Journalists collaborate on big statewide project looking at new condo safety law | Opinion

Special assessment: two frightening words when strung together and directed at a property owner.

Our big Sunday package this week looks at the impact of a new state law, SB 4-D , designed to ensure the safety of condo buildings. It was adopted after the tragic 2021 condo collapse in Surfside that killed 98 people.

The law requires a "milestone inspection" or an initial Phase One inspection of each building with a height of three stories or more by Dec. 31, 2024, the year in which the building reaches 30 years of age, and again every 10 years thereafter.

The goal, of course, is to ensure people are safe. The downside means these inspections have routinely been turning up the need for expensive repairs and thus hefty special assessments. Many owners are struggling with how to pay for costs they weren't anticipating when they bought their units.

These stories, including two by our Growth & Development Editor Dave Berman, arose out of a USA TODAY Network-Florida reporting team that works collaboratively on growth and development stories that apply to the entire state. In this package, Dave wrote about what engineers are looking for when they conduct these inspection s (which will be in Monday's FLORIDA TODAY) and a story about how a local condo, Villa Riviera Club, is coping with big repair assessments coming (inside today's FLORIDA TODAY).

In case you're not familiar, we're part of the USA TODAY Network . It's the largest local-to-national publishing and digital media group in the United States. In Florida, we are among a group of 18 daily newspapers, including Palm Beach Post, Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Jacksonville Times-Union and the Tallahassee Democrat, to name just a few.

Since we have such strength in Florida, we've created some reporting teams that brainstorm story ideas and collaborate on bigger projects. If something is an issue in one part of the state, it's often also occurring elsewhere.

These teams meet virtually about once a month, sometimes a little more often, to give similar beat journalists at different newspapers a chance to exchange information and share ideas. Occasionally, projects like the condo project arise out of these discussions. More often, the journalists offer advice and support to one another as they work on stories for their home newspapers.

The other teams on which our staff participate include: Education, Environment, Race & Equality and Dining/Entertainment . Each has produced some powerful statewide enterprise throughout the last year. Look for more to come.

