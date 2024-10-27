Letters: Reader asks if John Tobia will be prosecuted

Will Tobia be prosecuted?

On Sunday, your front page above-the-fold story, "Tobia resigns teaching job after scathing report," was interesting.

County Commissioner John Tobia, self-proclaimed watchdog of public funds, got caught using taxpayer-funded civil servant labor to perform work for his college teaching tasks. Has Ashley Moody, Florida’s attorney general, initiated an investigation? Surely Tobia’s resignation will not shield him from prosecution.

Joel McPherson, Merritt Island

Lori Wilson park not for hotel use

Bigger is not always better for the general public.

Lori Wilson Park was started for the general public so they could enjoy the park and beach, not for a hotel's private use. The beach area has no need for another tourist hotel; we have plenty at present. Use the old hotel property. If that is not enough, fine, go to some other location. I suggest Orlando and Disney World, not Cocoa Beach. At present we have plenty of visitors and traffic problems.

Jerry Wegendt, Merritt Island

Beware of 'money-maker' procedures

There isn’t a day goes by that I do not curse the ENT doctor that performed uvulectomy surgery on me years ago.

It started with snoring. I went to an ENT who referred me to a pulmonologist for evaluation. Following the “sleep study," the pulmonologist prescribed a CPAP machine which, I tried for several months. I decided to revisit the ENT to see what else could be done. I asked if the operation would eliminate the CPAP and he assured me the operation would fix everything. So I opted for the operation.

But, the fix lasted only about six months. It was nearing the one-year period and the pulmonologist ordered another sleep test and when discussing the results, was unaware I was no longer using the CPAP. I told him that the ENT assured me that I would not need the CPAP if I had the operation. The pulmonologist was quite upset and explained that my problem was not snoring, but rather a breathing problem. I had sleep apnea and further, he had recommended against the operation to the ENT. Thus, I fell victim to what the pulmonologist called a ”money-maker" for ENTs. I have since been afflicted with uncoordinated swallow muscles and constantly having food and water going down the wrong pipe. And as I get older, it gets worse.

So before having such an operation, confirm the problem and trust the doctors that know how to fix them.

Thomas Johnson, Palm Bay

Trump loyalists are puzzling

"It's a puzzlement." That's a famous line from "The King and I." But it also applies to trying to understand Trump loyalists.

He is vulgar, a liar,a felony and a hater. He has destroyed the Republican Party. He's been labeled a fascist and dictator. America deserves so much more. For the sake of democracy, please keep this man out of the White House.

Kathleen Durtschi, West Melbourne

Will you choose chaos?

Will you vote for stability, democracy, freedom and the rule of law, or will you vote for chaos?

Trump says what he means and means what he says. Heed his words. Trump wins, it was a fair election; Trump loses and it was rigged. Been reported that 13 million people have already voted and 140 lawsuits have already been initiated to dispute their votes. Transfer of power? Maybe it is time for the Democrats to start their own legal campaign to contest the results. Just musing.

Tom Loper, Satellite Beach

'Government is God's invention'

To evangelical Christians, God’s creation had a purpose. His word, the Bible, explains His will.

Government is God’s invention to provide an orderly environment for his creation (Romans 13). Further, His word spoke to issues of life before politics even existed. It expresses His will on matters such as sanctity of life, national borders, immigration, economic fundamentals, biological genders, marriage, parental rights/authority, Israel and the environment, among others.

Further, He explains the believer’s mission, as salt and light ambassadors to His creation, the world. We are encouraged to live out our faith without excluding any sphere of life, including politics. Therefore, engage politics not only as a civic duty but a biblical duty as well.

To fulfill our mission, believers must become educated on the issues of the day and the candidates involved. Let God’s biblical values guide your voting choices. And pray for wisdom.

