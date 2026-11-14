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🔧 Florissant, MO Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Florissant has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like keeping buildings, cars, and grounds in top shape.
Here are a few solid options hiring locally:
Maintenance Coordinator – Multifamily Housing
- Employer: Broad Management Group LLC
- Location: Florissant, MO
- Type: Full-time, on-site, 8-hour shifts
- Pay: Competitive salary with benefits (exact amount not listed)
Support the day-to-day maintenance of an apartment community: track work orders, schedule vendors, help with inspections, and keep common areas and curb appeal looking sharp. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with residents and vendors, and don’t mind walking units and common areas.
Note: This role is also listed on LinkedIn, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.
Auto Detailer
- Employer: Caliber Collision
- Location: Florissant, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $17–$20 per hour, weekly pay, overtime eligible
Clean and prep vehicles before they go back to customers, plus help shuttle cars and people as needed. Comes with benefits from day one, paid vacation and holidays, and training that can grow into a long-term collision repair career.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.