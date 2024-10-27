Open in App
    Election will go on, even in face of hurricane or other natural disaster hitting.

    By Dave Berman, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    Back-to-back Hurricanes Helene and Milton have caused havoc with election operations in hard-hit counties within Florida, where some polling sites are out of commission.

    But what if a hurricane hit Florida on or just before Election Day on Nov. 5?

    Each of Florida's 67 county supervisors of elections has contingencies for dealing with issues caused by natural disasters as part of a "continuity of operations plan." But those generally entail things such as moving polling places to neighboring precincts. There's no set game plan if the state was devastated by a major hurricane on or just before Election Day.

    And it's not just Florida that could be affected. There's always the potential for wildfires in California, tornadoes in Oklahoma, flash floods in North Carolina or a host of other things that could disrupt an election.

    In effect, if you can't get to a polling place on Election Day ― and have not voted before then by mail or via in-person early voting ― you might just be out of luck in casting your ballot. Federal law sets Election Day as the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November. And while states are allowed to have early-voting periods, there is no provision to allow voting after Election Day.

    Each state has its own rules for conducting election, and how they can be modified in an emergency. In Florida, it falls on the governor to approve major changes in the election procedures in an emergency, according to Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic.

    Gov. Ron DeSantis , through a pair of executive orders , earlier this month approved giving more leeway to some counties to move polling places and secure ballot intake stations for vote-by-mail ballots from sites that were damaged by the hurricanes. He also eased some restrictions on poll worker qualifications and training, as well as on the forwarding of vote-by-mail ballots.

    But DeSantis rejected a request to extend the time frame for registering to vote in the Nov. 5 election beyond the Oct. 7 "book-closing" deadline set by state election law.

    Bobanic said Brevard's early-voting and Election Day polling sites did not suffer damage from the storms, so he did not request to the Florida Supervisors of Elections association to be added to the list of counties seeking an easing of the election rules from the governor.

    Brevard's in-person early voting started Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2 at 10 sites throughout the county, followed by in-person Election Day voting on Nov. 5 at 89 polling places.

    Among the harder-hit counties in Florida was Pinellas on the Gulf Coast, where Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus said her team "identified suitable alternative sites to the 15 locations damaged in Hurricane Helene and is still conducting additional assessments following Hurricane Milton." In addition, she said, registered voters affected by the hurricanes do not need to update their residential address with her office if they are temporarily displaced.

    Pinellas was one of 13 Florida counties to request modified rules from the state following Hurricane Helene. Another seven made requests after Hurricane Milton, including two of Brevard's neighboring counties ― Indian River and Orange.

    November hurricanes uncommon, but possible

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QCg5_0wO30fTJ00

    Looking ahead, just how likely would it be for another hurricane to hit Florida around Election Day, considering the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30?

    It would be uncommon, but possible, according to Ryan Truchelut, president and chief meteorologist at Tallahassee-based Weather Tiger .

    Truchelut said there have been three hurricanes and about a dozen tropical storms that made landfall in Florida in November over the years. The hurricanes included what's known at the Yankee Hurricane in 1935, as well as Hurricane Kate in 1985 and Hurricane Nicole in 2022.

    And what about this year?

    Two named storms formed after Milton, although neither threatened Florida.

    And Truchelut said there's always a potential for one or two more storms to develop this year.

    Contingencies are in place

    Bobanic said Brevard County has various continencies in place if its facilities are affected by weather or wildfires.

    For example, if operations of Brevard's election support center on John Rodes Boulevard in Melbourne are affected, he can move those operations to one of the supervisor of elections administrative offices, which are in Melbourne, Palm Bay, Titusville and Viera.

    If a polling site is being used as an emergency shelter, Bobanic can move voting for affected voting precincts to other locations.

    And if power is out at a polling place, but the location is still operable, equipment can be run on backup generators or battery power, Bobanic said. That was demonstrated during the Aug. 20 primary, when a lightning strike briefly cut power at the Victory Baptist Church polling place south of Titusville, but voting continued with the use of battery power.

    Although polling places now use an electronic system to check voters in, they also have printed paper registers of voters on hand as a backup.

    In 2018, a red tide outbreak forced the Brevard supervisor of elections office to move a beachside early-voting polling site from Irene H. Canova Park Clubhouse to the Satellite Beach Public Library.

    Currently, most Brevard County voters cast their ballots before Election Day. In the 2022 general election, for example, 61.4% cast their ballots either by vote-by-mail or through early in-person voting, with 38.6% going out to the polls on Election Day. By political party registration, Republicans are more likely to vote in person on Election Day, with the 2022 total in Brevard being 42.2% of Republicans and 29.4% of Democrats.

    Options for elections changes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnrUw_0wO30fTJ00

    Bobanic said there are a number of ways supervisors of elections could work around issues caused by a storm or other natural disaster, but most would have to be approved by the governor. Among them:

    • Allow early-voting polling places to remain open through Election Day. At those sites, voters who live in any part of a county could cast their ballot. In contrast, at regular Election Day polling places, only voters who live in the precincts assigned to that polling place could vote there.
    • Allow relocation or consolidation of polling places ― or changes in locations of "secure ballot intake stations" for voters to drop off vote-by-mail ballots ― later than the typical deadline of 30 days before an election.
    • Allow more flexibility in the types of facilities that can host in-person early voting.
    • Allow postal officials to forward a vote-by-mail ballot to a different address if the voter is displaced by storm damage.
    • Create more flexibility in the use of poll workers, such as allowing a person who lives in one county to be a poll worker in a different county, as well as allowing a trained poll worker to not have to take additional poll worker training classes before every election.
    • Extend voting hours beyond 7 p.m. on Election Day. If that happens, Bobanic said, every vote cast after 7 p.m. must be done on a paper "provisional ballot," and set aside for subsequent review by the three-member elections canvassing board.

    Voter turnout is typically lower in a community that has come through a natural disaster because residents aren't necessarily thinking about voting while they are trying to fix their house damage, for example.

    The rule modifications for this year's hurricanes are not unprecedented. Changes also were made after Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Hurricane Ian in 2022 in certain areas of the state heavily affected by the storms.

    In his request for more election flexibility, Florida Supervisors of Elections Executive Director David Ramba wrote: "The supervisor of elections in each of these (affected) counties wants to continue to provide its voters with the best-possible voting experience."

    Ramba said an executive order from DeSantis addressing the issues helps "provide the necessary flexibility to manage the upcoming elections effectively. and allow such counties to conduct the 2024 general election in a manner that accommodates and considers the extensive damage that each county is facing in the aftermath" of the hurricanes.

    Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com , on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Election will go on, even in face of hurricane or other natural disaster hitting.

