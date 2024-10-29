Disney crowd calendar 2025: The least crowded months to go to Florida theme parks

Walt Disney World is known as "the Most Magical Place on Earth." And, as every Disney fan knows, it's also one of the most crowded.

Over 50 million people visit the Florida theme parks every year, according to Road Genius . For those booking trips for the new year, you don't want to accidentally attend during the busiest, most crowded times.

Here's what the top Disney World travel blogs are predicting 2025 will look like crowd-wise. Please note: These are predictions based on past data and should be seen only as suggested guides. Events and weather both change fast in Florida.

What are the least crowded months to go to Disney World?

If you are still in the midst of planning your trip to Disney World for next year, you'll want to aim for February, May, August, or September. Several crowd calendars from Disney World travel blogs showcase these months as having mostly under-average to average crowds.

Want a more specific look? Here's a guide to each blog's calendar and which times they predict will be the least crowded:

To get more information on specific weekends, take a look at each calendar listed. It should be noted that not all of the calendars have been updated for the entire 2025 year.

What days is Disney World the least crowded? Aim for weekdays

While any day ending in "y" can be insanely crowded, Magic Guides said Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays tend to be slightly less crowded year-round.

When is Disney World the most crowded? Avoid holiday weekends, seasonal breaks

According to most of the top crowd calendars, these are the most packed days and times at the theme parks:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Presidents’ Day week (the third week in February)

Spring Break period, from mid-March through to late April

Memorial Day weekend in May

Easter weekend

Summer (mid-June through Labor Day)

Thanksgiving week

Christmas week until Jan. 1

What is the cheapest month to go to Disney?

The period from January through mid-February is the most inexpensive time to visit Disney World throughout the year, according to Disney vacation website Magic Guides .

"This season comes after the holidays, which brings a quieter atmosphere and cooler weather. Additionally, you can save a lot on hotels and park tickets during these months," experts shared.

Are there Disney World packages for 2025?

Now that you know the best months to visit, it's time to actually book your trip. Disney released multiple packages of its 2025 resort vacation deals earlier this month.

Check here for an overview of the deals .

Where do I book Disney World vacation packages?

You can book a Disney vacation package through its official website , travel websites (such as Expedia and AAA), or a travel agent.

This article was updated to correct an inaccuracy.

Contributing reporting: C. A. Bridges , USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Disney crowd calendar 2025: The least crowded months to go to Florida theme parks