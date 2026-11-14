Florissant’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for leadership and customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Florissant, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, team leadership, and hiring. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership, can work nights/weekends, and want promotion-from-within growth, benefits, and paid training.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Florissant, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store, from sales and profit goals to hiring, coaching, and scheduling. Best for experienced leaders with 3–5 years as a Store Manager who want full ownership of results plus benefits, 401(k), and career growth.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Florissant, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers in-store and by phone with auto parts lookups, sales, and returns, and support daily store tasks. Offers competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with contributions day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, tuition help, and strong promote-from-within culture; bilingual applicants encouraged.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 12950 New Halls Ferry Rd, Florissant, MO 63033

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store with opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and supervising associates. Good if you want part-time retail leadership, can lift up to 55 lbs, and like a mix of customer service and hands-on work, with access to health, retirement, and education benefits.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.