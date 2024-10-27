Open in App
    • Florida Today

    Cocoa Beach voters to choose mayor, two City Commission seats at November ballot box

    By Rick Neale, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WQQx_0wO2yZ5t00

    Cocoa Beach voters will select a mayor and two City Commission members at the ballot box next month.

    Mayor Keith Capizzi is facing a challenge from former Mayor Dave Netterstrom. Cocoa Beach's mayor represents Seat 1 on the five-member City Commission.

    Incumbent Seat 2 Commissioner Joshua Jackson faces a challenge from Angela Cobb, while Michael Johnson and former Mayor Tim Tumulty seek the Seat 3 position.

    Karalyn Woulas, the incumbent Seat 3 commissioner, has served two consecutive four-year terms and reached the end of her term limit.

    The three elected commissioners will join Skip Williams (Seat 4) and Jeremy Hutcherson (Seat 5) on the board. Williams' and Hutcherson's terms expire in November 2026.

    Cocoa Beach's mayor and commissioners earn $6,000 a year.

    Following is information from their FLORIDA TODAY candidate questionnaires.

    Cocoa Beach mayoral race

    Brevard election guide: Here's your ultimate voter guide to the 2024 elections, candidates, issues in Brevard County

    Candidates' top issues

    Here's what the candidates said were the top issues in the campaign, and how they would address them.

    Keith Capizzi

    My primary concern with our city is the lack of maintenance for medians, roadsides, sidewalks and parks.

    Instead of focusing on new developments, it's time to prioritize maintaining what we already have. The appearance of our city is critical because it serves as its first impression. What visitors see when they arrive shapes how they perceive us. If the visible parts are poorly maintained, people assume the same about how we manage the rest of the city.

    Another key issue for me is reducing debt. I am always seeking ways to cut costs and improve efficiency. A great example is our golf course, which could thrive under experienced management, generating more revenue to offset the losses it incurs annually.

    When I took office, our city debt stood at $44 million. Last year, we reduced it to $40 million; this year, to $36 million; and next year, it’s projected to drop to $33 million.

    Dave Netterstrom

    I’m concerned about the continued growth in property taxes. Inflation has hit hard in the last few years, but it’s under 3% now, and yet Mayor Capizzi raised tax revenue again by 8.25%.

    He also wants to build a large-scale marina in our bioluminescent nature preserve behind the high school.

    I see several opportunities for the city to tighten its finances.

    My bigger concern is that vacation rentals are chasing out families, which impacts our local schools. If we lose a school, Cocoa Beach loses its character. We need a plan to protect our schools.

    I’m also hearing concerns from condo owners regarding the implementation of the new condo rules. While the intent of the new rules is important, we should lobby for some sensible changes on their implementation.

    Campaign finances

    Capizzi reported $9,370 in contributions and $4,710 in expenditures as of Oct. 18.

    Netterstrom reported $14,873 in contributions and $14,541 in expenditures through that date.

    More on the candidates

    Keith Capizzi

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6TQ8_0wO2yZ5t00

    Age: 46

    Occupation: Retired Merchant Marine engineer, current mayor of Cocoa Beach and former vice mayor.

    Education:

    1992-1996: Advanced Training Institute of America

    1997-1999: Brevard Community College, machinist and metallurgy

    2000-2019: Maritime Professional Training Academy, ongoing training and recertification related to maritime licensing and engineering, including but not limited to 200-ton marine captain and designated duty engineer of 4,000 horsepower with upper-level engineering, leadership and management training.

    Political/government/civic experience: Mayor of Cocoa Beach; 2020 Cocoa Beach Citizens Academy.

    Campaign email: keith.capizzi@cityofcocoabeach.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-271-4520.

    Campaign website or Facebook page: votekeith.com

    Endorsements: Brevard County Sherriff Wayne Ivey, Cocoa Beach firefighters' union, Brevard Republicans Executive Committee, Young Republicans, Space Coast Republican Club, Space Coast Association of Realtors.

    Dave Netterstrom

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22muQh_0wO2yZ5t00

    Age: 59.

    Occupation : Semiretired real estate broker, investor.

    Education : Cocoa Beach High School; Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Purdue University; Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University.

    Political/government/civic experience : Cocoa Beach city commissioner (2010 to 2012), mayor (2012 to 2015).

    Campaign email : dnetterstrom@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number : 321-604-0715.

    Website/Facebook : None.

    Cocoa Beach City Commission Seat 2

    Candidates' top issues

    Here's what the candidates said were the top issues in the campaign, and how they would address them.

    Angela Cobb

    Issues I see facing Cocoa Beach are short-term rentals, dispersing budget money appropriately and keeping our first responders funded.

    If elected, I would like to enforce ordinances currently in place to regulate short-term rentals. I don’t believe they need to go away completely, as they are a huge source of income for our city. But there definitely needs to be more strict regulation for the residents who live here.

    I want our budget money to go towards projects first that are deemed a necessity, and then leisure.

    I would like to bring creative ideas to the table that could bring more revenue to the city, such as strict ticketing for illegal beach activity. There could be higher fines for repeat offenders.

    The lifeguards are definitely a necessity in my book, and I will do everything and anything to keep these first responders employed in Cocoa Beach.

    Joshua Jackson

    Infrastructure investment: I will advocate for sustained investment in maintaining our water, sewer, stormwater and transportation systems, including sidewalks and bike paths, to ensure safety and quality of life. As commissioners, we set the city’s priorities, and I will ensure planned maintenance and restoration are front and center during budget preparations in every city department.

