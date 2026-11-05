30 Years Of Heartbreak: 5 Things To Know About Baldwin Wallace vs. Mount Union

Thirty straight losses. Thirty-five years without an outright conference championship. One game that could change it all.

No. 12 Baldwin Wallace (8-0) travels to Mount Union (6-2) on Saturday, Nov. 7, with the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) championship at stake and a chance to make history in front of a national streaming audience.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Kehres Stadium in Alliance, Ohio. The game will stream live on FloCollege and air on the FloSports Channel through Amazon Prime Video.

The Yellow Jackets are chasing their first victory over Mount Union since 1994, while the Purple Raiders are fighting to extend their streak of nine consecutive OAC championships to 10.

Here are five things to know before Baldwin Wallace vs. Mount Union Football on Nov. 7.

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2026 Baldwin Wallace vs Mount Union

1. Can Baldwin Wallace Finally End 30 Straight Losses To Mount Union?

Mount Union has dominated this rivalry for more than three decades, winning 30 consecutive meetings against Baldwin Wallace.

The Yellow Jackets' last victory came Oct. 15, 1994, when they defeated Mount Union 23-10. The Purple Raiders have controlled the series ever since, building a 41-21-1 all-time advantage.

Some of those losses have been particularly painful.

In 2022, Baldwin Wallace appeared poised to end the streak before Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk connected with Wayne Ruby Jr. on a 48-yard Hail Mary as time expired, giving the Purple Raiders a 23-21 victory and the OAC championship.

Now undefeated through eight games, Baldwin Wallace gets another opportunity to rewrite the rivalry's history.

2. An OAC Championship 35 Years In The Making

For Baldwin Wallace, Saturday represents more than ending a losing streak.

A victory would clinch Baldwin Wallace's first OAC championship since 1994 and its first outright conference title since 1991. Unlike conferences that hold a championship game, the OAC awards its title based on regular-season standings.

Baldwin Wallace enters at 6-0 in conference play, while Mount Union sits at 5-1. The Purple Raiders have won nine consecutive OAC championships and are chasing a 10th.

Mount Union still controls a path to the conference's automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth, but it needs to defeat Baldwin Wallace and then Otterbein in its regular-season finale.

3. Two Of The OAC's Most Explosive Offenses Prepare To Collide

Saturday's matchup features the two highest-scoring offenses in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Baldwin Wallace leads the OAC with 51.8 points per game, while Mount Union ranks second at 42.9.

The Purple Raiders lead the conference in total offense at 533 yards per game, just ahead of Baldwin Wallace's 490.5.

But the biggest statistical battle might happen on the ground.

Baldwin Wallace averages a conference-best 232 rushing yards per game, while Mount Union boasts the OAC's top rushing defense, surrendering only 78.8 yards per contest.

Something will have to give when the Yellow Jackets' rushing attack meets a defense that has made running the football difficult all season.

4. Charlie Bubonics And Players To Watch

Both teams enter Saturday with offensive playmakers coming off impressive Week 9 performances. Here are four players to watch:

Baldwin Wallace

QB Charlie Bubonics: Threw four touchdowns in a 66-13 win over Wilmington, bringing his season total to 31 and breaking Geoff Helmlinger's school record of 27 set in 1998.

RB George Linberger: Rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns against Wilmington, giving the Yellow Jackets another dangerous offensive weapon.

Mount Union

QB Mikey Maloney: Threw four touchdowns and rushed for two more in Mount Union's 58-14 victory over Ohio Northern.

WR Brayden Harris: The freshman caught seven passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio Northern, setting a career high in receiving yards.

With both offenses capable of putting up big numbers, these four players could be decisive in Saturday's OAC showdown.

5. Baldwin Wallace vs. Mount Union Makes Division III Streaming History

Saturday's matchup won't just have major implications for the OAC standings. It also marks a notable moment for Division III football coverage.

Baldwin Wallace vs. Mount Union will become just the second NCAA Division III football game featured on the FloSports FAST Channel through Amazon Prime Video.

The broadcast gives the undefeated Yellow Jackets and the Purple Raiders additional national exposure as they compete for conference supremacy.

Fans can watch the game live through two streaming options:

FloCollege: Stream the matchup through FloCollege and the FloSports app.

Amazon Prime Video: Open Prime Video, select Live TV, navigate to Sports and find the FloSports Channel. The channel is free and ad-supported.

With a championship on the line, a decades-long losing streak at stake and a record-setting quarterback leading the undefeated visitors, Saturday's matchup has plenty to offer Division III football fans.

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2026 Baldwin Wallace vs Mount Union

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