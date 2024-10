Coaches can email schedules to FLORIDA TODAY at Prepscores@floridatoday.com .

Monday (10/28)

Girls Golf

District 6-3A meet, 8:10 a.m. at Royal St. Cloud Golf Links; District 8-1A meet, 9 a.m. at Twin Rivers Golf Club; District 7-2A meet, 8 a.m. at Rockledge Country Club.

Boys Golf

District 8-1A meet, 8 a.m. at The Habitat at Valkaria; District 7-2A meet, 8 a.m. at Sebastain Municipal Golf Course.

Tuesday (10/29)

Swimming

District 5-1A meet, 10 a.m. at Indian River State College.

Bowling

State Championship (Oct. 29-31), at Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center (Orlando).

Boys Golf

District 6-3A meet, 8:10 a.m. at Royal St. Cloud Golf Links.

Volleyball

Region 2-1A final: International Community at Brevard HEAT, 7 p.m.

Wednesday (10/30)

Swimming

District 5-2A meet, 10:30 a.m. at Indian River State College.

Volleyball

Region 2-4A final: Merritt Island at Bishop Moore, 7 p.m.; Region 2-6A final: Dwyer at Viera, 7 p.m.

Thursday (10/31)

Cross Country

District 4-3A meet, 7:40 at Wickham Park; District 4-1A meet, 8:10 a.m. at Wickham Park.

Friday (11/1)

Cross Country

District 4-2A meet, 7:50 a.m. at Wickham Park.

Football

Titusville at Astronaut, 7 p.m.; Rockledge at Cocoa, 7 p.m.; Cocoa Beach at at Pierson Taylor, 7 p.m.; Melbourne at Eau Gallie, 7 p.m.; Heritage at MCC, 7 p.m.; Holy Trinity at New Smyrna Beach, 7 p.m.; Viera at Merritt Island, 7 p.m.; Vero Beach at Palm Bay, 7 p.m.; Sebastian River at Satellite, 7 p.m.

Saturday (11/2)

Cross Country

District 3-4A meet, 8 a.m. at Osceola High School.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard County high school sports weekly schedule: Week of Oct. 28-Nov. 2