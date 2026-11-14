Florissant’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospitals to home visits to senior living. If you’re in patient care and want steady work close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: Florissant, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Community-based role focused on prevention, cleanings, perio therapy, and digital X-rays. You’ll work with diverse patients, use modern tech, and help with outreach and oral health education.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS) (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.)

(on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.) Location: St. Louis County, MO (covers all Florissant ZIPs)

Type: Per diem / contract (listed as internship)

Compensation: Potential $2,400–$10,000/month, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment (no guaranteed minimum)

Home and virtual assessment role where you spend about an hour with each member, focusing on chronic conditions, gaps in care, and keeping people out of the hospital. Flexible slots (about 37 hours/month), 401(k) eligibility, and autonomy for experienced NPs comfortable working remotely.

Employer: Christian Hospital and Northwest HealthCare (BJC)

Location: Outpatient Therapy at Northwest Healthcare, 1150 Graham Rd, Florissant, MO 63031

Type: Full-time, days, no weekends

Salary: Not listed

1:1 outpatient caseload in a free‑standing clinic with mentorship from a seasoned rehab team. Great fit for new or experienced PTs who want a supportive, patient‑centered environment plus strong BJC benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, tuition help).

Employer: Lakeview Post Acute

Location: Florissant, MO

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

PRN role providing respiratory therapy, assessment, and treatment for patients with pulmonary issues in an acute/subacute setting. Good option if you want flexible hours and already hold a current Respiratory Care Practitioner license plus BLS/ACLS.

Employer: StoneBridge Senior Living

Location: Florissant, MO

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a senior living community, focused on meds, treatments, and supervising care for residents. Offers PTO, health benefits, 401(k), holiday pay, flexible scheduling, and tuition reimbursement in a long‑term care setting.

Employer: StoneBridge Senior Living

Location: Florissant, MO

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift CNA role helping residents with daily living, transfers, meals, and basic care in a team-focused senior community. Requires active CNA status; offers PTO, health benefits, 401(k), holiday pay, and training/tuition support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Florissant tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.