Looking for an evening of laughs?

Palm Beach’s Brazilian Court Hotel kicks off its Comedy at the Court series, headlined by comedian Adam Ray.

Adam Ray, known for his Dr. Phil impressions and Kill Tony appearances, will perform with opener Olga Namer. The night also features a DJ set by DJ Daniel Moon and complimentary cocktails and snacks.

Recently named “The White Lotus of Florida” by Town & Country, The Brazilian Court is introducing a fresh wave of comedy to Palm Beach as it nears its centennial next year. Hotel co-owner and comedian Courtney Schlesinger hosts the series, blending her vision to “Keep Palm Beach Weird” with a sophisticated take on humor for local residents and guests.

Comedian Adam Ray will perform Sunday, November 3 , 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

The Brazilian Court Hotel is at 301 Australian Avenue, Palm Beach. For more, visit thebraziliancourt.com .

The next Comedy at the Court is set for December 8.

