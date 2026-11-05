When Are The 2026 NCAA Volleyball Selection Shows? DI, DII And DIII Dates and Times

The 2026 NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Shows begin Nov. 15, with Division II, Division III and Division I preparing to reveal their 64-team national championship brackets.

Each division will announce its tournament field in November before crowning a national champion in December.

Here's when each NCAA Volleyball Selection Show takes place, how to watch and when the tournaments begin.

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When Are The 2026 NCAA Volleyball Selection Shows?

Division II: Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on NCAA.com.

Division III: Monday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT) on NCAA.com.

Division I: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT) on ESPN.

Each Selection Show will reveal the 64-team NCAA Tournament bracket, including first-round matchups and postseason destinations.

When Is The NCAA D2 Volleyball Selection Show?

The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Selection Show takes place Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on NCAA.

The 64-team tournament features eight regional brackets, with regional champions advancing to the national quarterfinals.

Key dates:

Nov. 15: Selection Show

Nov. 19: NCAA Tournament begins

Dec. 3–5: National quarterfinals, semifinals and championship in Kansas City, Missouri

When Is The NCAA D3 Volleyball Selection Show?

The NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Selection Show takes place Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.

The 64-team tournament begins with regional competition before the final eight teams advance to Pittsburgh for the national championship rounds.

Key dates:

Nov. 16: Selection Show

Nov. 19–21: Regional competition

Dec. 2–5: National quarterfinals, semifinals and championship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When Is The NCAA D1 Volleyball Selection Show?

The NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Selection Show airs Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The 64-team bracket includes 31 automatic qualifiers and 33 at-large selections.

Key dates:

Nov. 29: Selection Show

Dec. 3–5: First and second rounds

Dec. 10–13: Regional semifinals and finals

Dec. 17: National semifinals in San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 20: NCAA Division I national championship in San Antonio

How To Watch College Volleyball On FloCollege

FloCollege streams NCAA college volleyball throughout the season, including Division II and Division III action.

Sign up to watch college volleyball on FloCollege.

Fans can also watch on the FloSports app, available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other supported devices.

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