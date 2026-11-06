Epic Universe to Open Frankenstein-Themed Indoor Coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday, November 5, that a new indoor roller coaster is coming to the Dark Universe section of Epic Universe, expanding the park’s collection of attractions inspired by Universal’s classic movie monsters. The new ride will be located next to the popular Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment attraction. Universal confirmed that construction is already underway, although an official opening date has not been announced.

The upcoming roller coaster will feature an entirely new storyline based on Universal’s legendary monster franchise, which includes Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, the Wolf Man and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. According to Universal, the attraction will provide another immersive experience within Dark Universe, one of Epic Universe’s five themed worlds. The company has not disclosed the ride’s name, track layout, speed or specific characters that will appear in the experience.

Dark Universe opened alongside Epic Universe on May 22, 2025, introducing visitors to the fictional village of Darkmoor, where sinister experiments and supernatural creatures dominate the landscape. Its signature attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, takes guests inside Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s attempt to control legendary monsters goes disastrously wrong. The attraction features sophisticated robotic figures and motion-based ride technology and received the 2025 Golden Ticket Award for Best Dark Ride.

The new indoor coaster will become the third major ride within Dark Universe, joining Monsters Unchained and Curse of the Werewolf, a spinning family roller coaster that takes visitors through a forest inhabited by dangerous creatures. The addition will further expand the land’s lineup of thrill rides while strengthening its connection to Universal’s horror movie legacy. Local reports indicate that construction plans include a building measuring approximately 93,000 square feet, although Universal has not publicly revealed the new attraction’s full design.

Thursday’s announcement is part of a broader expansion of Universal Orlando Resort. The company is also preparing to open Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, a high-speed roller coaster scheduled for Universal Studios Florida in 2027. Other upcoming additions include a new Jurassic Park restaurant at Islands of Adventure, a reimagined Horror Make-Up Show featuring Blumhouse and Luke Combs’ Category 10 entertainment venue at Universal CityWalk.

Universal has not announced a specific opening year for the Dark Universe coaster, stating only that the attraction is planned for the coming years. Additional details about its storyline, ride system and opening schedule will be released at a later date. The announcement signals Universal’s continued investment in Epic Universe as the company develops new experiences to attract visitors to its growing Central Florida theme park destination.