🚌 Florissant, MO Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Florissant has some solid driving and auto shop roles right now, especially if you like staying active and working with cars.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Florissant, MO

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile and $1,000 sign-on bonus (must work through 12/24/2026 for payout)

and (must work through for payout) Deliver packages around town in your own car, stay moving all shift, and get paid weekly. Great fit if you want short-term work, don’t mind lifting up to 70 lbs, and can work some Saturdays and holidays.

Employer: Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Location: Florissant, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$45.00/hour (flag rate) with 30 guaranteed hours/week

Full-service tech role doing diagnostics, repairs, inspections, and maintenance at a busy shop. Ideal if you’re ASE certified or have 5+ years’ experience, want steady hours, and like the idea of benefits and a 401(k).

Employer: Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Location: Florissant, MO

Type: Full-time

Hands-on job mounting, balancing, and rotating tires, plus basic maintenance and shop support. Good entry path if you have a driver’s license, can handle physical work, and want to grow in the auto service world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and opens a door you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.