    Ecological management: Protecting Cocoa Beach’s natural ecology is critical. I will prioritize securing grants and state or federal funding to invest in projects that preserve our beaches and lagoon. I'll work closely with the city manager to ensure departments have clear processes to pursue these funds effectively.

    Community engagement: I will enhance communication by diversifying outreach, including print media and a new text or voice system to reach all residents. This will improve awareness of city news, events, and services, ensuring everyone stays informed and engaged.

    Campaign finances

    Cobb reported $2,650 in contributions and $1,345 in expenditures as of Oct. 18

    Jackson reported $2,454 in contributions and $719 in expenditures through that date.

    More on the candidates

    Angela Cobb

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRoun_0wO2yZ5t00

    Age: 41.

    Occupation: Business owner and licensed Realtor.

    Education: Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

    Political/government/civic experience: I volunteered as a youth at the Georgia State Capitol and activity attend city meetings.

    Campaign email: angelajoycobb@hotmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-604-1705.

    Website or Facebook page: voteangelacobb.com

    Joshua Jackson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgpPm_0wO2yZ5t00

    Age: 44

    Occupation: U.S. Space Force chief engineer for the Launch and Test Range Systems Program office. I also serve as the head of the Range Management Engineer Branch for Space Launch Delta 45.

    Education: Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of South Carolina; Master of Science in Engineering Management (technology development) from George Washington University; certified information systems security professional, International Information System Security Certification Consortium; advanced acquisition certification in program management, Air Force.

    Political/government/civic experience: Current Cocoa Beach city commissioner, Seat 2 (appointed September 2023) and previous 2022 candidate for Cocoa Beach City Commission Seat 4; former chairman of the Cocoa Beach Board of Adjustment; active in Cocoa Beach environmental initiatives led by city teams and guest scientists, including oyster gabions and jute prism production events to support city efforts to restore and improve ecological conservation efforts; established and led a Cocoa Beach working group focused on addressing gaps in residents' quality of life; collaborated with local fire, emergency rescue, police, health care, religious and educational organizations to identify recurring issues within city systems where unintended service gaps created challenges for residents in resolving their concerns.

    Campaign email: joshua.jackson.cityofcocoabeach@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-323-9058.

    Website or Facebook page: keepjosh.com , Facebook page " KeepJosh 4CB Seat#2 "

    Endorsements: City Commissioner Skip Williams, Space Coast Association of Realtors.

    Cocoa Beach City Commission Seat 3

    Candidates' top issues

    Here's what the candidates said were the top issues in the campaign, and how they would address them.

    Michael Johnson

    Cocoa Beach has voted on height and density guidelines that should be honored. Development and replacement of deteriorating buildings is needed.

    When developers present storyboards and sketches to request zoning changes to make the property profitable, previous commissions hand over the key to the city with variances and easement transfers. I will dig into the details of these proposals and attach milestones.

    No more granting variances in perpetuity. Better yet, developers can conform with city guidelines.

    Vacation rentals concern many residents. There are multiple viewpoints including owners, property managers, neighbors, safety, security, schools and other community regulations that should be identified with a local committee. I will engage these groups to develop effective guidelines and regulation.

    Tim Tumulty

    Safety and security of citizens and visitors to Cocoa Beach: Cocoa Beach has approximately 11,000 residents. But, on any weekend, we could have 10,000 to 30,000 visitors. This puts a huge strain on our public services. Police, fire and medical personnel are sometimes overwhelmed with emergency calls.

    This needs to change. We need a revenue source to fund additional safety and security resources. That revenue source will be either an agreement with the Tourism Development Council and/or creating a bed tax for visitors that are here short term (Airbnb, hotels, etc.).

    Infrastructure (sewer and stormwater): Although Cocoa Beach has the best water-treatment facility in Central Florida, we have antiquated and failing sewer and stormwater piping.

    We need to expedite our plan to reline all the collapsing drains.

    This will reduce both the intrusion of groundwater into the system and stop sewage from leaking into the groundwater and ultimately into the river.

    Campaign finances

    Johnson reported $2,350 in contributions and $1,011 in expenditures as of Oct. 4.

    Tumulty reported $9,810 in contributions and $4,576 in expenditures through that date.

    More on the candidates

    Michael Johnson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zfv6K_0wO2yZ5t00

    Age: 65.

    Occupation: Engineer.

    Education: Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from North Dakota State University.

    Political/government/civic experience: Assessing local commission meeting agendas, developing thought-provoking alternatives, and sharing with the City Commission and city staff. I have been active with City Commission and committees for over 30 years.

    Campaign email: mjvision@cfl.rr.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-427-9936.

    Website or Facebook page: None.

    Endorsements: City Commissioner Skip Williams.

    Tim Tumulty

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OT13H_0wO2yZ5t00

    Age: 60.

    Occupation: Schoolteacher at Brevard Public Schools.

    Education: Associate of Science from Brevard Community College; electrical engineering tech degree from the University of Central Florida; master's degree in space science from the Florida Institute of Technology.

    Political/government/civic experience: Former commissioner and mayor of Cocoa Beach from 2012 to 2016; vice chair of the Cocoa Beach Art Show from 2014 to present; president of Cocoa Beach Mainstreet from 2017 to 2023.

    Campaign email: timstum@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-698-9552.

    Website or Facebook page: votetumulty.com , facebook.com/votetimtumulty

    Endorsements: Space Coast Association of Realtors.

    Rick Neale is a space reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

    Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here and subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa Beach voters to choose mayor, two City Commission seats at November ballot box