There are no perfect candidates or platforms so find the best you can get to vote for and keep working for reform. Every believer’s vote should reflect a connection to the kingdom of God and the issues of the day (economics and inflation, border security, energy policy, abortion and all the other current concerns) require Biblical adherence. Our nation prospers when it is true to its founding principles of faith. But the nation has wavered far too long.

Conclusion: By these standards, elections are not about parties, but about selecting right over wrong. However, by this criteria Trump and the Republicans score far higher than Democrats.

Ed Taylor, Satellite Beach

Vote for Trump if you want a dictator

America is primed to elect a dictator. Contrary to the warnings of our Founding Fathers and lessons taken from Hitler and Mussolini, today’s Republican Party, and the authoritarian and fascist-curious plan to vote Donald Trump into the White House.

Gen. John Kelly, Trump's longest standing chief of staff, a Gold Star father, came out on the record saying “He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government” and confirmed Trump called service members who were injured or killed “losers and suckers”.

Retired Gen. Mark Milley warned that Donald Trump is a “fascist to the core” and “the most dangerous person to this country”.

These men are nonpartisan, honest, military heroes and patriots. Believe them.

Trump has embraced Hitler's playbook of anger, division, racism, hatred of immigrants, and jailing political rivals. And this adjudicated philanderer, twice impeached and convicted felon is worthy of your vote?

Hitler’s brown shirts took control of the media and courts, and undermined the electoral process. Trump now promises to use our military to do the same.

When asked who they view favorably, 18% of Republicans chose Putin over 14% for Biden . Fascist-friendly Fox News and the other "conservative" outlets that normalize and excuse Trump's repeated authoritarian and fascist behavior have done his dirty work. Elected Republican officials from the top down make excuses and lie for Trump when questioned about what he says.

If you want the economic and political disaster that's followed every dictatorship throughout history, vote for Trump. You’ll get the government you deserve.

Jeff Dorman, Satellite Beach

A new kind of logic?

Dave Riemondy's Oct. 20 letter has me baffled. He says he's voting for Trump because he puts America first.

Before he makes this statement, he lists some facts about Trump: He lies a lot, he's arrogant, he says nasty things about people, his actions on Jan. 6 were deplorable, and that he's the catalyst for way too much turmoil. My question is, how are any of those things good for America?

Susan Wharton, Melbourne

And more on 'America first ' ...

This is in response to Dave Riemondy's Oct. 20 letter.

Thank you for pointing out a few of the many reasons why Trump is not fit for the presidency.

Yes, he lies, is a bully, was "deplorable" (your words) on Jan. 6, etc.

The rest of your letter threw me. You said you will vote for him because he "puts America first." Is kowtowing to dictators doing that?

He will "keep us safe and prosperous"? Trump added more to our deficit than all but two prior presidents. Thanks to President Biden, our economy is the "envy of the world" according to Economist Magazine and the World Bank. Safe? He has said that he would hand over portions of Ukraine to his friend (and our country's enemy), Putin, who will likely turn his attentions to Poland, and on through Europe. This would not be in America's best interest.

He will "defend our Constitution" ... Trump has publicly said we should "terminate the Constitution," so this was pretty comical. "And uphold our laws"? Trump has 34 felony convictions and at least three pending criminal cases.

"Great leaders ... are bullies." Dictators are bullies. Bullies are weak, which is why they enjoy inflicting pain on others. It takes strength to be a great leader, not weakness.

The "other choice" is "interested only in keeping themselves in power"? Really? What would you call Jan. 6, 2021? Trump calls it a "day of love." I call it a terrorist attack.

Susan Termini, Merritt Island

Trump is for Trump

In response to the recent letter from Dave Riemondy: True, Trump is arrogant, nasty, a bully and has committed acts that go beyond deplorable. Falsehood: He puts America first. The only thing Trump puts first is Donald Trump and tax breaks for the very rich.

As far as lying, he only lies when his lips are moving. Trump makes Pinocchio look like honest Abraham Lincoln.

Gregory W. Hewitt, Melbourne

