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) showdown at Kearly Stadium in Houghton, Michigan.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, with the game streaming on FloCollege.

Both teams have fallen to No. 1 Ferris State in recent weeks, but neither went down without a fight. Michigan Tech lost 27-20, while Davenport came up short in a 23-14 battle.

Now, with postseason positioning on the line, the two ranked GLIAC contenders meet in a rematch of Michigan Tech's narrow 16-14 victory last season.

Saturday's showdown features plenty of individual firepower. Here are five players who could make the difference when the Panthers and Huskies collide.

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2026 Davenport vs Michigan Tech

1. Cephus Harris, RB, Davenport

Michigan Tech held Davenport to just 55 rushing yards in last year's 16-14 victory. Slowing down the Panthers' ground game this time could prove considerably harder.

Cephus Harris enters Saturday with 1,749 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns through nine games, averaging 194.3 yards per contest. He's averaging 7.8 yards per carry and has added 143 receiving yards and another touchdown.

Harris has accounted for 24 touchdowns this season, making him the centerpiece of an offense averaging 322.3 rushing yards per game.

If Davenport hopes to avenge last year's defeat, Harris will likely have plenty to do with it.

2. Elliott Larner, QB, Michigan Tech

Michigan Tech has found success using two quarterbacks in different roles, with Elliott Larner providing much of the damage on the ground.

Larner began the season as the Huskies' primary passer, but Alex Bueno has taken over most of the passing responsibilities since October. Bueno leads Michigan Tech with 872 passing yards and seven touchdowns, while Larner has thrown for 530 yards and five scores.

Despite the shift, Larner remains one of the Huskies' most dangerous offensive weapons. He leads the team with 660 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, scoring at least twice on the ground in seven of nine games.

Davenport's defense has allowed just four rushing touchdowns all season, setting up an intriguing battle against a quarterback who has scored four times as many himself.





3. Abram Larner, WR, Michigan Tech

While Elliott Larner creates problems on the ground, Abram Larner gives the Huskies a big-play weapon through the air.

The Michigan Tech receiver leads the team with 42 receptions for 666 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He's averaging 15.9 yards per catch and has a season-long reception of 72 yards.

Abram is dangerous beyond the passing game, too. He has 98 rushing yards, a 74-yard punt return touchdown and an 80-yard kickoff return this season.

Against a Davenport defense allowing just 152.8 passing yards per game, Michigan Tech may need Abram to deliver another explosive play.

4. Jaxson Engelberg, DL, Davenport

Davenport's defense has spent plenty of time in opposing backfields this season, and Jaxson Engelberg has been one of the biggest reasons.

The Panthers defensive lineman has recorded 11 tackles for loss and six sacks, leading Davenport in both categories. His tackles for loss have cost opposing offenses 72 yards, including 55 on sacks.

Engelberg also has four quarterback hurries.

Michigan Tech's Elliott Larner has scored 16 rushing touchdowns, making the battle between the Huskies' mobile quarterback and Davenport's defensive front one of Saturday's most interesting matchups.

5. Chase Koch, LB, Michigan Tech

If anyone is going to slow down Cephus Harris, Michigan Tech linebacker Chase Koch should be heavily involved.

Koch leads the Huskies with 95 total tackles, including 43 solo stops, through nine games. He's also recorded seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

He's averaging 10.6 tackles per game and leads the GLIAC in total tackles entering Week 10.

Koch faces one of his toughest assignments yet against Harris and a Davenport offense averaging more than 320 rushing yards per game. His ability to make stops near the line of scrimmage could determine whether Michigan Tech can repeat last year's defensive success against the Panthers.

How To Watch Davenport vs. Michigan Tech Football

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Kearly Stadium, Houghton, Michigan

Kearly Stadium, Houghton, Michigan Streaming: FloCollege and the FloSports app

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2026 Davenport vs Michigan Tech

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